Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates have been announced: When to save and deals to shop now

The news we've all been waiting for is finally here! The dates have been officially announced for Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon. This year, summer's biggest shopping event is slated to be on July 11 and 12.

Now that your calendars are marked, it's time to start taking inventory of what you need to stock up on, and we've laid out everything you need to know to get started on saving.

How many times a year does Amazon Prime Day happen?

Launching in July 2015, Prime Day has been a yearly savings event to celebrate Amazon's birthday, according to the retailer. Since 2019, it expanded to a two-day event that occurred during June or July. However, during the 2020 pandemic, the retailer moved Prime Day to October of that year.

In the fall of 2022, Amazon surprised Prime members with another chance to save with the launch of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The retailer has yet to announce if a second savings event will happen again this year.

What are the benefits of Prime Day on Amazon?

Prime members can expect to score exclusive deals just for them. And don't forget with the Prime membership, you'll get free and fast two-day shipping, and select items can qualify for one- or same-day shipping.

But discounts aren't the only thing you can get with your Prime membership. While you're a member, you can enjoy the Prime Video streaming service to watch exclusive and popular shows and ad-free Amazon Music. Plus you can "Try Before You Buy," which allows you to test select apparel for seven days at no cost, then return what you don't want and pay for what you decide to keep. Below we highlighted a few other impressive benefits you might not have known about:

Free GrubHub+ subscription: For days you want to order in, Prime members can enjoy free delivery. But the retailer says you'll need to redeem this offer before July 5.

For days you want to order in, Prime members can enjoy free delivery. But the retailer says you'll need to redeem this offer before July 5. Whole Foods Prime-exclusive deals: Whether you're shopping in-store or online, Prime members can score exclusive discounts on select grocery items.

Whether you're shopping in-store or online, Prime members can score exclusive discounts on select grocery items. RxPass: Skip the pharmacy and sign up for the RxPass, which allows you to refill select medications at a fixed cost and have them delivered straight to your door.

What deals can Amazon Prime members get?

In the past, we've seen impressive deals on must-have items across major categories including tech, beauty, fashion and home. According to Amazon, some of the top items from 2022 were premium beauty brands such as Laneige and NuFace; popular home and kitchen brands such as Hamilton Beach and Pampers and more.

Last year, we saw 30% off on AirPod Pros, nearly 50% off on a Kindle bundle and over $100 savings on robot vacuums — just to name a few! While we're still a couple of weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, we're already starting to add items to our "Save for Later" list and rounding up bestsellers you can save big on right now.

Amazon bestsellers to save on now

If you're ready to take on water activities or explore tropical beaches this summer, you might want to grab a durable pair of water shoes to protect your feet. The brand says these unisex finds are made with a rubber outsole for safety and to prevent you from slipping.

This mascara promises to give you those long lashes you've always wanted, without smudging or clumping. Ahead of Prime Day, you can grab this bestseller for under $10.

A pimple always seems to strike at the worst time, but thankfully, these hydrocolloid patches exist. According to the brand, this product will help reduce the swelling of acne and "pull out all the gunk" in just eight hours.

Enhance your beauty routine with this hydrating serum that's made from 96% snail secretion filtration, which is meant to provide extreme moisture to improve dry and dull skin, says the brand. The company also mentions that no snails were harmed in the process of making this product.

This surge protector has nine charging slots that are spread out enough to fit all of your plugs, while staying compact. It includes options for five AC outlets and four spots for USB and USB C, says the brand.

This compact and waterproof Bluetooth speaker can fit in the palm of your hand, making it easy to pack for traveling or a day at the beach. You won't want to miss out on this 43% savings!

These customer-favorite and podiatrist-approved Crocs clogs are currently 46% off. If you're still unsure if you jump on the bandwagon or not, they have over 440,000 reviews and one verified reviewer says they're game-changing, "The footbed conforms to your foot, making you feel like you’re walking on a cushion of air. It’s truly an unmatched experience when it comes to everyday wear."

If you're looking for a fun summer activity for your kids this season, you can grab a pack of 12 reusable water balloons for 30% off. With these innovative balloons, you don't have to worry about tying them up or picking up the pieces, all you have to do is dunk in the water and they'll break open on impact.

This 32-inch smart TV is currently on sale for under $80! According to the brand, it has high-definition resolution and built-in Fire TV, so you can view all of your favorite streaming platforms.

Ahead of the two-day shopping event, you can save 20% off of AirPod Pros. According to the brand, you can expect better noise cancellation than previous versions and up to six hours of playtime.