This Amazon cardigan guarantees cozy comfort — and it’s officially my go-to for fall

I love a house with original details, which is why my husband and I choose to keep our home’s 100-year-old windows, even though that means living with chilling drafts. So, it’s no surprise that I’m always reaching for a comfy, oversized sweater to keep me warm when I’m feeling an indoor chill or when I need an outdoor coverup on a gorgeous fall day. Knowing colder temps are on the horizon, and given long cardigans are having a moment, I set out to find one that didn’t look too slouchy or overpower my 5’2” frame.

After admiring the way this sweater draped over the model and appreciating its affordable price, I ordered the Oversized Chunky Knit Sweater Coat in a size small. With nineteen colors to choose from, including dark gray and navy blue, I opted for a black and cream hue called apricot, hoping the sweater wasn’t going to show up in a light shade of orange. Lucky for me, the copywriter who named this cardigan must have been having an off day, as it matched the picture and color perfectly — sans an orange tint.

Made of a 65% acrylic and 35% polyester blend, I immediately noticed (upon opening the zipped bag it arrived in), how super soft and lightweight the fabric felt. It was not scratchy at all. But when I went to slip it on, I was a bit perplexed — it was hard to tell if the sweater was inside-out. I had to locate the interior tag to make sure I was wearing it right.

Afterwards, it wasn’t hard to notice all the stylish details, including the waffle weave texture, the exposed, chunky seams running down the arms and the 4” banding at the wrist and along the bottom of the sweater (the cuffs are elastic, allowing the sleeves to rest anywhere on the arm). I also liked how the sweater fell on my body — below my hips and above my knees — and the fact it has no visually distracting buttons or zippers.

Given its delicate fabric, I’ll need to treat this cardigan the same way I would a hand-knit piece — washing it by hand in cool water and laying it flat to dry. (The directions on the label suggest it’s okay to machine wash on cold, but many Amazon reviewers shared doing so stretched and ruined the fabric.) These same reviewers advised ordering this cardigan one size down if you want a tighter fit, and I have to agree, as a size small feels a little big on me (it comes in five sizes, but no XS).

One of the great things about this sweater is how easily it can adapt to different settings. You can wear it in the office, out shopping or to dinner, or designate it as your house sweater when you want to wrap yourself in something cozy while binge-watching Netflix. I like to wear it over a white T-shirt and jeans or a black turtleneck now that the weather is getting colder. My friend Natalie Acopian, a fashion stylist and founder of the online clothing boutique, Colorful Natalie, suggests something form-fitting underneath, like black flare or black skinny-fit leggings, so that the sweater will lie flat against your body. “An oversized cardigan looks better with a little heel,” she adds. “I’d match this one with an UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Bootie in the chestnut color.”

Yes, the sweater has a few drawbacks: I wish it had pockets to hold things like my phone and car keys. It’s also a bit of a snag magnet if you’re not always careful. (Note to self: Spin engagement ring inward next time you wear this sweater!) And it won’t keep you toasty at your kid’s Friday night football games, so you’ll definitely feel a chill running through the waffle-weave fabric. But clearly these shortcomings weren’t enough to dissuade my twenty-something daughter from trying to snatch (in a good way!) this sweater when she came home to visit. Yep, there’s something to be said when a mom’s fashion choice passes her daughter’s cool-girl test. Guessing it may be time to order a few more colors!