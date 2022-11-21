18 stylish, comfortable and sparkly party shoes for all your holiday events

With holiday party invitations incoming, it might be time to update your footwear repertoire. Whether you're attending a wedding or work-related soiree, the holiday season is a great opportunity to put our best foot forward — literally.

With so many styles and heel heights to choose from, a style expert shared with Shop TODAY the latest trends for the holiday season. Raise a glass and look effortlessly chic all season with these expert-approved tips.

What styles of shoes are trending for the holiday season?

According to Lisa Sanchez, fashion editor of The Nines, pointed-toe patent leather boots and black loafers with white socks continue to be the style choices of the season. Many celebrities have been spotted wearing it on the streets and there's plenty of comfortable options for cold-weather looks. Another style making its debut this season is the mid-calf boot, which is a few inches higher than the ankle boot. But if weather permits, metallic designs, jewel-encrusted pumps and block heels continue to dominate the market.

However, the theme for the holidays is macro sequins. According to Trendalytics, sequin heels, sequin pants and sequin tops had a 39K search volume since last year.

What to wear to a company holiday party

According to style expert Naina Singla, the best footwear to wear at a company holiday party are mules, pointed-toe heels and classic tall high-heeled boots. "Mules in pink and metallics can offer a small pop of color to have your outfit holiday ready in an instant."

Pointed-toe heels are a great option because they look "sleek, sophisticated and polished. You can enhance this shoe, by wearing a pointed-toe heel that has some crystal embellishments," added Singla.

However, for those who live in colder climates, kitten heeled, chunky and white boots are great options to keep the holiday attire festive. "Chunky boots are still on trend and are perfect for a city-living style look. They go well with dark jeans and a blazer with some sparkle accent jewelry," said Singla. Whether you wear a simple black skirt or sweater, Singla suggested going for footwear that is adorned with crystals and rhinestones.

How to wear tights during winter

Tights and heels are a great pair when styled correctly. There are some rules that Singla pointed out when it comes to selecting footwear and different colored tights.

"One example of an open-toed shoe that works well with tights are platform sandals with a thicker upper and an ankle strap. You could even try high heels with straps and open-toe shoes and a pair of black sheer tights for something a little unexpected," she added.

Preferably, tights go well with high-heel pumps, platform sandals, loafers and Mary Jane shoes with a chunky design. Additionally, she advised steering away from certain shoes when wearing tights like cowboy boots, peep-toe shoes, strappy flat sandals, ballerina flats and slides.

To embrace the spirit of the holiday season, blend all your shimmer and black ensembles with a classic pair of gold heels. This style also comes in silver and features a squared heel and buckle to hold your ankle throughout the night. You can never go wrong with a strappy heel to match all your festive attire!

Red is always a hue bound to make a show-stopping entrance at any holiday party. This pair combines the elegance of a stiletto and the comfort of a mid-heel sandal. The shoes are perfect for any late soiree thanks to their lightly padded footbed. This is a comfortable option when the holiday events become endless.

Get ready to sing Christmas carols and drink coquito while wearing this fun faux suede heel. The shoe features a block heel with stud accents for a jolly effect. The front buckle will keep your foot in place and are a great choice to wear after the holiday season. For less than $50, you get a shoe that combines trend, comfort and elegance.

Opt for a slingback heel that is easy to slip on for all formal occasions. This style comes with adjustable buckle closures and Contour+ Comfort technology for a premium fit. If all-night comfort is your priority, these heels are going to be your best companion for all of the holiday shenanigans.

When a pair of heels combines the flexibility of a sandal and the comfort of a sneaker, it's a winner. This shoe exudes elegance with its microsuede and will balance your arch thanks to the Soft System comfort package. The style also features a traction sole for extra stability while spinning on the dance floor.

This is your classic wedding/party shoe for a special occasion. You will make a sleek statement when you arrive at the party wearing this style. The crystal buckle offers the perfect dose of elegance to any outfit and comes in 10 different colors.

"These shoes are fabulous — the color, fit, and design. They look designer and put a perfect amount of color punch into your gala outfit," said one shopper.

No need to compromise comfort or style thanks to this dress sandal from Naturalizer. This luxury shoe is packaged with rhinestones, leather and a comfortable squared toe to make the walking way easier. This is a great style for your work holiday parties or more formal events. The elevated comfort of this sandal will keep you feeling jolly all evening.

Work your way to the dance floor or holiday bar with these elegant heels. This style features a double strap design covered in rhinestones for a glamorous look. With a three-inch heel and slide design, this is the best shoe to wear from work to party. The delicate bling of the straps will match any of your festivities.

If heels are not your go-to option, choose these metallic booties featuring a textured shimmer and 2.5-inch heels. These are a great Marshall's find when you want to feel elegant yet relaxed. The pull-on style has a pointed toe for extra elegance and an ankle fit for a comfortable effect.

For those dancers looking to show off their moves, these are the perfect low heels. The design has a buckle fastening and two-inch heels for some elevation. The shoe is covered in a glittering textile and is secured enough thanks to the adjustable strap. Complete any look with this heel when you want to move around the event with ease and without pain.

Embrace a bold color for the holiday season with this Italian-made pump. The pair features rhinestone details, gold-tone hardware and a grained finish for a sophisticated finish. With a 2.5- inch heel and a square toe, this design transitions well from casual ensembles to more elevated attires.

A classic, black pair of heels is all you need to match all your dresses, pantsuits and skirts for the season. This pointy-toe pump will boost your outfit with the ankle strap covered in sparkling jewels. The pair come in other shimmery tones like gold, silver and blue, but the satin-like fabric is what gives this pair an elevated feel.

Make a glamorous entrance in this pair of classy sandals. The design features a sheer bow detail and a thick heel for comfort. Aside from its effortless design, this pair is a savvy choice for women that have a multicolored wardrobe. Also, these slide-on sandals provide a touch of sophistication to any outfit selection.

Look like a disco ball in these glittery booties from Betsey Johnson. The style is for the social butterfly that wants to strike up a conversation with strangers. These shoes are next-level glam and functional enough for a fabulous strut. They feature a dazzling pointed toe, squared heels and iridescent rhinestones that cover the entire boot.

There's always a pair claiming to take center stage at a holiday extravaganza. This pump shimmers with its rhinestone-studded bow and is a great pair to make a stellar entrance. Also, it's more comfortable than the original design thanks to the padded footbed and lower heel height.

These pumps are a great pair to say hello to the new year. The unique hue adds personality to any piece in your wardrobe and the slingback design is also easy to don. It features a metallic construction and eco-conscious linings with soft and sustainable comfort. Additionally, the ergonomic insoles provide exceptional support for those nights when you're walking an extra block.

You'll feel golden when you wear this shimmery pump to any occasion. The lightweight design features a thick block heel and is fully lined with leather. Whether you style it with a pantsuit or a maxi dress, this pump will score you the best-dressed at the party award. It also comes in different tones for a more casual take on the design.

If comfort is your top priority, these metallic strappy sandals are a fantastic choice. The pair features a gold finish and encrusted gems across the three straps. The low heel will give you the right amount of elevation without compromising comfort. It's a great shoe to wear from 8 a.m. until happy hour — especially if you have a busy schedule.