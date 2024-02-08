Feeling nosy? Here’s what Shop TODAY readers bought last month, from Stanley cup carriers to 'snail essence'

Well, we finally made it through January. Was it just us, or did last month feel at least seven years long?

Shop TODAY bestsellers in January 2024

One of our favorite fashion trends right now? The hair bow trend. To look more put together on busy mornings, senior photo editor Becca Delman turns to these hair ties, which come in a pack of 10 different colors.

“These make me feel like I actually got dressed ... and like I don’t look like such a mess,” Delman says.

Snail mucin is the latest viral ingredient to take the internet by storm — and dermatologists say it actually lives up to the hype. Hyaluronic acid, an ingredient well-known for helping skin retain moisture, is a natural ingredient in snail mucin, making it a savior for skin dried out by cold weather. The brand says this serum should be applied right before your moisturizer for long-lasting, hydrating results.

Before bed, wind down with a self-care step that takes just a few minutes. For soft and well-nourished hands, slide these gloves on for visible results long after the timer turns off. Made with oats and shea butter, both ingredients known for their soothing and smoothing capabilities, these fragrance-free gloves are also drip-free, so there's no need to stress about making a mess.

One Shop TODAY writer recommends this hydrating cuticle oil for reviving dry winter skin and the nails. With over 120,000 ratings on Amazon, this timely beauty find clearly lives up to the hype.

You’ve probably heard how great a satin pillowcase is for maintaining healthy, frizz-free hair. On-the-go, opt for a satin-lined beanie and keep your hair smooth and snag-free while tailgating, running errands or commuting. This beanie is available in more than 30 different colors and pom-pom embellishments.

Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner $ 15.99 Amazon What we like Extendable up to 100 inches

Multiple duster brushes Something to note Single pack currently sold out

With a flexible handle and two microfiber dust cloths, this cleaner allows you to reach into the nooks and crannies of your house and get all the accumulated debris, dust, crumbs and more out. Whether it’s behind the fridge, under the stove or washing machine or in other areas that have become hard to tidy up, this brush makes cleaning easy with one quick swipe.

Dermatologists say that “almost everyone” can benefit from using retinol. If you’re looking for a serum to incorporate the popular ingredient into your skin care routine, this option has more than 40,000 ratings and is really affordable.

This 2-in-1 jar scraper and spreader might look a little ridiculous, but this editor-favorite is actually really useful. It’s a spatula that is the perfect shape for getting into most jars, so you can scrape out every last drop of peanut butter, jam, frosting etc. and spread it without dirtying another utensil. In the long run, it can help you save money and waste less, which we think is a big win.

When the snow outside has turned to slush, you can protect your shoes with this repellant that will keep them looking good as new. Kind of like a raincoat for your shoes, this spray from Jason Markk is safe to use on most materials, from suede to cotton, canvas, knit and more. Thanks to its water-based formula and lack of harmful dyes, it won’t stain your shoes, either!

SoSoft Cropped Cardigan $ 18.47 $ 36.99 Old Navy What we like Lightweight but not thin

Cropped fit

Soft to the touch Something to note Select sizes are selling fast

This cardigan truly earns its “SoSoft” name. Sure, it looks like your average cardigan, but it’s sold out numerous times and is finally restocked — but likely not for long. The staple layering piece strikes the perfect balance of weights, as it’s neither too heavy nor too thin. It’s also size inclusive, available in three different colors and on sale for less than $20.

The Stanley tumbler had a really, really great January. It went mega-viral, causing mayhem in Target stores nationwide and even starred in an SNL skit. In its moment of fame last month, the tried-and-true tumbler remained a Shop TODAY bestseller, landing in the carts of our readers over and over again.

And, if you’ve gotten in on the Stanley hype, this carrier case will be a game-changer. It comes in two sizes to fit your Stanley Quencher and has room for your phone, keys, cards and more — plus it includes a strap to make toting it easier.

Shop TODAY social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo swore off ineffective curl creams that left her hair “greasy and limp” — until she tried Rizos Curls Defining Cream. Unlike other products she’d used, “this cream focuses on keeping moisture locked into your hair by adding more volume to your roots and enhancing your natural curl pattern without leaving it looking greasy.”

An added bonus? Shigo said it prevented her hair from frizzing or knotting up by the end of the day, making it perfect for these dry winter months. Made with coconut oil, aloe vera and shea butter, the brand says the formula can actually help improve your hair health over time.

LED Grow Light $ 23.99 $ 34.99 Amazon What we like Easy to install

High efficiency

365 day warranty Something to note Mimics sunlight at noon

We all feel the lack of sunlight during the winter. Humans have sunrise alarm clocks to help in that department, but what about our plants? This LED grow light imitates sunlight, helping to give your houseplants a much-needed boost. This pack of two lights clips onto any desk, table or countertop and can be adjusted to hit the perfect angle.

Yes, you read that right — these slippers can be popped in the microwave for up to an hour’s worth of warmth. These faux-fur slippers promise to provide comfort, thanks to their lavender scent, memory-foam insole and “one-size-fits-most” features.

Brach calls these fleece-lined leggings her “go-to” during the cold winter months. They’re breathable and warm without being bulky, and they feature deep pockets that can fit your phone, keys and other essentials. Brach says they’re super flattering and feel really luxurious.

According to the internet, dressing like an “eclectic grandpa” is the latest fashion trend. If you’re looking to try out the look for yourself, keep it casual with this affordable ribbed cardigan, which is meant to fit long and be roomy.

Sweaters and cozy knits falling victim to pilling, fraying or worn edges? The Nori Trim fabric shaver is here to solve those issues, thanks to its extra wide, 2.5-inch shaving head. Your winter wardrobe will look like new in no time, thanks to this device that lasts a full hour off of a single charge and includes six precision blades to get every last piece of lint.

Even better? TODAY readers can save 30% off the Nori Trim with the code TODAY30 at checkout.

Subscription Plan $ 44.00 Bouqs What we like Free shipping included

Customizable plans Something to note Automatically renews

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s the season to treat yourself or a loved one to flowers. But what if you could have a fresh, beautiful bouquet delivered on a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or bi-monthly basis? This subscription from The Bouqs Co. accomplishes just that, offering three different-sized packages, which can be customized with your favorite flower combinations. Shipped from eco-friendly farms, the brand promises that they’ll stay fresher for longer.

Shop TODAY readers can get $20 off their first subscription delivery with code TODAY20.

One of the best self-care products TikTok has recommended us? This luxury heating pad from PureRadiance, which targets areas of concern in the back and neck, and does so with soft faux-fur fabric. Heating pads should be in your arsenal since they provide a plethora of benefits: they keep you warm, help relieve stiffness and tension and can temporarily soothe muscle aches.

Not only did one former Shop TODAY writer put this rower to the test in her New York City apartment, but it was also a winner in our 2023 Wellness Awards. Reviewers love its compact design (it folds up to save space when not in use!) and the digital monitor, which is super motivating while also helping you track your workout. Plus, it’s under $100 right now.

