Sick of loungewear? We found 20 summer dresses to replace your sweats

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
After months of loungewear, you're probably yearning to dress up. Summer's arrival means temperatures are rising so a chic summer dress is a perfect way to boost your mood and style.
From T-shirt dresses to floral maxi dresses, we've rounded up the best summer dresses you'll want to live in. Our picks are trendy, budget-friendly and just as comfortable as your go-to sweatpants.
Whether you're looking for something to wear to a Zoom wedding, a socially distant family gathering or even a walk around the neighborhood, we have plenty of options.
1. R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Bohemian Floral Midi Dress
We can't get enough of this bohemian-inspired dress. ! If you're not quite ready to stop wearing your cozy pajamas at home (no judgment!), consider this nightgown style dress to jazz up your quarantine wardrobe.
2. Grecerelle Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
You can't go wrong with a simple maxi dress. Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is lightweight and versatile. It has over 4,000 verified five-star reviews and comes in over 25 different colors and prints.
3. Scoop Midi Keyhole Back Dress
This midi dress from Walmart is a dressier option that can pair nicely with your favorite summer sandals. The keyhole back shows off some skin and it's available in three different patterns including black floral, a coral floral and a blue mosaic design.
4. Viishow Short Sleeve Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets
This short-sleeve maxi dress is another Amazon bestseller in the"Women's Casual Dresses" categories with over 7,500 verified reviews. Many customers love this dress because the fabric is lightweight and opaque.
5. Haomeili Summer Swing T-Shirt Dress with Pockets
When the heat hits an all-time high, you'll need this sleeveless T-shirt dress. While we love this pink and black floral pattern, it's also available in over 20 other designs and colors.
6. Scoop Square Neck Smocked Side Slit Midi Dress
This midi dress has the perfect combination of romantic and modern design detail. The ruffled and elastic waistline flatters all sizes and the blouson sleeves add a feminine touch.
7. Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
This v-neck bell sleeve shift dress is all you need for a dressy summer night. Thie Amazon bestseller has over 4,500 verified reviews that call out its quality and wallet-friendly price.
8. Time and Tru Ruffle Midi Dress
Whether you need an outfit for a virtual baby shower or want a comfortable sundress to wear around town, this ruffle midi dress is a versatile must-have. Dress it up with some heels or keep it casual with sneakers.
9. MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Boho Maxi Dress with Pockets
Who doesn't love a colorful maxi dress with pockets? you can wear this one as a swimsuit cover-up or dress it up with cute sandals for dinner.
10. Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed V-Neck Wrap Dress
This bohemian floral print wrap dress is trendy and comfortable. The relaxed, feminine silhouette is classic and flattering — just add a cute sun hat!
11. DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets
This short-sleeve cotton dress is one of those pieces you can wear all day, every day. Many reviewers love this dress for its comfortable material and price point.
12. Time and Tru Button Dress with Belt
Time and Tru's belted dress can be layered with a light cardigan for cooler days or worn alone when temperatures rise. It's polished enough to wear for a socially distant gathering but comfortable enough to wear while running errands.
13. Sofia Vergara Faux Wrap Maxi Dress
You'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation every time you throw on this colorful number. The wrap design shows off your waistline and the ruffles give off a fun, sassy vibe.
14. Mitilly Summer Boho Sleeveless Swing Dress with Pockets
This vibrant dress has over 1,400 verified reviews and a 4.1-rating on Amazon. Many customers enjoy this dress for its flattering fit and fluttery sleeves.
15. Ouges Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets
What's not to love about a simple dress with pockets? This Amazon favorite is available is over 30 different patterns and is less than $30.
16. LC Lauren Conrad Ruffle Wrap Dress
Make a fun and flirty statement with this wrap dress from Lauren Conrad's affordable line at Kohl's. It's chic, girly and great for your virtual summer events like a wedding or a baby shower.
17. Old Navy Fitted Striped Crew-Neck Tee Dress
This crewneck T-shirt dress from Old Navy is an effortless option that you can wear around the house, to the store, at the beach and even to sleep! It doesn't get much versatile than that.
18. Madewell Striped Crewneck Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress
This babydoll crewneck mini dress from Madewell is chic and incredibly comfortable. Pair it with some casual flip-flops for a beach-ready look or some strappy heels to elevate your look.
19. J. Crew Factory Sleeveless Tiered Dress
This little black dress is a no-brainer. While the high neckline gives off a polished look, the tiered bottom is flowy and flirty.
20. Gap Short Sleeve Print Dress
This short-sleeve printed dress from Gap would look great with a pair of crisp white sneakers. It comes in three different patterns including a light pink floral, navy blue with white polka dots and blue stripes.
For more recommendations, check out:
- Ready for summer? We found 30 comfortable sandals you'll want to live in
- 26 stylish swimsuit cover-ups to add to your summer wardrobe
- 35 Instagram-worthy pool floats to enjoy this summer
- Dermatologist-approved sun-protective clothing for the whole family
- 15 protective sun hats that are surprisingly stylish
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!