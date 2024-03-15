Anti-aging doesn’t stop at your face — this retinol body butter fights wrinkles from head to toe

If you’ve never tried a body butter, you’re missing out on one of skin care’s most soothing secrets. Often made with hydrating ingredients like shea, cocoa and mango butters, plus oils like jojoba and coconut, body butters provide a thick and concentrated layer of hydration to help lock in moisture. I’ve always been drawn to them, especially at this time of year when my skin gets super dry and when it’s hard not to notice all the dust on the floor and along furniture in my bedroom (TMI, but up to 50% of dust is dead skin cells).

I’ve always been a fan of rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid-based butters like the Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter and the Tronque Firming Body Butter because of their rich, moisturizing textures. But a few weeks ago, knowing how much I love the vegan brand Versed (their Buff It Out Exfoliating Body Scrub is a favorite of mine), a PR friend sent me a jar of the Versed Press Restart Advanced Retinol Body Butter.

What does this body butter do?

According to the brand’s publicist, it contains two butters — cocoa and tucuma — along with a tripeptide to help improve skin cell renewal. But unlike other body butters, this one contains retinol, a form of vitamin A that has anti-aging benefits, like firming and wrinkle-smoothing. In short, it prevents the breakdown of collagen (a protein that keeps skin looking smooth and feeling tight), while also stimulating new collagen growth.

“We normally think of retinoids for the face, but you can benefit from using one on any part of your body,” says Alexis Young, M.D., an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. Making this product even more appealing, the retinol is encapsulated. “Encapsulation facilitates the delivery of these ingredients through the epidermis, the outer layer of the skin, and to the dermis where the collagen and blood vessels can be found,” explains Dr. Young. Bottom line: This delivery system allows the retinol to move down into the layer of skin where it needs to really work with minimal irritation.

Although I use a retinol product on my face, I was happy to finally address the dry skin on my body with one too, something I’ve been told to do for years by skin care experts. After all, the skin on our body also needs help with things like cell turnover, collagen boosting and dark spot reduction.

So, I gave the butter a test, applying it to my neck, arms, chest and legs. Since butters can be hard to rub in (due to their reduced water content) and can take longer to absorb than lotions, I heated up the butter between my hands and massaged it onto my skin out of the shower, when my skin was damp and warm, waiting a few minutes before jumping into my PJs for my skin to dry. (Dr. Young suggests using the product at night, since some retinols break down when exposed to UV light.)

Why I like Versed’s Retinol Body Butter

It’s been three weeks since I started using this butter and I do think that my skin has a smoother texture and feels less dry. Dr. Young assures me other benefits will follow. “I’m not surprised you’re noticing the short-term effects, but retinol users need to be patient and commit to the long haul if they want to see a vast improvement in their skin,” she tells me. “Think about it — retinols are stimulating enzymes which produce collagen and prevent the breakdown of existing collagen in the skin — this type of action does not occur overnight and can take a few months.” A consumer study by the brand showed after two months, 94% of testers felt their skin was firmer while 100% said it was more supple and its overall appearance had improved. Something to look forward to!

I did experience irritation on my neck during the first week of use, which Dr. Young attests is normal. “The skin on the neck can be very sensitive, so it’s best to ease into use by applying this butter two to three times per week and increasing application as tolerated,” she says, while reminding to never use a butter like this one on the face as its oils can clog pores.

What to consider

I do love that this body butter isn’t tacky or sticky upon application, but its yogurt-like consistency makes me wish it were more whipped in texture like other butters I’ve tried in the past. But there’s an explanation for that: “We explored a thicker texture with both dermatologists and our community and their feedback was it took too long to rub in and didn’t provide an immediate moisturized after feel,” explains Lindsey Kracum, a vice president at Versed. Dr. Young agrees the texture isn’t cosmetically elegant, and we’re both not fans of the earthy cocoa scent (the product is unscented, but like any skin care product, natural active ingredients can be odorous), but she feels users should focus on what she believes to be the primary goal of the product — to deliver retinol in a more non-irritating way. “If you need a little more hydration, apply the retinol body butter first, followed by a body lotion,” says Dr. Young.

“One of the ways we keep our costs low is by focusing on formula-first ingredients versus ones that cost a lot but offer minimum payoff,” shares Kracum. And at $20, I’ll be able to continue purchasing this retinol-based product without a huge hit to my wallet.

In the end, it’s a win-win for me: healthier-looking skin and less dust in my bedroom!