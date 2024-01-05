These are the best concealers for mature skin, according to experts

What makes these different? | What to look for | What to avoid | Expert picks | Application tips | Meet the experts

There's no shortage of concealers on the market to choose from, but not all of them are going to suit every skin type. Take maturing skin, for instance: certain matte formulas may settle into fine lines and wrinkles or make skin look lackluster and dry. It all comes down to finding the right formula.

Curious to find out which concealers reign supreme for mature skin, we tapped three professional makeup artists for their top recommendations. Plus, what to look for (and avoid) when shopping on your own and a few application tips to get the best look.

What makes concealer for mature skin different from other concealers?

Akin to foundation, it’s all about the consistency, finish and ingredients.

“The main difference between concealers for mature skin is the texture,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Chanel Temple. “They tend to be much more fluid and thin, making them ideal for textured or dry skin.”

Makeup artist Elisa Flowers adds that concealers for mature skin tend to be crease-resistant, brightening, more moisturizing than your typical concealer and have "technology in them to be more skin-like."

Many will also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, panthenol and vitamin E to help hydrate, nourish and brighten the skin for an overall fresher finish, Temple notes.

What should you be looking for in a concealer for mature skin?

Both Flowers and Temple recommend looking for traditional "skin care ingredients" such as the ones mentioned above in addition to jojoba oil, caffeine and other plant-based oils to provide moisture, plump the skin and help with dark circles.

Temple says these ingredients "allow the formula to blend evenly without any tugging on the skin.” She also recommends opting for lightweight, fluid textures. If you prefer a creamier consistency, just be sure to not choose something too thick.

What should you avoid in concealers for mature skin?

The experts agree that the number one thing you should avoid in concealers for mature skin is mattifying formulas. "These tend to settle into fine lines and become patchy," explains makeup artist Jonet Williamson.

“Mattifying products will strip any glow and moisture from the under-eye area and can even make the skin appear older than it actually is,” Temple notes.

Similarly, Flowers recommends avoiding powdered, heavy, thick or cakey formulas that look dry and chalky because they will crease and make wrinkles appear more prominent.

Best concealers for mature skin, according to makeup artists

Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 50 | Key ingredients: Glycerin, grape fruit extract

A must-have for Temple, she adores how lightweight and long-lasting this formula is. “It provides incredible non-creasing coverage, lasts all day and is so easy to use,” she says. It also contains glycerin to smooth and firm the skin, as well as help support healthy collagen production, according to the brand.

Size: 0.36 oz | Shades: 18 | Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin E, glycerin fig buttercup extract (to calm the skin and reduce redness)

“This concealer feels and performs more like a serum,” says Temple of this skin-boosting pick. “It’s lightweight, very hydrating and provides a soft glow that instantly brightens and smooths the under eye.”

Size: 0.20 oz | Shades: 38 | Key ingredients: Caffeine, hyaluronic acid, peptides, glycerin, rosemary leaf oil

“This is my number one go-to concealer for mature skin,” Temple tells us matter-of-factly. “This super creamy, skin care-packed clean concealer makes the skin look fresh and healthy while providing natural coverage.”

She especially appreciates that it contains ingredients like caffeine and hyaluronic acid to aid in brightening and plumping the skin.

Size: 0.19 oz | Shades: 16 | Key ingredients: Glycerin, hyaluronic acid

“This concealer is excellent for mature skin because it’s really lightweight and smooth and gives medium-to-full coverage but never looks cakey or dry,” raves Flowers of this Shiseido formula. “It feels like a gel-like serum and is resistant to humidity and sweat, as well.”

Size: 0.37 oz | Shades: 22 | Key ingredients: Glycerin, shea butter, caffeine

Williamson swears by this luxe formula, which contains caffeine to help reduce under-eye puffiness. “It’s hydrating, long-wearing, crease-proof and easy to blend,” she says. “It also has a natural radiant finish that requires less powder to set in place.”

Size: 0.27 oz | Shades: 40 | Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, black rose oil, camella flower

A newer favorite, Temple loves how natural the finish of this concealer is. “The shade range is phenomenal and you need such a little amount of product for full coverage,” she raves.

Size: 0.17 oz | Shades: 12 | Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, argan oil, platinum golden silk

Flowers is a huge fan of this luxurious, iconic formula from Clé de Peau. “It’s a creamy, blurring concealer that smooths, brightens and won’t crease under mature eyes,” she says. “It comes in 12 colors ranging from Ivory to Espresso, has a natural satin finish and protects skin with sunscreen.”

Tips for applying concealer on mature skin

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

For best results, prepping the skin with hydrating products is paramount as it’ll help to plump the skin and reduce the risk of creasing and or looking cakey.

“[Apply] a lightweight eye cream such as Dieux Skin’s Auracle Eye Serum along the orbital bone,” says Temple. “This way the lightweight serum won’t affect the concealer texture but will still aid in the way it lays on the skin.”

Use a less-is-more approach

Temple and Williamson agree: less is more. “Conceal only where needed in areas of discoloration or to brighten, but using less product will lessen the chance that your concealer will crease throughout the day,” says Williamson.

Temple suggests starting off with just a small amount of concealer on the areas that require the most attention and then building it up as necessary.

“In many cases, clients tend to have the most concerns in the inner corner of the under-eye area,” she says. “Begin by applying the product directly to this specific area and then blend it outwards until you achieve even coverage. Then, I like to take any extra bit of concealer left on my brush to the outer portion of the eye to lift and pull the eye upward.”

Consider a color-correcting formula

“If you’re dealing with extra darkness under the eye like a bit of purple or blue, choose a concealer shade that has some peach in it,” says Temple. “This will act as a color corrector as well as concealer.”

Use an application tool

Both Flowers and Williamson agree that the best way to apply concealer on mature skin is via a damp sponge or brush.

“A Beautyblender will help soften the surface of the concealer so that it looks more skin-like,” explains Flowers.

Williamson adds that using a firm brush or beauty sponge to press your concealer into the skin helps lengthen wear time.

Meet the experts