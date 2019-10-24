Featuring Spanx’s contoured Power Waistband, the leggings are designed to flatten the tummy area while flattering the rest. With a high waist and no center seam, the leggings are meant to offer full coverage and smooth lines.

Like all Spanx products, the leggings are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are dozens of styles and colors to choose from. The leggings first hit the market in 2015 — the brand told TODAY that the leggings have sold out numerous times since!

They've become an online sensation with over 1,300 posts on Instagram using the hashtag #spanxfauxleatherleggings — and it doesn’t stop there. The leggings currently have 4.3 stars on Amazon and select colors are ranked as Amazon’s Choice for leather leggings.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

But do they actually live up to the online hype? According to these happy customers, they definitely do.

“I simply adore Spanx faux leather leggings!” shopper Ivory Lukens told TODAY. “They are perfect for any occasion.”

For Lukens, the leggings can easily transition from a “mompropriate” outfit to a sexier look for a night out on the town.

“The best part about them is you're fashion-forward in leggings (i.e. comfort), and it holds all the bits in!” Lukens told TODAY. “I started with the simple black pair and quickly got hooked. I now own eight pairs ... They are worth EVERY penny!”

Another satisfied shopper, Carley Grogan, agrees.

"These are a MUST for every girl's wardrobe," Grogan told us. "Although pricey, they are a great investment, I promise you!"

“They can be dressed up or down,” she told us. “And the best part is that they suck everything in!”

Kaitlyn Voglesong is also a huge fan, telling us they are as comfortable as they are effective.

"They add edginess to any outfit, but you can also dress them down by throwing on a pair of sneakers and a simple tee," she said. "The built-in tummy control from the waist-contouring band is comfortable and noninvasive."

Looks like these would be a perfect addition for any casual fall wardrobe!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!