Refresh, revive, rewear: Experts share cleaning tips to breathe life back into thrifted clothes

The hunt through shelves and racks of clothes to find the perfect garment is thrilling. Buying secondhand items at thrift stores is no exception, and they can hold a jumble of unique pieces from all over the world, transforming your simple wardrobe into standout pieces and bespoke goods.

We're no strangers to retail therapy, but shopping more sustainably can be better for the planet and your wallet. Some shoppers can be weary of secondhand clothes due to smells, stains and signs of use. But all old things can become new again with the right amount of time, love and elbow grease.

We tapped some of the best sustainable fashion experts to find the key to getting rid of old odors and making your thrifted clothes feel new to you.

Expert tips on cleaning thrifted clothes | Best practices for each clothing item | Expert-approved cleaning products | Laundry accessories | The impact of thrifting | How we chose | Meet our experts

How to clean thrifted clothes, according to experts

Check your labels

Our experts say it's always smart to deep clean pre-owned clothes before you rock them in an outfit.

Personal stylist Charline Zeroual says when you are not sure about an item of clothing, stick with handwashing or put it on the gentlest cycle with cold water.

If your clothes have care labels, our experts say to follow those instructions carefully and make sure not to damage your new piece.

"Delicate pieces should be cared for accordingly, and you don’t want to ruin your ‘new to you’ item before you get a chance to wear it," says sustainable fashion stylist Victoria Lee.

Learn the restrictions of DIY cleaning

London-based sustainable stylist Roberta Lee says knowing the limitations of home cleaning methods compared to dry-cleaning services can help you make an informed choice on whether you want to invest in an expensive professional cleaning service — or if you’re willing to risk it by doing it at home yourself.

Most cotton, linens and synthetic fabrics can handle the washing machine, while other fabrics like silk and rayon require either a hand wash or professional cleaning, according to Zeroual.

"For example, silk can often be washed at home in a cool hand wash with specialist silk fabric wash, although many vintage items will say dry-clean only," Roberta Lee says.

Deodorize clothes before washing

If your thrifted items smell, hang them outside for a few hours to deodorize them before washing.

Roberta Lee says using a handheld steamer is another great way to freshen clothes and get rid of any lingering smells.

"You can add antibacterial solutions to the water [in a bucket] to give the fabric a deep clean [when handwashing] without needing to pop it into the washing machine," she adds. "Always test on an inconspicuous part of the garment first!"

To disinfect thrift store clothes entirely, Roberta Lee says you can add white vinegar or sprinkle some baking soda to your washing process when hand washing with a natural and laundry detergent.

Victoria Lee also suggests using white distilled vinegar along with some gentle detergent or washing balls to clean, deodorize and get rid of any germs without losing color or harming the fabric with harsh chemicals.

"Make sure to pre-treat any stains and give the buttons or fixings a wipe before you wash! If you can, let your garments air-dry; it’s much gentler on fabrics," she says. "Ironing or steaming the item before wearing can also make it feel crisp and fresh when you wear it."

After washing, avoid throwing your clothes in the dryer. Roberta Lee says laying heavy items like wool or cashmere sweaters flat to dry is best. For lighter pieces, use padded hangers to hang dry as wire hangers will stretch out the shoulders.

Expert tips and tricks for cleaning clothing items

Each item of clothing is unique, so make sure to check fabric labels before applying cleaning products. To start, before washing thrifted clothing, try to gently brush off any visible dirt.

Here are some other common tips and tricks to get odors out of various pieces.

Jeans

Jeans are best washed on a cold, delicate cycle or even hand-washed, according to our experts.

"I recommend that you always clean the jeans inside out before washing them to help preserve color and wash them with similar colors," Roberta Lee says. "Once clean, wear them for as long as possible and spot wash areas regularly instead of putting them in the machine which fades and damages the material."

Zeroual also recommends washing your jeans upside down after every eight to 10 wears at most to keep them fitting correctly and minimize sagging.

Sweaters

Make sure to use a fabric shaver on your sweaters and coats to remove pilling and keep them looking like new. Want to preserve the shape of your sweaters? Victoria Lee suggests storing them folded on a shelf instead of hanging them in your wardrobe.

Also, washing your sweaters in cold water is key to lengthening their lifetime.

"Opt for gentle cycles and cold water to prevent shrinking and maintain fabric integrity. You may even wish to hand-wash a couple of times to clean and freshen them up," Roberta Lee says. However, be sure to avoid long soaks when washing your sweaters.

To dry, Zeroual suggests laying them down flat to dry in their natural shape to avoid any shrinking or stretching.

Coats and dry-clean only items

For "dry-clean only" and heavy items such as coats, Zeroual suggests taking the piece to the cleaner to avoid damaging the garment.

If you choose to try cleaning your bulky items at home, Roberta Lee says to be careful as most coats have linings and washing in the machine may cause shrinkage.

"Read the label. You might be able to gently wash down the lining at home without getting the exterior soaking wet. Test a patch on the exterior material of the coat, under the lapel or unobvious area with a steamer and see how the material responds," she says.

Dry these items at normal temperatures and avoid placing them in hot rooms or above radiators.

Dresses

Our experts recommend hand-washing delicate dresses to protect any intricate details. If you choose to machine-wash, pop the dress into a garment bag and select wool or silk wash on the machine, Roberta Lee says.

Something to note If your thrifted garments smell, hang them outside in the cold or inside the freezer in a plastic bag before laundering. Roberta Lee says also hanging thrifted clothes in the sunshine is a great alternative for warmer climates. "Both options will help kill the bacteria that cause the smell," she adds. "You may need to do this several times for a few hours at a time."

Expert-approved products to clean thrifted clothes

Our experts recommend using distilled white vinegar for any of your laundering needs. Distilled vinegar naturally whitens and brightens your clothes.

Vinegar can also remove the product buildup that traps odor-causing bacteria, according to Zeroual. This product buildup can cause freshly laundered items to come out of the wash smelling less than clean.

Distilled vinegar also naturally whitens and brightens your clothes.

One reviewer on Amazon said they used this for their down jackets that tend to hold bad odors.

"I had two that smelled very terrible after they went through a particularly smelly public laundromat washer," the reviewer said. "I poured a cup of distilled white vinegar and a cup of warm water in the softener dispenser of my home laundry washer with a little detergent on the side. Tossed both my jackets back in the wash, turned the water on hot, double rinse setting, and let it go for 2 spins. I can’t believe it was all I needed. My down jackets are now air-drying and they only smell like detergent now."

Victoria Lee and Roberta Lee say they have used the Eco Egg for years.

The Eco Egg is a two-in-one as it replaces traditional detergent and fabric softener. This option is reusable for up to 70 washes, helping you reduce your single-use plastics. Ultimately, you're saving money while working to save the planet!

“The Eco Egg is perfect for gentle, eco-friendly everyday washing!” Victoria Lee says.

"Known for its calming scent, lavender essential oil is an excellent choice for freshening up your laundry," Zeroual says.

Lavender oil also has antibacterial properties that help keep clothes smelling fresh and clean.

Our experts suggest adding a few drops of lavender oil to your laundry can add a soothing fragrance that lingers on your garments throughout the day.

Garment Refresher $ 13.00 Norfolk Natural Living What we like Reusable packaging

Multiple scent options Something to note International shipping costs

Victoria Lee has used this fabric refreshing spray for years.

"I use this for a natural fabric deodorizer to keep clothing fresh in between washes without harming the garment," she says.

This natural formula has antibacterial properties and comes in three scents. The brand says this refresher was designed to neutralize odors when gently misted over water-safe fabrics. Fabrics that are not water-safe are materials like silk, cashmere and wool.

Need your clothes to be dry-cleaned but don’t have time to stop by the cleaners? Roberta Lee says this product is great for cleaning clothes that can’t be soaked in water.

Baking soda is a laundering staple our experts say you should have on hand. Zeroual says this baking soda is effective at absorbing odor and regulating pH levels.

"I use this in my laundry booster formula and does great. I used another brand and it hardened! This stays easy to scoop," one reviewer said on Amazon.

Clothing Spritz $ 13.50 Clothes Doctor What we like Dry clean spray

Recyclable bottle Something to note Scent wears fast

Roberta Lee recommends the Clothing Doctor spritz, which works like a dry shampoo for your clothes.

The spray targets impurities and removes odors from fabrics. You can either spray the formula directly on clothes or add it to your steamer to refresh fabrics.

One reviewer on Clothes Doctor said this spray is a new essential in her laundry routine.

"I haven’t bought ‘new’ clothes for many many years, buying instead from the likes of Vinted, eBay, etc," she said. "This spritz is invaluable for items such as coats, which you cannot wash at home and dry-cleaning is a rather polluting industry. After a spritz, garments not only smell delicious, they feel and look fresh and clean."

Your bar may have the best cleaning product of all. Our experts say vodka is a supreme odor remover to add to your laundry routine.

Vodka is odorless and colorless in itself and has a sanitizing effect on fabrics.

Zeroual even has a simple recipe to create a sanitizing spray.

"Get a spray bottle, mix equal parts distilled water and the cheapest vodka you can find," she says. "For an added scent boost, add a few drops of an essential oil of your choice."

Even if you've gone nose blind, make sure lingering smells are gone from the air with Zero Odor's spray. This odor eliminator not only works on fabrics but also removes odor in the air instead of just masking them with scent.

Zeroual uses the smaller size of this spray for on-the-go, quick odor elimination.

"I like to keep this one in my bag when I am traveling or working on a photoshoot styling," she says.

Cleaning clothes sustainably extends past cleaning formulas. Roberta Lee suggests the Guppyfriend wash bag for anyone looking to have a more sustainable laundry routine.

Most of our clothes are made of synthetic fabrics, which contain microplastics that can collect and pollute our water systems. This washing bag aims to filter microplastics that may be released from fabrics during the laundry process.

Guppy Friend's laundry bag also reduces fiber shedding from your items and protects your clothes while washing.

Specialist Bundle $ 38.00 Kair What we like Two distinct scents

Works for different fabrics Something to note Large size quantities

Looking to buy in bulk? Kair has got you covered.

Their activewear and wool, silk & delicates bundle are designed to gently deodorize fabrics. The vegan and cruelty-free washes are a favorite of Roberta Lee for their gentle formulas.

Laundry Kit $ 69.00 Branch Basics What we like No chemical or fragrance smell

Fast shipping time

Glass or plastic bottle option Something to note Glass lid is hard to close

Zeroual suggests this gentle laundry concentrate because of its stain-removing power.

Reviewers also said this Branch Basics laundry kit gets rid of lingering odors so well that they won't be switching back to big box detergents anytime soon.

"I have used Tide Pods for as long as I can remember. When washing towels and my husband's work clothes with hot water, I always use OxyClean," one reviewer said. "Because of Branch Basics’ excellent score on the Healthy Living App by EWG, I decided to try the laundry soap and the Oxygen Boost. I couldn’t be happier with the results."

Laundry accessories for thrifted clothes

Having a fabric shaver on hand is the key to removing lint, fluff and fuzz balls from your thrifted pieces. The blades are easily replaceable and the kit comes with two extra blades.

Shoppers love this shaver because it is functional for the entire family. Plus, the safety lock mechanism protects you or your family from hurting yourself with the blade.

Avoid creases on your clothes by snagging these padded fabric hangers.

Not only do they work for your closet, but they're also a great gift for a bridal shower too.

Air drying your delicate thrifted pieces? Use this durable steel drying rack to make the process a bit easier. Reviewers say this drying rack holds almost an entire load of laundry and lasts after years of use.

Laundry storage can be a pain and this organizer from Yamazaki Home allows you to keep your laundering items nice and tidy.

Have a small laundry area? No problem. This organizer is made for small spaces with a strong magnet to attach it to your washing machine.

Why shopping secondhand is important

Overconsumption is turning fashion into a fashion emergency. Our experts say buying secondhand clothing has various impacts on our society and our planet.

"Shopping secondhand is very important to keep garments from landfills, develop your personal style and make conscious choices when it comes to clothing and styling," Zeroual says.

People are buying 60% more clothes and wearing them for half as long, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Columbia University Climate School also reports that fashion is responsible for 10% of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and 20% of global wastewater and uses more energy than the aviation and shipping sectors combined.

Buying secondhand clothing can contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the overall process of making new clothes and consuming resources including lower energy use, pollution reduction, natural resource preservation and little or no packaging.

Our experts say buying secondhand also promotes a circular economy by prolonging the life of a piece of garment through reuse.

"The importance of slowing down our consumption and choosing secondhand first has never been more important for our planet," Roberta Lee says.

By simply extending the life of an existing garment by an extra nine months, we can proactively reduce the environmental impact associated with new clothing, she explains. According to the Waste & Resources Action Programme, this can cause a reduction in carbon, water and waste footprints by around 20–30% each.

Creative styling can also help extend the life of various clothing items.

"Consumption is still consumption — and as a society, we all need to slow down and focus on buying less, choosing well and making it last," Roberta Lee says.

While they may be entertaining, our experts say trend-based items and fashion hauls online quickly go out of style and get discarded, leaving waste.

Globally there is enough clothing in the system to clothe the next six generations of the human race, according to the Fashion Transparency Index.

Thrifting clothes also saves money as secondhand clothing can be significantly cheaper than they were when new.

"The shift to utilizing what already exists, enjoying more vintage, secondhand clothing, upcycling, repairing and caring for our clothes is essential for the welfare of the workers in the fashion industry and our future planet," Roberta Lee says.

Embracing secondhand doesn’t mean sacrificing style.

"Shopping secondhand is a joy, you can find unique items to match your personal style," Victoria Lee says. "As we know, trends always come full circle, so if you’re someone who does follow trends, chances are it’s already been done and there are secondhand options out there!"

Buying secondhand is also an invitation to be more creative and discover more ways to style your clothes, Roberta Lee says. Thrifting allows you to find unique pieces that fit your personality and make you stand out and shine.

"Vintage finds and thrifted pieces allow you to be more individual and add character to your wardrobe," she adds.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I maintain the original colors and patterns of thrifted clothes during the cleaning process? Our experts say avoid hot temperatures when washing thrifted clothes. Washing on cold can also help save energy, Zeroual says. Victoria Lee suggests using specialized products or vinegar to ensure you keep fabric colors intact. Washing similar colors together can also preserve colors, according to Roberta Lee. If you have solid colors that need reviving, make sure to look at the material composition. Our experts say natural fabrics like cotton, silk and linen tend to absorb and hold dyes better if you want to change the color. Zeroual also suggests shoppers air dry their clothes to maintain the quality of garments while also reducing wear and tear. "It also saves energy and money, not to mention, air drying is also better for your health and the environment," she says. How should I clean vintage or delicate items? Always read the clothing labels before laundering or cleaning items. "Always read the labels and know the limitations of home cleaning methods versus the dry cleaning and specialist services on offer," Roberta Lee says. "Home cleaning methods on mixed fabrics can be less predictable than going to get things cleaned professionally. The dry cleaners will inform you if they suspect anything might happen during the cleaning process. For home remedies, there’s always a higher risk factor." If your fabrics can handle home cleaning methods, Victoria Lee says making sure to hand wash thrifted, delicate items. "It all depends on the materials within the garment. If it's vintage wool, you can spot clean before handwashing," she says. "When it comes to silk or lace, use a gentle, specialized product to release the dirt when hand washing and make sure to be extremely careful." Always let your items air dry after cleaning. Zeroual also suggests using color catchers in your laundry to prevent colors from bleeding. Which fabrics hold more odor than others? Several fabrics can hold smells, according to our experts. A few of them are: Synthetic materials like polyester and nylon trap sweat and bacteria against the skin and can produce an unpleasant smell on the piece of garment, according to Zeroual. When it comes to washing synthetic items, often they release microplastics into the water system, but Victoria Lee suggests adding a microplastic filter to your washing machine to prevent this.

Leather and suede make it difficult to remove smells. Roberta Lee advises hanging your items outside and then deodorizing them with a mix of white vinegar and water. This trick even works on leather and kills bacteria to help clean the garment, not just mask the smell. Our experts also suggest always doing a patch test on your clothes to see how they will react to different cleaning and deodorizing methods. How do I prevent black clothes from fading in the wash? Our experts say white distilled vinegar is key to maintaining and protecting black clothes from fading in the wash. Adding half a cup of vinegar to the final rinse cycle on a normal wash will reduce fading. The vinegar will remove the build-up of detergent or fabric softener, which leaves clothes looking perfect, Zeroual says.

How we chose the best cleaning products for thrifted clothes

Our experts' knowledge and industry insight helped us find the best cleaning products for thrifted clothes. We explored the diverse range of materials commonly within clothes and found products that would be gentle on fabric while knocking out odors. Sustainability was also a key consideration, leading us to prioritize eco-friendly options that minimize environmental impact without compromising performance. Our curated selection empowers all shoppers to consider buying second-hand and restore their unique finds so they can wear them with confidence.

