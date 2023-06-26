Cue the fireworks! These Fourth of July deals are worth shopping — starting at $2

The Fourth of July is nearly here, and while it’s a time to kick back, indulge in your favorite barbecue and watch the fireworks, there's another thing worth celebrating — Fourth of July sales.

Ahead of the holiday, brands are already rolling out massive discounts that last through the coming weeks so that you can start your shopping right now. From major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon to apparel favorites such as J.Crew and Old Navy, we found up to 68% off on all of your summer essentials.

So whether you’re shopping for big appliances or a pair of new summer sandals, keep reading to check out all of the deals below, or you can click on the links below to check out our favorite deals from individual brands.

Amazon Fourth of July sales

There’s nothing more inconvenient and stressful than a dead phone battery, especially while traveling. This highly-rated portable charger will boost your phone up to 78% in just one hour, says the brand. Grab it now while it’s at 50% off!

As much as we love our furry friends, we don’t love the hair left behind. This pet fur removal tool will remove hair from furniture, rugs and clothes without the use of sticky sheets, so you can use it again and again. The brand says it even works with human hair, too.

These waterproof shoes are perfect for poolside since they feature non-slip soles and drainage holes. With over 8,000 Amazon reviews, many shoppers said they were extremely comfortable making them great for everyday wear.

No summer wardrobe is complete without a breezy maxi dress, and this tired option is perfect for beachside dinners, summer barbecues and more. It comes in 25 shades and patterns — and is 42% off!

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal on a bestselling robot vacuum — it’s 50% off! According to the brand, it works for both carpet and hard flooring and features a smart-home navigation system.

Target Fourth of July sales

You’ll want to stock up on beach towels this season with these savings of 25% off during Target's summer sale. This stripped option features a reversible design and is made of 100% cotton, says the brand.

A simple area rug can add coziness to your living room or patio. This indoor/outdoor rough comes in a variety of shades including bright hues if you’re looking to add a pop color to your decor. Select sizes are up to 47% off.

You can also save big on kitchen essentials, including 33% off the mini Keurig. Coming in six colorways, the brand says it’s less than five inches wide, making it perfect for dorms, small apartments or just saving up much-needed counter space.

Through July 4, Target is offering a Sizzling Summer Sale, which offers up to 50% off outdoor furniture. You grab this three-piece bistro set for $163; it comes with two chairs, a table and plush cushions.

Walmart Fourth of July sales

For under $9, you can grab this cute and trendy one-shoulder dress that you’ll want to wear all season long. The brand says it’s made of a rayon-spandex blend so you can expect it to be comfortable and stretchy.

This highly-rated tower fan is lightweight making it easy to bring from room to room when you need a little help cooling off. According to the brand, it has four speeds and will blow hair up to 24 square feet.

Save 36% off this 17-piece cookware set, which even includes a knife set and bamboo cutting board! According to the brand, each pot is made of nonstick materials for mess-free cooking and easy cleanup.

The Samsung Frame TV isn’t just your ordinary Smart TV, it blends into your decor when not in use with “Art Mode.” According to the brand, you can showcase your family photos or own images, or choose from over 1,400 of classic art with the art subscription — and it will display with a realistic matte finish! The innovative 55-inch TV is currently 28% off.

Best Buy Fourth of July sales

Through July 12, Best Buy is marking down major appliances for the Fourth of July. Grab this over-the-range GE microwave at 36% off; that’s a $115 savings! Plus it has over 6,000 ratings and one reviewer wrote, “I don’t like a lot of bells and whistles to my appliances. This GE microwave is perfect. The control panel is easy to read and easy to clean.”

If you’re looking to upgrade big kitchen appliances this summer, this dishwasher is currently under $400. According to the brand, it’s extremely quiet and features an energy-saving option that’s both eco- and wallet-friendly.

You can also save over $200 on this stainless steel refrigerator, which features a separate top freezer compartment and shelving units for optimal storage.

Home Depot Fourth of July Sales

Working on home upgrades? Grab this compact power drill for under $100 during Home Depot’s Fourth of July sales. The brand says it weighs under four pounds giving you easier control while using it.

Upgrade your backyard space this summer with this three-piece bistro set at a whopping 68% off. Featuring a wicker design, the set includes two chairs with cushions and a small table.

If you’re ready to host barbecues all summer long, you can grab this stainless steel grill at 46% off. According to the brand, it features five burners and over 700 square inches of cooking space.

Old Navy Fourth of July Sales

Coming in four shades, these classic flip-flops are perfect for pool days or running errands. And they’re only $2 during Old Navy’s Summer Deal Rush sales.

This cotton-blend fitted tank will go with anything in your closet, from denim shorts to maxi skirts. What’s even better? Select colors are on sale for less than $5!

This simple tee is made of linen-blend to keep you cool all summer long, and for less than $8, you’ll want to grab this summer staple in every color.

Old Navy is giving you an extra 40% off at checkout on select items, making this summer staple less than $9 — yes you read that right, that's 61% in savings! These denim shorts are meant to sit high waist and reach mid-thigh for moderate coverage.

J.Crew Fourth of July Sales

Right now you can score an extra 60% off on sale items during J.Crew's End of Season sale, which ends June 28th. And this breezy dress has a huge saving; the "tea rose" color is only $12, which is great news if you're looking to add 'Barbiecore' into your summer wardrobe. Just use code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Stock up on summer trends, like this bright cotton-blend top that features a fitted bodice to tuck into your favorite high-waisted pants, shorts or skirts. P.S. — it's $20 with code SHOPSALE.

Code SHOPSALE will also score you this 100% cotton top that features puff sleeves and a smocked waist. It's the perfect top for summer dinners, brunches and more.

