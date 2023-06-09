While you might think of Abercrombie & Fitch as one of the brands that dominated your wardrobe in the early 2000s, we're here to tell you that the company has made a big comeback in recent years and its wardrobe staples are better than ever.

Seriously, so many Shop TODAY editors have raved about the swimsuits, activewear, jeans and dresses that they've purchased from Abercrombie. That is why we were so excited when we found out that the brand was having a big sale on its dresses, just in time for the summer season. From June 9 to 12, the company is hosting a Dress Fest Sale, where all dresses, along with men's collared shirts, are marked down by 20%. Plus, the brand is taking 15% off almost everything else, so if there's a pair of jeans or a blouse that catches your eye, you can save on that too. There is also a stackable promo code, so when you use the code DRESSFEST, you can get an additional 15% off.

From one-and-done summer outfits to dresses that you can wear to work, here are 15 of our favorite picks from the sale.

Abercrombie summer dresses on sale

Linen is a staple in our wardrobe in the summer thanks to its comfortable and breathable feel. And this dress is made from a lightweight linen blend fabric, so you'll want to wear it everywhere this season.

Exercise dresses are one of the biggest trends of the season, and Abercrombie makes its own version, the Traveler Dress. Described as being comfortable and easy to wear, you'll want to rock it on your next vacation — and then pretty much every day after.

Like many dresses from the brand, this one comes in tall, petite and regular sizes, so it should hit right at that perfect mid-calf point on your legs, regardless of your height. It also comes in seven colors and patterns, though unsurprisingly, some are already selling out, so you'll want to add one to your cart ASAP.

On days when you need to get a little dolled up but still want to feel comfortable, opt for this maxi dress from the brand. Shoppers have raved about how it's "flattering" and perfect for the season — many have even noted that they received plenty of compliments when they wore it!

If the AC is constantly blasting in your office, you might appreciate the long sleeves on this shirt dress. Plus, it has a twist detail in the middle that makes it feel a little more refined than your average shirt dress.

This dress is perfect for any weddings or other special occasions that you may have coming up this summer. From the sweetheart neckline to the pockets (!), there are oh so many details to love.

If you're anything like me, you don't think about what you're going to wear for your next special event until it's down to the wire and your options are limited. But when you have this dress in your closet, you'll always have an option that's sure to impress. It features and asymmetrical neckline, shiny satin material and comes in five different colors.

Abercrombie jeans and pants on sale

Some people may say that skinny jeans are out of style, but we'll never give ours up. In fact, we just fell even more in love with the style after seeing these jeans from the brand — and you can get them right now for just $50! Just don't forget to use the word DRESSFEST at checkout.

Rock the wide-leg trend with these pants. Perfect for everything from workdays to brunch, the brand says that they're soft and comfortable, thanks to the elasticized waistband and linen material.

Associate commerce editor Kamari Stewart previously called these jeans her "favorite pair," and it's not hard to see why. They're from the brand's Curve Love assortment, which is designed with extra room in the thigh and made to help minimize waist gaps, the brand says, and they also feature a trendy criss-cross waistband.

Channel your inner '90s fashionista with these relaxed vintage-inspired jeans. They come in a range of shades, from summer-ready white to a classic dark wash.

More Abercrombie fashion on sale

A good tank top is essential for summer. And this one can be worn on its own when it's too hot to imagine donning anything with sleeves or styled under a denim jacket for cooler nights.

For travel days, afternoons spent working from home and more, you'll look cute and feel comfortable in this romper. It has adjustable straps and a tie waist, so you can customize it to fit your frame.

Going on a beach vacation soon? Don't forget to pack this coverup! The stylish gauzy dress will take you straight from lunch at the hotel to walks down the beach.

On days when we don't have the energy to pick out an outfit, we typically opt for a romper. All you have to do is throw it on with some sneakers and you'll be ready to head out the door. And we love all the stylish details of this one, like the buttons, collar and tie belt.