Whether you're heading out on a beach vacation or RSVPing to a big summer wedding, chances are you might be in need of a new dress. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a ton of money to look and feel your best.

Popular retailers such as Nordstrom and Macy's currently have tons of markdowns in their clearance sections that you won't want to miss. And we did all the digging for you! From sporty pieces for everyday wear to a designer chiffon option, below we rounded up our favorite summer dresses that you could use for any occasion this season — and they're all under $100!

To start saving, you can keep scrolling to check out the affordable finds below or you can shop this article by retailer.

Nordstrom summer dresses on sale

Featuring a ruffle trim on the skirt and sleeves, this tropical wrap dress is made of 100% viscose making it a breezy and comfortable option for summer. You can score the green floral option for 30% off at Nordstrom.

Made of 100% polyester, the brand says this wrap dress is airy and lightweight to keep you cool during your summer outtings. Dress it up with wedges or heels, or down with your favorite sneakers.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your summer workwear or are in need of a comfortable everyday piece, this faux wrap dress might be your next wardrobe staple. It's made of 100% cotton, meaning it's extremely breathable for the warm weather.

You can score this cute midi Madewell dress for under $100! Featuring a button-down front, the dress is designed with flirty puff-sleeves and is meant to hit below the knee.

Nordstrom Rack summer dresses on sale

This classic knit dress will get a lot of use this season, from the office to dinner to everyday errands. Don't miss out while it's on sale for under $20!

You'll be very on-trend with this sporty yet effortlessly chic dress this season. Also, it's extremely versatile; you can dress it up with heeled sandals, or pair it with classic white sneakers.

Featuring a back cutout and subtle slip, this chevron dress will keep you cool and stylish all summer long. We're loving the ruffle sleeves for a flirty touch, too.

Coming in five colorways, this tiered floral dress is a great option for a summer bridal shower or date night. And this 78% markdown makes it so affordable.

Amazon summer dresses on sale

Made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, you'll be living in this skater dress all season long. It has nearly 25,000 Amazon ratings, and one verified reviewer wrote, "This comfy summer dress can be dressed up or down - very versatile. The right price and very flattering design. Love it!"

Who doesn't love a dress with pockets? To make it even better, this casual option is also on sale for 28% off. It comes in over 30 shades and patterns and has nearly 25,000 five-star Amazon ratings.

You'll have endless opportunities to rock this rayon-blend dress, and that might be because it comes in over 40 styles to choose from. One reviewer agrees and wrote about how comfortable it was, "I absolutely LOVE this dress. No complaints! Fabric is soft and stretchy. It can be worn with heels/wedges or dress down with some sandals."

If you have a formal event this summer, this elegant boho dress is a great affordable option. It comes in over 20 colors and select shades are 20% off.

Macy's summer dresses on sale

We've been seeing this style of dress everywhere this season, and you can grab it at Macy's for under $20! It comes in pretty florals or solid hues. The brand does note you'll want to size up since it's a juniors fit.

This maxi dress is perfect for daytime or you could dress it up with a moto or denim jacket for breezy nights. It features a smocked waist making it extremely flattering for every body type.

This flowy babydoll-style dress features puff sleeves and a mock collar that can be worn for a variety of occasions, from weekend brunch to exploring a new city. You can score it for 40% off!

Have a special occasion coming up? You can score this designer dress for 42% off. Featuring an elegant high neckline, the brand says this dress is made of smooth chiffon fabric.