It's official: We're taking a step away from "coastal grandma" and diving deep into the world of grandpa-core. As you read this, picture the attire of your grandfather (or any older male figure in your life for that matter). Their wardrobe is often sophisticated, but not in the modern way, and still relishes in the vintage fashion of their youth. That's the essence of the “eclectic grandpa” trend, the latest style craze thats taking over.

"Eclectic grandpa” consists of mainly browns, camels and other tan-toned clothing, and you'll often see this color scheme in variations of oversized blazers, tailored pants, chunky soles, calf-length socks, cozy cardigans and tweed fabric.

Although "eclectic grandpa" is a recent trend, fashion and beauty expert Melissa Chataigne stopped by TODAY to share some of her recommendations on how to achieve the look. From a corduroy suit set to oversized cardigans, Chataigne's picks will have you feeling like you raided your grandpa's closet — in a good way, of course.

"Eclectic grandpa" items seen on TODAY

You can even dress up “eclectic grandpa” for the office, suggests Chataigne. Her suggestion on how to make the look suitable for the office incorporates this two-piece suit. The corduroy fabric leans into the trend, while the slim fit makes the suit more feminine.

The matching corduroy pant will give any outfit a more sophisticated look. Even better? You can dress them up or down with boots or sneakers.

Don't shy away from a patterned vest. Trina Turk's Favored Vest is full of personality and will surely make the simplest looks stand out.

Editor’s note: For a similar style, check out Chataigne's alternative pick below:

This casual sweater vest comes in an array of color patterns and styles to spice up your outfit.

The aviator frames and orange tinted lens instantly make this pair of sunnies look like they came out of a vintage shopping catalog.

Editor's note: For a similar style, check out Chataigne’s alternative pick below:

Here's another aviator style to consider, except they have blue light lenses to filter out blue light from your devices.

It wouldn't be a grandpa-core inspired round up without a classic dad shoe. SeeVees take on the trend brings in bowling-style shoes that are just as comfortable as they look, based on their description.

Even pajamas can give the "model off duty" look, suggests Chataigne. Stay cozy in this pant from My Mum Made It, which comes in a retro green plaid print.

Tossed over your shoulder, worn on its own or layered with a basic tee — there are endless ways to style this oversized cardigan.

Editor’s note: Since Chataigne’s pick is nearly out of stock, see alternatives below:

The loose cropped fit in Abercrombie's Chenille Cardigan makes it easy-to-throw on when you're unsure what to wear.

Keep it casual with this affordable ribbed cardigan that is meant to fit long and be roomy.

The ugly shoe trend still exists in grandpa-core simply because of the comfort. This shoe from SeaVees prioritizes that, along with making them suitable for rainy weather and various terrains.

Editor’s note: For a similar style, check out Chataigne’s alternative pick below:

Clogs don't always require a chunky sole. This clog from Dr. Scholl's is the perfect example of that, and is swift to slide on and off, too.

Is it really a grandpa fit without the fanny pack? The convenience of one means you can remain hands-free while your essentials are neatly packed away.

We've included plain vests and pajamas in this list, but how about tailored plaid pants? The wide leg in these means most shoe styles could work, from chunky low sneakers to high heels.

Editor’s note: Since Chataigne’s pick is nearly out of stock, see alternatives below:

We've mentioned a few times that "eclectic grandpa" focuses on comfort. These plaid pants are no short of that with their pull-on style and stretchy front panel.

"The key to nailing the eclectic part of this trend is to keep it vintage," says Chataigne. Opt for shopping second hand, or mixing old and new, such as this knit sweater from Princess Polly.

Pearls add glamour to any look, but are also a timeless piece to include in an equally timeless trend.

Denim maxi skirts were one of last year's most popular trends. Make this look more modern by adding the style with a basic tee, vest or the sweater above.

"For a bit of texture," Chataigne recommends adding a bomber jacket to the mix. Plus, it can be worn throughout various seasons, too.

You might've heard that bows are predicted to be one of 2024's most popular fashion trends. Mash these bow socks with "eclectic grandpa," and you'll be set for the year.

This wouldn't be a round-up about grandpa style without a loafer. To make the shoe more versatile and trendy, these Naturalizer loafers have a chunky gold chain across the foot that pairs well with gold accessories.

You can never go wrong with a classic button up. While it may be a style you opt for the office, it can also be dressed down for more casual, everyday wear.

A tailored pant is one of the key essentials for achieving the “eclectic grandpa” look. Opt for a straight leg like this Nasty Gal trousers to elongate the legs.

Editor’s note: For a similar style, check out Chataigne’s alternative pick below:

After all, grandpa fashion is all about the layers, so it is evident why these double waistband pants made this list.

For when you don't want to wear a heavy jacket, a trench coat makes for the perfect solution. Plus, trench coats work year-round, regardless of the season.

If you're looking for your next staple shoe, a white sneaker, such as this slip-on style from Dr. Scholl's, pairs with an array of outfits, "eclectic grandpa" included.

You can never go wrong with a classic leather jacket. Made with vegan leather, this jacket will surely be a staple in your closet, and might just be one in your grandfather's closet, too.

This trouser from Aritzia is described as a tailored-relaxed pant that hits high at the waist and perfectly at the ankle, depending on your height and the length you select (short, regular or tall).

When it comes to cardigans, you can play with buttons, pullovers, tweeds and other styles to achieve this trend. But cable knit is a timeless stitching you might've seen in their closet because like this one, it is defined, ribbed and seamless throughout.