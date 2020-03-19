Solve your dry skin issues with these dermatologist-approved products

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Cold weather, frequent hand-washing or using hand sanitizer can take a major toll on your skin and lead to painful, cracked skin that's hard to manage.

And while washing your hands is especially important during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Yoon-Soo Cindy Bae tells TODAY that using a moisturizer afterward is the best way to manage dry skin.

"First and foremost, always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help remove germs. Or use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available," she explained. "Use a hand moisturizer or emollient immediately after washing your hands every single time to keep your skin healthy, soft and hydrated. Don’t worry that using a hand moisturizer will impact the effectiveness of the cleansing. It won’t."

If your skin is naturally on the dry or sensitive side, Bae recommends looking for moisturizers that are labeled as hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

See the dermatologist-approved picks for the best hand creams, cleansers and face moisturizers below.

Hand creams

After washing your hands or using hand sanitizer, she says you should follow with a hand moisturizer to keep them soft and hydrated.

"Cracks in the skin can be a potential entryway for germs," said Bae, which is why moisturizing to prevent these cracks is so vital.

This multiuse cream can be used on your hands, face, body and lips. The brand recommends applying it two times per day to soothe dry skin and irritations.

This little bottle is easy to take on the go. The formula is fragrance-free and includes concentrated levels of moisturizing glycerin that will leave your skin feeling softer and smoother.

The Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly is ideal for extremely dry skin, especially rough patches on knuckles or elbows. It's also great for protecting minor cuts from bacteria.

If you want the moisture without the greasy feel, Vanicream Moisturizing Ointment gets Bae's approval. It's ideal for sensitive skin as it's free of irritating dyes and fragrances, she notes.

According to the brand, it's uniquely formulated to provide moisture and helps prevent water loss from your skin.

Bae says this drugstore favorite is made with lanolin, which is a good option if you have chapped hands.

The Amazon bestseller has over 2,800 verified 5-star reviews and one user said they saw "dramatic improvement in the feel of (her) skin to the touch," after using the product.

Cleansers

Bae says stress can often exacerbate skin conditions, including your complexion.

"The first place where it can show up is your face with acne breakouts and increased skin sensitivity," she pointed out. "It can also exacerbate skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis and many other inflammatory conditions like hives."

After showing with warm — never hot — water, you should use a gentle cleanser and pat your face dry. Following the cleanser, you'll want to moisturize.

The Vanicream Gentile Facial Cleanser is great for those with sensitive skin. It's also free of fragrance, parabens, preservatives and dyes.

Hydrate and cleanse at the same time with this deeply nourishing cleanser. Bae says it's a great formula because it doesn't dry out skin despite delivering a thorough cleanse.

This face wash will gently remove impurities, oil and makeup without the need for harsh scrubbing. The key ingredients, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, also help moisturize to leave skin feeling soft.

Moisturizers

Dry skin can trigger inflammatory conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne, says Bae. To take care of your skin, Bae recommends looking for a fragrance-free moisturizer that will tackle dryness while suppressing the extent of these flare-ups.

"Look for products with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin," said Dr. Bae when asked what to look for in a good facial moisturizer.

For under $13, you can get a moisturizing cream that may last you weeks. It was awarded a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association and provides lasting hydration for dry skin.

This unique moisturizer absorbs quickly so you can wear it under makeup. It's packed with hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration.

