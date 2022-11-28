Build the ultimate winter capsule wardrobe with these 8 elevated pieces from Target

When it comes to winter weather attire, we love finding dazzling statement pieces to turn heads during the heart of the holidays. But glitz and glamour aside, there's nothing more important than putting together a handful of basics to keep you warm and comfortable throughout the chilly season.

Just in time to help us prepare for dropping temps and holiday events, style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to share tips and tricks for building the perfect winter capsule wardrobe. The key? Finding staples you can mix and match for any occasion, including elevated basics and versatile styles that can work alone or underneath a few extra layers. And there's really no better place to look for chic yet affordable essentials than Target.

As part of our Shop This List TODAY series, we've hand-selected an assortment of pieces that will help you create a ton of different looks this winter. From a classic LBD that's perfect for holiday parties to booties that will pair with almost anything already in your closet, check out our favorite picks you can shop (all for under $45!) right now.

How to create a winter capsule wardrobe

Pull-on pants aren't just for Thanksgiving Day eating; they also make for a key basic in your everyday wardrobe. The checkered design is sleek enough for workwear, while the high-rise elastic waist offers both a flattering and comfortable fit.

Editor’s Note: This pick is now only available in certain sizes, but we found a similar option below.

If you prefer the flared look, try this cropped pair. These pants feature the same stylish checkered print but in a lighter shade and a slimmer waistband.

No winter capsule wardrobe is complete without a couple of basic layering pieces — and this thermal turtleneck checks all the boxes. According to the brand, the top is exceptionally soft and made with spandex for added stretch. It's also designed to give a smooth fit for seamless layering.

Snow recommends pairing the pants and turtleneck above with a classic bootie. A short 2-inch heel offers a little bit of lift, while the memory foam insole and pull-on design allow for a more comfortable and easy fit. You can also pair these with your favorite pair of cropped jeans for an elevated casual look.

If there's one thing every winter wardrobe needs, it's a simple yet chic wrap-around coat to pair with any outfit. This cream option is made with recycled polyester and a taffeta lining, designed to keep you cozy and warm in even the chilliest of temps. The wide collar and front tie add just the right amount of pop to this cold weather basic.

Fashion and function effortlessly collide with this bag, which comes in sherpa and faux leather styles. The material adds a trendy textured detailing to any outfit, but the star of the accessory has to be the amount of pocket space built into the interior and exterior.

Editor’s Note: This pick is now only available in cognac and black.

Nothing says "timeless" quite like a little black dress. This velvet number not only creates the perfect holiday outfit, but it's also something you can pop on throughout the winter season for any occasion that requires a dressier, more elegant look.

Editor’s Note: This pick is now only available in certain sizes, but we found a similar option below.

If velvet isn't quite your style, this LBD offers a similar style in a waffle-textured rayon. It also offers bottom tiers and a cinched wrap-around waistline, along with a V-neck design and puffed sleeves.

Put your daintiest foot forward while wearing these edgy all-black pumps. The stunning shoes feature a chunky heel, trendy pointed toe and a pop of sparkle, thanks to a gem-studded strap. Snow recommends them pairing them with the velvet dress above for holiday parties.

Editor’s Note: This pick is now only available in certain sizes, but we found a similar option below.

For a more subtle heel, we've got our eyes on this pair with a criss-cross strap. It comes in five different colors — from neutrals to bolder pops of color — and is currently on sale for nearly 30% off.

Dress up your ears with a pop of sparkle and glamour. This eight-pair set includes a combination of gold-tone and pearly hoops, studs and cuffs, which can be worn together or mixed and matched.