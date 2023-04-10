Denim maxi skirts are trending — 13 fashionable styles to shop

Whether you cringe when seeing photos of the all-denim outfits celebrities used to rock, or you are fully committed when it comes to sporting blue jean basics, we're here to tell you: Denim maxi skirts are the most recent '90s trend that is back.

You read that right — denim maxi skirts, which were once popular in the '90s, are among a surge of trends from that decade that younger generations are bringing back.

From light wash to ankle-length options, we found the best for every body type, style and aesthetic. Trend forecaster Kendall Becker broke down the craze for us, while stylist Kat Eves explained how to shop and style this comeback trend.

Finding a denim maxi skirt | How to style | Why are these trending? | Denim maxi skirts to shop | Meet the experts

How to find the best denim maxi skirt for you

Stylist Kat Eves has one thing she wants everyone to keep in mind when shopping for a long denim skirt, and it's how comfortable you'll be in one.

"With anything you're going to buy, really focus on how comfortable you are in it," she says. "I know that sounds really straightforward, but especially for women shoppers who will try to choose clothing based on trying to make their body fit the clothing versus making sure that the clothing fits the body."

With denim in particular, the buttons and zipper areas near the hip and midsections tend to be constricting. Purchasing a piece that you're most comfortable in will lengthen the lifetime of the product, according to Eves.

"If it doesn't fit comfortably, you're just never going to wear it," she says. "The purpose of shopping should be that it's going to be something that you're actually going to wear and love. And so don't try to force it."

Let's say you find a denim maxi skirt at the store and fall in love while trying it on but it's too long, the size isn't right or it doesn't seem to fit in the places you want it to, Eves recommends taking it to a tailor to ensure a perfect fit.

"Just like any other item of clothing, a jean skirt, a good denim skirt can be tailored," she says. "So if you find something that's just a little too big but you like the style of it, I say go for it. If you have a good local tailor you can take things to then you have a whole world of possibilities."

How to style a denim maxi skirt

When styling a denim maxi skirt, in order to ensure it has a long lifetime and surpasses stereotypical trend cycles, Eves suggests purchasing one similar to a classic pair of jeans. You want to find one that has "classic lines and a fit that you feel really good in," suggests Eves. This way, it stands the test of time.

Eves notes that while it's fun to play with a pop of color or patterns from time to time, what's really going to help the longevity of your denim maxi skirt and ensure that you wear it more often than not is reaching for those classic options.

"The nice thing about [a] denim skirt is like a pair of jeans, they don't go out of style," she says. "The more you step out of those classic cuts and colors and styles, the less likely you are to hold onto it forever, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't play with things, but as for something that's going to last the test of time, there's nothing like a classic black or blue skirt that's always going to be comfortable in your closet."

In terms of what to wear with your newfound (or found again) staple, it's as simple as thinking about what you would match with your favorite pair of jeans," she adds.

"When it comes to styling then, you're always going to have different options," she says. You can dress it up with your going-out tops, which are making a comeback right now. You can also wear it with a classic T-shirt. There are lots of different ways."

Why are these skirts trending?

"Previously, denim maxi skirts ruled the ‘90s and ranged age groups at its peak," says Becker. "As new 'it' decades hit the trend scene post-Y2K boom, we’ve seen consumers pulling inspiration from their favorite eras; most notably, the ‘90s has been making its way back into our zeitgeist. From the little white tank to vintage-feeling jackets, the denim maxi skirt is a natural fit for minimalism but “make it cool."

Claw clips and disposable cameras are just two of the many examples of products that have come back into style thanks to today's generations of teenagers and young adults. Becker believes that due to the overall modernity of this trend, and the way denim itself is considered a staple in many closets, this trend isn't going anywhere.

"Maxi skirts are rising at the same time as this overall market trend; while it’s classic lengths align with the trend cycle, making denim maxi skirts feel more like a trend, even though denim itself is a staple," she says. "This trend will undoubtedly stay strong through the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season and we’ll start to see it fade and evolve into newness come next spring."

Thanks to Gen-Z’s infatuation with vintage and sustainable ways of shopping, past decades are becoming a popular point of interest, but instead of sticking to just one decade, consumers are picking and choosing their favorite pieces from across the years that most align with their personal style," Becker explains.

Best denim maxi skirts, according to shoppers and stylists

This budget-friendly pick comes in a just-right blue wash with soft fading for a perfectly worn-in look. Thanks to its smart and flattering slanted front slit, wearers won't be sacrificing comfort or mobility for style.

As the ultimate one-stop-shop, don't discount the fashion gems you can find at Amazon. This maxi-length option comes in over 20 different colors and styles, ranging from classic straight blue washes to fishtail shapes with embellishments, and has over 700 perfect, five-star ratings. Reviewers note to pay attention to the size chart and consider sizing up, as this affordable find runs a bit small.

Urban Outfitters always has their finger on the pulse for the latest trends, and the denim maxi skirt did not escape the retailer's fashion forecasts this season. This option comes in a solid black wash or a blue-tinted denim wash for a casual, worn-in look.

If a darker wash is your thing, give this jean skirt a try. This dark indigo number, which is available at Walmart, comes in both regular and plus sizing.

Behold: An affordable denim maxi skirt without a slit! This option from Etsy is handmade and reviewers say it's got some stretch. Did we mention it ships for free, too?

Here's a frugal find from Amazon with nearly 2,000 perfect, five-star ratings. This classic denim maxi skirt comes in a few different wash options and sizing ranges up to size 20.

Whether you prefer lighter tones or are a true-blue denim person, this flattering, high-waisted maxi skirt comes in both washes. The brand places an emphasis on sustainability in their pieces, so this skirt is made from 100% recycled cotton. So, in addition to looking chic and on-trend, you can feel extra good about your purchase.

Not quite ready for a floor-skimming option? We found some great long denim skirts to get the same trendy look — just with hemlines a few inches higher. One such pick is this option from Madewell, a brand Eves recommends for jean skirts.

"They have a lot of options for denim skirts right now that both range in price and also in size, so you can find great plus-size options that are also partnered with the better cotton initiative, which improves cotton farming globally," Eves says. "You can find some different things from Madewell that are going to be good options that are pretty accessible."

Eves also recommends the brand Boden to anyone on the hunt for a long denim skirt. "I think that they have some pretty good options that are going to appeal to lots of personal style choices," she muses.

One such style? This semi-fitted, straight silhouette ships for free and is 20% off right now.

Another long denim skirt style we're eyeing from Boden is this floaty, loose midi. The dark, over-dyed wash is super wearable, and the cut is really fun — just imagine twirling in this! Plus, it's on sale right now for a limited time and qualifies for free shipping.

We love the boho vibes of this wide, floor-grazing pick from Free People. While the skirt is made with a quality, rigid denim, it's got a loose enough shape to be comfortable to wear all day. In addition to classic light washes, this style comes in shades of black, white and rust.

Another one of Eves' recommendations is this midi-length jean style.

"It's a wrap denim skirt, which I think is great," Eves gushes. "I love that because that's not something that you see in denim in particular, but wraps are something that a lot of people will feel a lot more comfortable in, it's a great fit."

This trendy style from sustainably-minded fashion brand Reformation just dropped, and we think it's worth the splurge. The ultra-cool design features a crossover waistband for a super-flattering look that creates the illusion of a really cinched waist. If you want an option with a couple of extra inches in length, check out the brand's Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt, too.

Meet the Experts