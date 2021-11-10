Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cashmere sweaters, sherpa coats, snow boots and all the winter essentials are important to keep you warm this season. But one specific piece of apparel — winter tights — will leave you feeling especially cozy whether you're commuting to the office, heading out for a night on the town or just walking around your neighborhood on a lazy Sunday.

When it comes to keeping your legs warm, tights or hosiery made from thicker fabric will offer more coverage. Opaque tights, in particular, have more thickness and are the best option if you want to keep your legs warm yet trendy. Alternatively, statement tights are a fun choice when you need to revamp your standard winter attire.

Shop TODAY talked to a professional stylist to get some tips on how to wear warm women's tights when the temperatures drop.

How to style tights

Tights are functional, practical and serve as the perfect statement piece for any wintry style. For a casual yet fashionable look, wear black insulated tights under a knit sweater dress with thigh-high leather boots. If you are going for a more business-friendly approach, match your tights with a leather skirt and a turtleneck sweater.

According to fashion stylist Hassni Caina, your should also wear simple, solid-colored pieces to avoid having your outfit look too loud. However, if you want to mix bright colors, Caina suggested matching your top with similarly colored tights to achieve a monochromatic look.

"If you'd like to wear plaid tights, you can do a pop of color that matches the tights with one of the pieces of the outfit and tone it down with black or white," added Caina.

Whether you prefer skirts, dresses or pants, a pair of tights will give you extra insulation while giving your legs a trendy finesse. Here are several shopper-loved tights to keep you warm this season, along with a fun selection of statement-making pieces sure to garner some attention.

Best winter tights, according to shoppers

These tights are made with a soft fleece interior that provides extra warmth. With a solid 4.7-star rating, this H&M pick is a great staple to have in your drawer when the weather turns unpleasant.

For a flattering fit, wear these cable sweater tights featuring a high-waisted control top. The opaque construction offers enough coverage to give your outfit an elevated impression. Style them with a printed dress or skirt and your favorite pair of chunky boots.

Wear these Steve Madden tights under your favorite mom jeans for a fashion-forward winter look. The sweater knit material offers versatility to any style and will keep you cozy during cold temperatures.

With a nearly five-star rating, these tights from Asos offer a unique luxury design for a fraction of the price. They feature a smooth stretch fabric and 100 denier sheerness for an edgy look.

The cozy fleece lining in these Loft tights provides a luxurious feel while giving your legs a fitted silhouette. Its soft, stretchy material and elasticized waist makes this a no-brainer wardrobe staple.

American Eagle customers keep raving about how cozy these tights are. Aside from being "perfect for an added layer of warmth," many have also called this legwear a "lifesaver."

Calzedonia offers a wide variety of tight styles. This pair is made of soft modal and a blend of cashmere to keep your extremities warm when the sweatpants are not enough. Also, these come in seven different colors.

These tights from Amazon feature an elastic waistband for added comfort and a skin-hugging effect. Aside from providing a tummy-controlling shape, these tights have a soft fleece lining and solid coverage throughout. P.S. This pair comes in different neutral tones including beige.

With their high elasticity and stretch-fit design, these tights are a must-have this season. The tights are made of the finest cashmere wool and offer a sheerness of 150 denier. One verified Amazon reviewer considers these a work-friendly staple, saying, "These allowed me to stay warm and still wear skirts and boots and change into hilled shoes in the office."

These super opaque tights are made in Italy with 64% merino wool. The soft material features a "superwash" treatment that doesn't shrink in the washing machine. You can wear them with confidence without expecting holes. "The feel and comfort is top-notch and they look amazing," said one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer.

These Boden tights offer a thick sheerness and a fitted shape shoppers adore. One reviewer claimed these tights are "not too chunky for 90D, so [I] can wear [them] with smarter dresses and still look fine."

Spanx may be most popular for their slimming shapewear and leggings, but did you know they also make incredible tights. Made with their signature tummy-shaping technology, you're likely to obsess over their high-waisted silhouette, plushy fabric and all-around comfort.

Complete your holiday wardrobe with these wool tights from Babaton. The tights come in five different colors and are made with a stretchy, rich-feeling blend of recycled Italian wool.

If you want to steer away from a monochromatic black look, opt for these barolo-colored tights. Aside from scoring a perfect five stars for its impeccable sizing, many reviewers are also raving about their amazing comfort. "The merino wool is not itchy at all and since they are lined with cotton, they are very comfortable to wear," said one satisfied shopper.

Statement tights shoppers love

This pair is perfect for the book lover in your life. While these have a sheerer denier, the literary quotes wrapping all around your legs will offer an intellectual feel to your ensemble. You'll easily look like a chic "Gossip Girl" character with these logo tights.

Give your winter outfit some extra oomph with these tartan plaid tights. They add a statement feature to your outfit while keeping your legs toasty. FYI: Just like Caina noted, make sure your tights match the same color palette of your outfit to avoid a harsh contrast.

Welcome the cold in style with these plaid printed tights from Free People. These are super stretchy and are made with a soft fabric perfect for layering. Wear them under your jeans for extra warmth or under your favorite little black dress for a unique holiday outfit.

If you can't stop wearing your ripped denim during winter, wear these cheerful tights to give your bottoms an individualistic touch. The intrinsic vintage-inspired pattern can give your winter outfit some much-needed pizzazz during damp, dreary days.

