Brave the cold in style with these 12 affordable winter boots from Target — starting at $38

No need the compromise this winter on either style or warmth: We've got you covered. Shopping for the perfect pair of winter boots can be daunting, with so many factors to consider. Are they warm? What about when there's snow and ice? Will they match your favorite chunky knit and winter coat? Don't fret just yet! Target has a great selection of boots this season that can check all the boxes.

Looking for something chic and dressy? We found classic ankle booties in almond and square toe styles. For some extra coverage and a touch of flare, opt for knee highs that come in both a luxurious black and a creamy, textured bone color. Pair any of these with your favorite dress and fleece tights, and you'll be holiday party ready.

If you're living (or traveling!) somewhere with an especially colder climate, the Cara winter boots or Tiffy duck boots may become your new winter essential. Warm inlining, water-repellant material and tie-up fastenings make them perfect for long wear when baring the cold.

And there's no need to wait until the season is over to score a great deal — these winter boots are already affordable. Keep scrolling to shop 12 of our favorite Target winter boots available this season.

Target Winter Boots

Ankle length, tie-up winter boots seem to be all over TikTok recently— and for good reason. They're cute and durable, and this pair is less than $50. Choose from five different colors to suit your unique aesthetic.

The shearling style boot is a fashion comeback we can get behind. With a cozy faux-fur insole and lining, these boots are designed to bring that extra warmth and comfort to your feet.

These clog boots will pair with just about any outfit you can think of, making them a must-have winter essential — and they're a total steal at less than $40.

Take your outfit to the next level with a pair of faux leather, knee-high boots. We think the classic, sleek silhouette would pair well with a dress or skirt for a night out. This pair from Journee Collection comes in black or a textured bone.

A tried-and-true favorite: the ankle bootie. These boots comes in four different colors, have a 4.3-star average rating and are under $40, making them a solid pick to add to your collection of classics.

According to the brand, these combat boots feature a memory foam insole for comfortable wear and a lace-up fastening that allows you to customize your fit. Shop this pair for less than $38 now.

With a low heel and memory foam insole, these dress boots are designed to be a comfortable, functional and stylish option. Pair them with jeans to elevate a casual look or with a dress and tights for those winter nights out on the town.

A square toe bootie is a perfect twist on a timeless look. Don't wait to grab this pair in one of four colors (brick, white, tan or black) for 40% off right now.

Channel your inner cowgirl with this fun, ankle-length take on classic cowboy boots, a trend that has been sweeping social media all season.

According to the brand, these winter boots are designed to be water repellant, so you can face the post-snowstorm sidewalk without worrying about the miserable feeling of cold, soggy socks.

Sometimes the no-fuss, heavy duty boots are what you need, especially as we near the deeper winter months. These winter boots are designed to be water repellant, with a faux-fur inlining for warmth and a lace-up fastening to ensure a comfortable fit.

Add a rugged edge to your look with these moto boots, which are currently available in a leather black or suede taupe. One reviewer raved that they are "glad [they] got these before they’re discovered by everyone!"