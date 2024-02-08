Feeling nosy? Here’s what Shop TODAY readers bought last month, from Stanley cup carriers to 'snail essence'

Well, we finally made it through January. Was it just us, or did last month feel at least seven years long?
But, seriously — a lot went down in the first month of 2024. From tracking the best product launches of January to finding winter problem-solvers, the Shop TODAY team has been hard at work staying on top of everything the month threw our way. And now, we're unpacking the first 31 days of the year in products.
Click through below or keep scrolling to see all the finds that made the Shop TODAY bestsellers list last month, compiled from top sellers our readers loved across our most popular broadcast and digital coverage.
Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine
This compact rower is perfect for breaking a sweat in smaller spaces, according to one former Shop TODAY write
$99.19
$129.99
Amazon
$99.19
$129.99
Walmart
$99.99
$129.99
Dick's Sporting Goods
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Retinol is a popular skin care ingredient known for its anti-aging benefits — and it's dermatologist-approved.
$16.16
$21.99
Amazon
Jason Markk Shoe Protector Spray
Keep your suede boots and sneakers clean and dry this winter with the help of this spray.
$17.00
Amazon
Fleece-Lined Leggings
Breathable and warm without being bulky, one Shop TODAY editor loves these leggings for the wintertime.
$35.99
$47.99
Amazon
LED Grow Light
This LED grow light imitates sunlight to give plants a much-needed boost during this time of year.
$26.99
$34.99
Amazon
Dust Gap Cleaner
Reach into all the nooks and crannies of your house and remove debris, dust, crumbs and more with this tool.
$15.99
Amazon
The Nori Trim
TODAY readers can save 30% off the Nori Trim with the code TODAY30 at checkout.
$41.30
$59.00
Nori
Bouqs Monthly Flower Subscriptions
We Love it for: gifting to yourself (or others).
$44.00
Bouqs
Shop TODAY bestsellers in January 2024
Aileam Velvet Bow Hair Ties (Set of 10)
- Great value for 10-pack
- Easy to wear
- May arrive slightly creased
One of our favorite fashion trends right now? The hair bow trend. To look more put together on busy mornings, senior photo editor Becca Delman turns to these hair ties, which come in a pack of 10 different colors.
“These make me feel like I actually got dressed ... and like I don’t look like such a mess,” Delman says.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
- Hydrating
- Lightweight
- Sticky consistency
Snail mucin is the latest viral ingredient to take the internet by storm — and dermatologists say it actually lives up to the hype. Hyaluronic acid, an ingredient well-known for helping skin retain moisture, is a natural ingredient in snail mucin, making it a savior for skin dried out by cold weather. The brand says this serum should be applied right before your moisturizer for long-lasting, hydrating results.
Aveeno Cica Repair Hand Mask (3 Pack)
- Drip-free
- Fragrance-free
- Works in 10 minutes
- Single-use
Before bed, wind down with a self-care step that takes just a few minutes. For soft and well-nourished hands, slide these gloves on for visible results long after the timer turns off. Made with oats and shea butter, both ingredients known for their soothing and smoothing capabilities, these fragrance-free gloves are also drip-free, so there's no need to stress about making a mess.
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Hydrating Oil
- Absorbs quickly
- Light fragrance
- A little goes a long way
- Use daily to see results
One Shop TODAY writer recommends this hydrating cuticle oil for reviving dry winter skin and the nails. With over 120,000 ratings on Amazon, this timely beauty find clearly lives up to the hype.
Salalacap Satin Lined Winter Beanie
- Promotes frizz-free hair
- Huge color assortment
- Hand-wash recommended
You’ve probably heard how great a satin pillowcase is for maintaining healthy, frizz-free hair. On-the-go, opt for a satin-lined beanie and keep your hair smooth and snag-free while tailgating, running errands or commuting. This beanie is available in more than 30 different colors and pom-pom embellishments.
ARAINY Retractable Dust Gap Cleaner
- Extendable up to 100 inches
- Multiple duster brushes
- Single pack currently sold out
With a flexible handle and two microfiber dust cloths, this cleaner allows you to reach into the nooks and crannies of your house and get all the accumulated debris, dust, crumbs and more out. Whether it’s behind the fridge, under the stove or washing machine or in other areas that have become hard to tidy up, this brush makes cleaning easy with one quick swipe.
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum
- Dermatologist-recommended
- Fragrance-free
- Don't combine with other exfoliants
Dermatologists say that “almost everyone” can benefit from using retinol. If you’re looking for a serum to incorporate the popular ingredient into your skin care routine, this option has more than 40,000 ratings and is really affordable.
OTOTO Splatypus Jar Spatula
- Dishwasher-safe
- Reduces waste
- Fun design
- Not designed for XL jars
This 2-in-1 jar scraper and spreader might look a little ridiculous, but this editor-favorite is actually really useful. It’s a spatula that is the perfect shape for getting into most jars, so you can scrape out every last drop of peanut butter, jam, frosting etc. and spread it without dirtying another utensil. In the long run, it can help you save money and waste less, which we think is a big win.
Jason Markk Repel Spray
- Fragrance-free
- Stain-free
- Refills available
- We suggest applying 2 coats
When the snow outside has turned to slush, you can protect your shoes with this repellant that will keep them looking good as new. Kind of like a raincoat for your shoes, this spray from Jason Markk is safe to use on most materials, from suede to cotton, canvas, knit and more. Thanks to its water-based formula and lack of harmful dyes, it won’t stain your shoes, either!
Old Navy SoSoft Cropped Cardigan
- Lightweight but not thin
- Cropped fit
- Soft to the touch
- Select sizes are selling fast
This cardigan truly earns its “SoSoft” name. Sure, it looks like your average cardigan, but it’s sold out numerous times and is finally restocked — but likely not for long. The staple layering piece strikes the perfect balance of weights, as it’s neither too heavy nor too thin. It’s also size inclusive, available in three different colors and on sale for less than $20.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
- Large size
- Multiple ways to drink from it
- Not leak-proof
The Stanley tumbler had a really, really great January. It went mega-viral, causing mayhem in Target stores nationwide and even starred in an SNL skit. In its moment of fame last month, the tried-and-true tumbler remained a Shop TODAY bestseller, landing in the carts of our readers over and over again.
Dabria Water Bottle Carrier Bag with Phone Pocket for Stanley
- Room for all of the essentials
- Long carrying strap
- Designed to fit Stanley cups
And, if you’ve gotten in on the Stanley hype, this carrier case will be a game-changer. It comes in two sizes to fit your Stanley Quencher and has room for your phone, keys, cards and more — plus it includes a strap to make toting it easier.
Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream
- Reduces frizz
- Adds shine
- Enhances natural curl pattern
- Works best for morning showers
Shop TODAY social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo swore off ineffective curl creams that left her hair “greasy and limp” — until she tried Rizos Curls Defining Cream. Unlike other products she’d used, “this cream focuses on keeping moisture locked into your hair by adding more volume to your roots and enhancing your natural curl pattern without leaving it looking greasy.”
An added bonus? Shigo said it prevented her hair from frizzing or knotting up by the end of the day, making it perfect for these dry winter months. Made with coconut oil, aloe vera and shea butter, the brand says the formula can actually help improve your hair health over time.
GooingTop LED Grow Light
- Easy to install
- High efficiency
- 365 day warranty
- Mimics sunlight at noon
We all feel the lack of sunlight during the winter. Humans have sunrise alarm clocks to help in that department, but what about our plants? This LED grow light imitates sunlight, helping to give your houseplants a much-needed boost. This pack of two lights clips onto any desk, table or countertop and can be adjusted to hit the perfect angle.
Warmies Microwavable Slippers
- Lightly scented
- Provides up to 1 hr of warmth
- Surface wash only
Yes, you read that right — these slippers can be popped in the microwave for up to an hour’s worth of warmth. These faux-fur slippers promise to provide comfort, thanks to their lavender scent, memory-foam insole and “one-size-fits-most” features.
BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings
- Pockets
- Water-resistant
- Some say they run big
Brach calls these fleece-lined leggings her “go-to” during the cold winter months. They’re breathable and warm without being bulky, and they feature deep pockets that can fit your phone, keys and other essentials. Brach says they’re super flattering and feel really luxurious.
Lillusory Long Oversized Cardigan
- Generous fit
- Many color options
- Hand-wash recommended
According to the internet, dressing like an “eclectic grandpa” is the latest fashion trend. If you’re looking to try out the look for yourself, keep it casual with this affordable ribbed cardigan, which is meant to fit long and be roomy.
The Nori Trim
- Wireless
- Compatible with all fabrics
- Extra-wide head
- Lasts about an hour per charge
Sweaters and cozy knits falling victim to pilling, fraying or worn edges? The Nori Trim fabric shaver is here to solve those issues, thanks to its extra wide, 2.5-inch shaving head. Your winter wardrobe will look like new in no time, thanks to this device that lasts a full hour off of a single charge and includes six precision blades to get every last piece of lint.
Even better? TODAY readers can save 30% off the Nori Trim with the code TODAY30 at checkout.
The Bouqs Co. Subscription Plan
- Free shipping included
- Customizable plans
- Automatically renews
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s the season to treat yourself or a loved one to flowers. But what if you could have a fresh, beautiful bouquet delivered on a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or bi-monthly basis? This subscription from The Bouqs Co. accomplishes just that, offering three different-sized packages, which can be customized with your favorite flower combinations. Shipped from eco-friendly farms, the brand promises that they’ll stay fresher for longer.
Shop TODAY readers can get $20 off their first subscription delivery with code TODAY20.
Back & Neck Luxury Heating Pad
- Machine-washable
- One-size-fits-most
- 5-year warranty
- Has 9-foot long cord
One of the best self-care products TikTok has recommended us? This luxury heating pad from PureRadiance, which targets areas of concern in the back and neck, and does so with soft faux-fur fabric. Heating pads should be in your arsenal since they provide a plethora of benefits: they keep you warm, help relieve stiffness and tension and can temporarily soothe muscle aches.
Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine
- Beginner-friendly
- Compact
- Lightweight
- 220 lb max weight
Not only did one former Shop TODAY writer put this rower to the test in her New York City apartment, but it was also a winner in our 2023 Wellness Awards. Reviewers love its compact design (it folds up to save space when not in use!) and the digital monitor, which is super motivating while also helping you track your workout. Plus, it’s under $100 right now.
How we chose
The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers. The products in this story were compiled from top sellers among Shop TODAY content across broadcast, social and digital stories in the month of January 2024.
