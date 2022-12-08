While many people spend the last month of the year thinking about everything that happened over the last 365 days, we prefer to start looking ahead to all that's to come in the new year. (Don't worry, we save a little time for reflecting, too.)

That doesn't just involve creating resolutions for the year ahead. It also means taking a look at the emerging trends that are bound to be big in the coming days and prepping our closets and beauty cabinets, so we're ready to take them on come January.

And Pinterest just made our prep work even easier. The brand released its annual "Pinterest Predicts" report for 2023, a look at the soon-to-be trends for the year ahead. To create the report, Pinterest combed through search data from the past two years and analyzed it to predict the fashion, home and beauty trends that will be everywhere in the days to come.

Their predictions tend to be pretty accurate, too. According to the brand, eight out of the 10 trends that they predicted ended up coming true the last three years in a row. That's an 80 percent accuracy rate!

So in case you're as eager as we are to get in on the top trends for the coming year, we're highlighting some of our favorite ones from the report below, along with the products that will help you try them.

Airy styles

According to Pinterest, we'll be seeing fashion pieces with lace, tulle, ruffles and shimmer accents taking off in the coming year. The brand says that after a couple years of living in sweatpants and loungewear, people will be leaning more toward these skin-bearing silhouettes. We love how this blouse feels like more of a subtle take on the trend, and the sleeves allow you to show a little skin, while still feeling appropriate enough to wear to work.

Pinterest has seen searches for the term "lace top long sleeve" grow by more than 220 percent in the last two years, the brand says. This sheer option is perfect for layering over your favorite tank to dress it up for a dinner or night out.

Another trending style? Tulle sleeves. According to the company, searches for the ethereal design have spiked by 65 percent. This bestselling blouse (which is currently on sale!), is made from a sheer, dotted tulle fabric and features a cami underneath for extra coverage.

Cute and elegant, this look may be everywhere come warmer weather, but you don't have to wait to wear it! We suggest debuting it at your next holiday party. It comes in nearly 30 styles and colors, including short-sleeved options.

Go glam in this fun sequin dress from Target. According to Pinterest, searches for the term "shimmery dress" have risen by 365 percent in the last year, so you'll stun and be super on-trend when you wear this out and about.

Crown care

We all know how important it is to take care of our complexions — but our scalps tend to get less love. According to Pinterest, there has been an increase in searches around scalp care as terms like “scalp treatment” and “clean scalp” are seeing an influx amongst Gen Xers and Boomers.

This brush is a favorite of both Amazon shoppers and TODAY editors as a way to give their scalps a little extra TLC while shampooing.

Natural hair masks for growth are also an area of interest for many Pinterest users (searches are up 80 percent). Some reviewers say that they've noticed a difference in hair growth after using this mask — which isn't surprising, considering that experts say that rosemary oil can help with hair growth.

According to experts, scalp serums can help rejuvenate, clean and nourish the skin on your scalp. And one Shop TODAY writer who tried this affordable serum said that after using it for a few months, she saw vast improvements to her scalp and hair, adding that they "went from feeling dry to hydrated and moisturized."

Romcom Core

Prepare yourself to be inspired by your favorite leading ladies of the early aughts this year, because romcom core is in! From slip dresses to tube tops, nostalgic styles from the early 2000s are back. And if you're looking for an affordable way to get in on the trend, these claw clips are a great option. They have more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Cargo pants, a sartorial staple of the early 2000s, have made a big comeback recently. Not only are the pants pretty cute, but they're functional, too (so many pockets!). This bestselling pair is more modern than your average cargo pant and they're UPF 50+ treated to provide sun protection!

Searches for the "2000s girl" aesthetic have risen by more than 230 percent, according to Pinterest. And, as you may remember, velour tracksuits were a must-have uniform in the early 2000s. Now it's time to rock the look again. This Amazon option comes with a zip-up hoodie and soft, stretchy pants. They are also available in tons of colors if you don't want to stick to just one.

Chance of showers

Shower lovers, this is your year! According to Pinterest, spa-worthy showers are replacing baths, "thanks to a global push towards water conservation and the need for increased floor space." The brand shared that there's an increased number of Gen X and Boomers looking for ways to elevate the shower experience. And with these shelves, you'll finally have enough room for all those luxury products, like scrubs, washes and soaps that will really take your rinse to the next level.

Searches for "shower bombs" are up 90 percent, and it's a trend that we can get behind! We've long been a fan of these bestselling shower steamers. They are designed to dissolve in the shower and fill the area with the fragrant scent of essential oils. While they're perfect for gifting, they're also an easy way to get in a little extra self-care time.

Fringe with benefits

Fun and flirty fringe is all the rage! And a fringe jacket will make the perfect statement piece in your wardrobe. According to Pinterest, searches for tassel jackets have risen by 60 percent. This one from Forever 21 features other stylish details along with the fringe, including a suede outer material and a cropped hem.

According to Pinterest, the fringe trend is an extension of the maximalist fashion movement we saw earlier this year. And we love how you can find both bolder pieces that really show off the style and things that are a little more minimal, like these boots. This western-inspired shoe features just the right amount of fringe to put them a step above your basic black booties.

If you're not totally sure how you feel about an emerging trend, instead of investing in a bigger piece, try experimenting with trendy accessories! These fun earrings capture the spirit of the tasseled look — and they're only $11!