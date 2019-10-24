At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
When you think of Spanx, your mind most likely goes to undergarments, but did you know the company famous for creating shapewear also has its own clothing line? From activewear to denim, the brand offers a complete array of garments.
But lately, there’s one item in particular that shoppers can’t get enough of — the faux leather leggings.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Featuring Spanx’s contoured Power Waistband, the leggings are designed to flatten the tummy area while flattering the rest. With a high waist and no center seam, the leggings are meant to offer full coverage and smooth lines.
Like all Spanx products, the leggings are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are dozens of styles and colors to choose from. The leggings first hit the market in 2015 — the brand told TODAY that the leggings have sold out numerous times since!
They've become an online sensation with over 1,300 posts on Instagram using the hashtag #spanxfauxleatherleggings — and it doesn’t stop there. The leggings currently have 4.3 stars on Amazon and select colors are ranked as Amazon’s Choice for leather leggings.
Stuff We Love
But do they actually live up to the online hype? According to these happy customers, they definitely do.
“I simply adore Spanx faux leather leggings!” shopper Ivory Lukens told TODAY. “They are perfect for any occasion.”
For Lukens, the leggings can easily transition from a “mompropriate” outfit to a sexier look for a night out on the town.
“The best part about them is you're fashion-forward in leggings (i.e. comfort), and it holds all the bits in!” Lukens told TODAY. “I started with the simple black pair and quickly got hooked. I now own eight pairs ... They are worth EVERY penny!”
Another satisfied shopper, Carley Grogan, agrees.
"These are a MUST for every girl's wardrobe," Grogan told us. "Although pricey, they are a great investment, I promise you!"
“They can be dressed up or down,” she told us. “And the best part is that they suck everything in!”
Kaitlyn Voglesong is also a huge fan, telling us they are as comfortable as they are effective.
"They add edginess to any outfit, but you can also dress them down by throwing on a pair of sneakers and a simple tee," she said. "The built-in tummy control from the waist-contouring band is comfortable and noninvasive."
Looks like these would be a perfect addition for any casual fall wardrobe!
