6 beauty, home and fashion finds you'll use all summer long — starting at $13

The "unofficial" start to summer is finally here! We're looking forward to plenty of beach days and barbecues — but we'd like a few extra things to help make the most of them.

To get us into the summer mood, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share six favorites everyone can use during this time of year. Whether you're hosting get-togethers or want to stay consistent with your SPF routine, these are the summer essentials you didn't know you needed.

From a set of four sunglasses for less than $20 to a Shop TODAY editor-approved hair thickening spray that will elevate your summer 'do, keep reading to shop Post's Customer-Loved picks, plus even more top-rated finds.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved finds for summer

Post says we all need a pair of on-trend sunnies to wear this summer and she loves that you get four in this set — and they're bringing all of the '90s vibes. From the rectangular frame to the neutral colors, you'll have a pair to match nearly every outfit. According to the brand, the lenses provide UV400 protection against UVA and UVB rays, so they're functional, too.

Whether you frequently misplace your glasses at home or need something to keep them in place while you're on the go this summer, Post says this strap can help. It was designed with the outdoors in mind and is made from neoprene, which not only gives it a lightweight feel, but also helps it float in oceans, lakes or pools. The brand says it fits most frames and glasses, comes in several different colors and is adjustable for a tighter fit.

Post says this find from "uber-popular" brand Color Wow will be your "secret weapon" for fabulous summer hair. It made the rounds on social media not too long ago, leaving viewers, including One Shop TODAY editor, in awe of the volume it delivered; so much so that associate editor Danielle Murphy bought a bottle for herself. She said it gives her "major height" and also helps protect her hair from heat damage, thanks to ingredients such as provitamin B5 and hydrolyzed keratin.

Forgetting to reapply SPF is something we are all guilty of — but thanks to this find, we won't have to be. According to the brand, these stickers interact with sunscreen in the same way as the top layer of your skin does, so it turns clear when your skin is protected from the sun and purple when it is time to reapply some SPF. Shop TODAY associate editor Emma Stessman tried this water-resistant hack last summer on a trip to Greece and said she didn't experience any sunburns.

Meet the ultimate party hack! Post says this huge cooler can be used as a floating bar, cooler or even a cold food buffet during your next get-together. It can be used both indoors and outdoors to keep everything from soda to salads cold for hours, according to the brand, and can be drained easily once the ice melts. You can order a pack of two or three — both under $20.

This inflatable sprinkler is a fun way for the entire family to keep cool and have fun this summer. It stands over 6-feet tall and is 5-feet long, which gives it larger-than-life feel that little ones are sure to love. Once inflated, you'll only have to attach your hose to the sprinkler and then water will spurt out through the horn. Plus, since it secures into the ground via stakes, you won't have to worry about it blowing away.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved finds

With all of the time spent outdoors during this time of year, it's crucial that we keep our skin hydrated in order to keep it happy. This lotion from Nivea is not only formulated with hydrating ingredients such as CoQ10 and Shea Butter but also can help firm the skin in as little as two weeks when applied twice daily, according to the brand.

Looking forward to traveling this summer? This editor-approved gadget recently won a Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award for best in-flight must-have in the tech category. It acts as a transmitter, so you can connect your wireless headphones to virtually any wired audio jack and enjoy wire-free listening.

Summer heat can get in the way of your makeup routine. If you're dealing with melting eyeliner or mascara, this convenient stick can offer a quick touch-up while you're on the go. It features a gel tip that is designed to target mistakes without accidentally removing the rest of your makeup, according to the brand.

This mesh design of this chic beach tote means you won't have to worry about dumping sand out of your bag before you head home from the beach. Plus, the simple design means you have enough room to store the essentials, plus utilize the interior pocket for storing smaller items.

Don't forget to apply facial sunscreen, too! This tinted formula from CeraVe is a mineral sunscreen that boasts a "universal tint," according to the brand, which provides a healthy glow and offsets the typical white cast associated with mineral SPF. It can be worn alone or under makeup as a primer, but you'll still need to reapply at least every two hours to keep your skin protected.

If you prefer to keep your makeup routine minimal during this time of year, this multi-stick might be the only thing you'll need. It comes in seven flattering shades that can be used as blush, eyeshadow and a lipstick, whenever you need a pop of color.

This lightweight cover-up comes in dozens of different colors to match the vibe of any destination you'll be headed to this summer. Plus, it comes in sizes XS-3X.

A sun hat is the chic and practical accessory we could all use during this time of year. This stylish find comes in eight different styles and two different sizes, so you can find the best fit for you to wear all season long.