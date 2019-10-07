I went with this version by Beautural since it has a 4.4-star rating with over 2,000 reviews. It's also the same brand behind my beloved steamer that's never failed me.

Once it arrived, I popped in some AA batteries (not included) and put the tiny device to use on a few of my favorite cardigans that started to show their age. I was amazed to see how much lint and excess fabric filled the compartment as I ran the shaver over the most worn-out areas.

The fabric shaver picked up a lot of fuzz in very little time. TODAY

I didn't have quite as many issues with fabric pilling as some Amazon reviewers did — my problem was mainly with tiny flyaway fuzz and lint. Because of this, I didn't have the dramatic and visually impressive results most reviewers did. However, my cardigans all looked super smooth and just as new as they did when I first purchased them.

While I was more than pleased with my results, Amazon customers have shared even more impressive photos with garments that had plenty more wear than mine.

Amazon customers have been sharing their impressive results. Amazon

"This thing is awesome! Easy to clean and empty," one reviewer wrote. "Use it in conjunction with a handled lint brush and you can bring clothes back to life."

This reviewer brought their garment back to life! Amazon

Some reviewers even had luck using the shaver on their furniture and bedding.

"Our duvet had pilled really badly and looked so gross that I decided to try this out," one reviewer wrote. "I’m impressed! It’s been easy to use and works well."

It works on bedding as well. Amazon

So if you're looking to revive those sweaters that have been sitting in the back of your closet for too long, this fabric shaver just might do the trick.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!