With the number of coronavirus cases climbing in the U.S. and around the world, fear may be spreading faster than the virus itself.

You might be wondering what the symptoms of coronavirus are, whether to change travel plans and how to stock up for a possible coronavirus emergency. (Are we talking standard go bag, or clear the shelves at CVS?)

We've gathered everything you need to know about the cornavirus crisis in one place:

How far has coronavirus spread? Where are there cases of coronavirus? Find all the latest news and developments about coronavirus at the NBC News coronavirus live blog.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus discovered in China. Here's more about COVID-19.

Symptoms of coronavirus include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever. Here's more information on when to contact your doctor and whether coronavirus is worse than the flu.

Experts simply don't know very much about how coronavirus may impact pregnant women, but here's what they do know.

It's not the zombie apocalypse. But it doesn't hurt to stock up on pantry staples, fill your prescriptions and buy extra diapers, for starters. Here are 10 ways to prepare.

Soap and water may be the best protection you've got. Here's how to wash your hands to protect against coronavirus.

No. There is no recommendation to wear a face mask and buying them could take them away from public health workers who do need masks.

First, don't panic. Start by calling your doctor.

There is not yet any antiviral medication or vaccine to stop coronavirus. Patients receive supportive care to breathe easier and help their bodies fight the disease.

Thinking about changing a trip or getting travel insurance? All your coronavirus travel questions answered.

Here's what parents need to know about coronavirus and kids.

Calm their fears and use it as an opportunity to build media literacy skills.

There is no evidence that dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Concerns about the virus have led sports organizers to modify or cancel some major events, with concern about upcoming events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.