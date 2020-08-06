I slept in an oversized T-shirt until I discovered this $23 nightgown

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
My last nightgown had the "The Little Mermaid" on it. I had to be careful not to trip on the skirt when climbing up the ladder to the top bunk. In other words, it’s been decades since I slept in a dress. It’s also been a long time since I had a good night’s sleep. Part of it is the stress of living during a pandemic — the other part is that I’m sleeping in the wrong clothing.
Recently, I decided to see if trading my old oversized T-shirt for real pajamas would help. The best option for summer looked like this popular $23 nightgown on Amazon.
Ekouaer Sleeveless Long Nightgown
Reviewers love it
Almost any product on Amazon with more than 1,000 reviews catches my eye. Any product with a 4.5-star average rating or higher gets both eyes and my full attention. So, what really sold me on the Ekouaer Sleeveless Long Nightgown was that more than 70% of reviewers give it a full 5 stars. That was reason enough to try it, and the very reasonable price tag also helped me click “Buy Now” instead of “Add to List.”
Starts at $7 and comes in over 20 colors
Depending on which of the 23 different colors you pick, you’ll pay between $7 and $23. I ordered a beautiful shade of cornflower blue for $23. Even though it has more fabric, the short-sleeved version of this nightgown actually costs less. Both the sleeveless and short-sleeved styles feature the same flattering wide v-neck with pleated detailing that makes it super easy to slip over your head. You can also pick between three different hemlines: high-low, regular and slit. I got the high-low hemline because I think it makes my legs look longer.
I want to host a pajama party
Even though I don’t leave the house in this nightgown, I want to. In fact, it’s stylish enough I want to host a pajama party (when it’s safe to hang out with people again) just so other people can enjoy what it looks like too. It’s not nearly as suggestive as a negligee, but I still feel sexy wearing it.
I’ve been sleeping in an old T-shirt for so long that I forgot how it feels to go to bed and wake up looking attractive enough that I’d answer the door if someone knocked. It feels amazing. However, I didn’t buy this nightgown for looks alone — I needed to be able to sleep well in it.
These gowns are made for sleeping
Whoever designed this nightgown knew that the difference between a good night’s sleep and a great night’s sleep can be found in the fabric. The material is what really sets this nightgown apart. It’s 95% rayon, a natural fiber that Fabric.com describes as “breathable, silky and drapes beautifully.” My old cotton T-shirt was none of those things. It was just familiar.
Even though my old cotton T-shirt has been washed with fabric softener thousands of times, it’s still not as soft as this new nightgown. In fact, the fabric feels softer than most of the newborn clothing I recently felt while shopping for a friend’s baby shower. The other 5% is spandex which adds the perfect amount of stretchiness. It’s loose enough I feel like I’m sleeping naked in really luxurious sheets, but it’s also fitted enough I’m not worrying about tripping over extra fabric.
Counting ZZZ’s instead of sheep
Of course, my bunk bed days are far behind me and I doubt I’ll be wearing anything with Ariel on it anytime soon, but I will go back to sleeping in a nightgown. Since I started sleeping in something actually designed for sleeping in, a funny thing has happened: I’ve slept much better. Thanks to this nightgown, I’ve gone from counting sheep to counting ZZZ’s.
