The 'Amazon nightgown dress' that went viral gets me so many compliments

After two decades of being a tomboy, I'm starting to embrace dresses. However, my jeans-to-dress journey is a marathon, not a sprint. I have to really like a dress — from neckline to hemline — before I leave the house in it.
Earlier this summer, I found a "freezer dress" I can hike in on hot summer days and a practical maxi dress with pockets. I got both in solid, basic colors since I didn't want to draw any more attention to the fact I was wearing a dress — at least that's what I thought. Then I found a $28 head-turning dress on Amazon that completely changed my mind. The bold design went viral last summer and became lovingly known as the "Amazon nightgown dress" — so I had to see what the hype was about.
R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Bohemian Midi Dress
The floral prints are beautiful
The only print I wear on a regular basis is camouflage, if that even counts. Still, there's something about whimsical, bohemian prints that instantly brighten my mood.
In fact, my only complaint about this dress is that it comes in more than 40 gorgeous colors — choosing one was difficult. Fortunately, the $28 price tag made it easy to talk myself into getting two.
Comfy enough I can sleep in it
I already have a nightgown I adore. But if it's in the laundry or I feel like sleeping in something with long sleeves during the winter, I like knowing I can climb into bed in this dress. It's even marketed as a sleep dress. The fabric is a lightweight cotton blend, and the lantern sleeves and generous skirt allow me to spread out in bed like I normally do. The only part of the dress that might be too tight is the chest area.
I have a small chest, so I don't experience any discomfort. However, most of the negative reviews are from women who wish there was a bit more room in the bust area. For that reason, I recommend ordering based on your bra size. I'm a 34-B, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. I got a size small and it fits wonderfully. That said, I'll make sure to wash it in cold water and let it air-dry, as I read that it can shrink if not washed properly.
It's a compliment magnet
I bought this dress because it caught my eye. Apparently, it also catches a lot of peoples' eyes, as I can't wear it anywhere without getting a compliment or two from a stranger. At least, that's what I think I'm getting. I'm currently in Portugal and I don't speak Portuguese (yet). The compliments are usually followed with one question: "Where did you get it?"
So unique it screams boutique
I want to answer that I got it at a chic beachside boutique in Tulum or that I haggled for it at a grand bazaar in Turkey. They'd probably believe me because it looks so unique — but I don't. Do I worry that so many women will go to Amazon and we'll drown in a sea of identical dresses? No. Again, there are more than 40 colors to choose from. Even if one day I do run into a woman on the same street as me, wearing the same dress, I won't be embarrassed. I'll just tell her she has good taste and get on with my day.
