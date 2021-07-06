Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is happening soon — here's everything you need to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The wait is over — well, almost. Every year, shoppers look forward to Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, which is full of can't-miss deals on hundreds of customer favorites and brand-new products, from jewelry and clothing to makeup and more — all from popular brands like Nike, Olaplex, Spanx, Zella and Steve Madden, among others.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021?

The event takes place every summer, typically during July or August, and lasts for up to three weeks. This year, the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will officially kick off on July 28, but Nordstrom cardmembers can take advantage of deals as early as July 12, depending on their loyalty status. We outlined the timeline below, so you know the dates to mark on your calendar ASAP:

On August 9, the prices will return to their original retail value for everyone, so it's best to take advantage of these deals before they're gone — because you might have to wait another year to see markdowns this good again.

Want to gain early access to these sweet deals? Be sure to join the Nordstrom reward program called Club Nordy to shop your favorites before they sell out! Though non-cardmembers may not be able to shop the event for a few more weeks, Nordstrom just gave everyone a glimpse of what's in store for this year's Anniversary Sale with an official sneak peek preview.

You won't be able to snag these items at sale price just yet, but you can add them to your wish list ahead of the event. This way, once the sale is live, you can breathe easy knowing that you don't have to scour through hundreds of items to find them.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 deals

This bra was practically made for summer. The convertible bralette from True & Co. is free of wires, elastic and seams and boasts a buttery-soft feel, so we wouldn't blame you if it turns out to be a bra you choose to live in this season.

Perhaps the buzziest brand in hair care, Olaplex's products rarely go on sale. Now's the time to take advantage of this incredible bundle and score three of the brand's bestsellers in one convenient set.

What wardrobe couldn't use a dainty gold accessory? This gold-plated necklace makes the perfect jewelry piece to treat yourself with or to gift to a friend.

This top-rated running shoe is a must for anyone that prefers to step in comfort, and it will finally be on sale during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Featuring a memory foam insole and a breathable mesh outer, the pair is perfect for wearing during activities that involve being on your feet all day.

Even if you prefer to go makeup-free during the warmer months, you'll want this setting spray set by your side for all the other months of the year. The vegan formula can set makeup for up to 16 hours, preventing it from fading or settling into fine lines.

Give your hair some TLC with this kit from Briogeo that features four hair-loving essentials to help hydrate and repair damaged locks. The set includes full-size bottles of the brand's Farewell Frizz Conditioning Spray and Deep Conditioning Mask, plus travel-size bottles of the Superfood Hair Mask and Strengthening Treatment Oil.

Regardless of whether you side with Jenna or Hoda on the Spanx debate, the slimming look of these sculpting shorts is something we can all agree to absolutely loving. This shaper features a tummy panel and side panels to keep you comfortable and supported without restricting movement.

Loved for its lightweight feel and OrthoLite footbed, the Adidas Swift sneaker is another vintage-style shoe that's making a comeback. You can find markdowns on both the black and white color options during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Sandals are a summer essential, so don't miss the chance to save $20 on this cute pair from Chinese Laundry during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Snag them in a solid color or a fun daisy print to complete any outfit.

Headed back to the office soon? You might be overdue for a work-ready wardrobe refresh. This puff sleeve top offers a slim fit and is available in six shades to match any season.

Beat the heat in this breathable tank from Sweaty Betty — and save big while you do it. It's perfect for the gym, at-home workouts or long days spent under the summer sun.

