The Beautural 1200-Watt Steamer is Amazon's bestselling steamer with over 1,700 rave reviews. This was enough to convince me to take the plunge and I hoped that it would be my last steamer purchase for a while.

When I first used the sleek looking design, I was blown away by how fast it heated the water. I was used to other steamers taking around two minutes to produce steam, but this one had a steady stream of steam in less than 30 seconds.

Once I got to steaming, I was pleased to see that it immediately released the wrinkles within one to two swipes — though you may have to spend a little more time if you want the freshly-pressed look that an iron provides. However, I was more than happy with the results for the short amount of time and effort required.

I was impressed by how quickly it released wrinkles.

One of my favorite features of this model is a trigger-like button that allows you to pause the flow of steam in between garments, meaning that you're never wasting any of the water in the tank. Thanks to this feature, a full tank of water lasts me around 15 minutes and gets me through an entire week of outfits. I also love that you can use it both vertically and horizontally thanks to the spill-free water tank.

The steamer also comes with a few attachments: a lint brush, a creaser tool and a fabric brush. All three work well, though I typically only reach for the lint brush. It's especially useful when steaming black garments that tend to show any and every piece of lint that lands on them. It's also great to achieve that "fresh from the dry cleaner" look on jackets and blazers.

Amazon customers are also loving this durable steamer.

The only true downside is that it's slightly heavier than other steamers I've tried but the extra weight ultimately makes it feel more durable. I've owned it for about a year and it's still working just as well as it did when I took it out of the box and I expect it to last for quite a while.

Perhaps the best advantage is that I no longer dread having to steam my clothes once I'm done with my laundry. I feel like I get through the task in almost half the time and I love that I never have to refill it to get through all of my clothes. Considering how much time it's saved me — and how much it's changed my routine — this investment now doesn't feel like much of a splurge at all.

