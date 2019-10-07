At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
As I turned my calendar from September to October on Tuesday, two things suddenly hit me: 1. It's finally Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and 2. It's also time to pull out all of my sweaters and cardigans to prepare for the cold weather to come.
When I reached in the back of my closet for all of my cold weather gear, I was shocked by how worn and frayed a couple of my thicker cardigans looked. I remembered coming across a little fabric shaver in one my many nights of aimless window shopping on Amazon, and I decided it was time to add it to my cart.
Beautural Fabric Shaver
I went with this version by Beautural since it has a 4.4-star rating with over 2,000 reviews. It's also the same brand behind my beloved steamer that's never failed me.
Once it arrived, I popped in some AA batteries (not included) and put the tiny device to use on a few of my favorite cardigans that started to show their age. I was amazed to see how much lint and excess fabric filled the compartment as I ran the shaver over the most worn-out areas.
I didn't have quite as many issues with fabric pilling as some Amazon reviewers did — my problem was mainly with tiny flyaway fuzz and lint. Because of this, I didn't have the dramatic and visually impressive results most reviewers did. However, my cardigans all looked super smooth and just as new as they did when I first purchased them.
While I was more than pleased with my results, Amazon customers have shared even more impressive photos with garments that had plenty more wear than mine.
"This thing is awesome! Easy to clean and empty," one reviewer wrote. "Use it in conjunction with a handled lint brush and you can bring clothes back to life."
Some reviewers even had luck using the shaver on their furniture and bedding.
"Our duvet had pilled really badly and looked so gross that I decided to try this out," one reviewer wrote. "I’m impressed! It’s been easy to use and works well."
So if you're looking to revive those sweaters that have been sitting in the back of your closet for too long, this fabric shaver just might do the trick.
