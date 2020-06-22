Sick of loungewear? We found 20 summer dresses to replace your sweats

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After months of loungewear, you're probably yearning to dress up. Summer's arrival means temperatures are rising so a chic summer dress is a perfect way to boost your mood and style.

From T-shirt dresses to floral maxi dresses, we've rounded up the best summer dresses you'll want to live in. Our picks are trendy, budget-friendly and just as comfortable as your go-to sweatpants.

Whether you're looking for something to wear to a Zoom wedding, a socially distant family gathering or even a walk around the neighborhood, we have plenty of options.

We can't get enough of this bohemian-inspired dress. ! If you're not quite ready to stop wearing your cozy pajamas at home (no judgment!), consider this nightgown style dress to jazz up your quarantine wardrobe.

You can't go wrong with a simple maxi dress. Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is lightweight and versatile. It has over 4,000 verified five-star reviews and comes in over 25 different colors and prints.

This midi dress from Walmart is a dressier option that can pair nicely with your favorite summer sandals. The keyhole back shows off some skin and it's available in three different patterns including black floral, a coral floral and a blue mosaic design.

This short-sleeve maxi dress is another Amazon bestseller in the"Women's Casual Dresses" categories with over 7,500 verified reviews. Many customers love this dress because the fabric is lightweight and opaque.

When the heat hits an all-time high, you'll need this sleeveless T-shirt dress. While we love this pink and black floral pattern, it's also available in over 20 other designs and colors.

This midi dress has the perfect combination of romantic and modern design detail. The ruffled and elastic waistline flatters all sizes and the blouson sleeves add a feminine touch.

This v-neck bell sleeve shift dress is all you need for a dressy summer night. Thie Amazon bestseller has over 4,500 verified reviews that call out its quality and wallet-friendly price.

Whether you need an outfit for a virtual baby shower or want a comfortable sundress to wear around town, this ruffle midi dress is a versatile must-have. Dress it up with some heels or keep it casual with sneakers.

Who doesn't love a colorful maxi dress with pockets? you can wear this one as a swimsuit cover-up or dress it up with cute sandals for dinner.

This bohemian floral print wrap dress is trendy and comfortable. The relaxed, feminine silhouette is classic and flattering — just add a cute sun hat!

This short-sleeve cotton dress is one of those pieces you can wear all day, every day. Many reviewers love this dress for its comfortable material and price point.

Time and Tru's belted dress can be layered with a light cardigan for cooler days or worn alone when temperatures rise. It's polished enough to wear for a socially distant gathering but comfortable enough to wear while running errands.

You'll feel like you're on a tropical vacation every time you throw on this colorful number. The wrap design shows off your waistline and the ruffles give off a fun, sassy vibe.

This vibrant dress has over 1,400 verified reviews and a 4.1-rating on Amazon. Many customers enjoy this dress for its flattering fit and fluttery sleeves.

What's not to love about a simple dress with pockets? This Amazon favorite is available is over 30 different patterns and is less than $30.

Make a fun and flirty statement with this wrap dress from Lauren Conrad's affordable line at Kohl's. It's chic, girly and great for your virtual summer events like a wedding or a baby shower.

This crewneck T-shirt dress from Old Navy is an effortless option that you can wear around the house, to the store, at the beach and even to sleep! It doesn't get much versatile than that.

This babydoll crewneck mini dress from Madewell is chic and incredibly comfortable. Pair it with some casual flip-flops for a beach-ready look or some strappy heels to elevate your look.

This little black dress is a no-brainer. While the high neckline gives off a polished look, the tiered bottom is flowy and flirty.

This short-sleeve printed dress from Gap would look great with a pair of crisp white sneakers. It comes in three different patterns including a light pink floral, navy blue with white polka dots and blue stripes.

