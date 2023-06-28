From Asics to Lululemon, 20 early Fourth of July deals worth shopping — all under $50

The Fourth of July weekend is a great time to break out your outdoor furniture, fire up the grill and watch fireworks, but it also gives us the perfect excuse to engage in one of our favorite activities: Shopping. After all, the holiday is typically filled with impressive deals on everything from tech must-haves to summer essentials.

And while we’re still a few days away from kicking off our celebrations, many retailers have gotten a head start and launched their deals early. So far, we’ve already seen markdowns on all kinds of summer must-haves, from swimwear to outdoor furniture and sunscreen. So if there’s anything that you have on your shopping list (and you don’t want to wait for those upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals), now is the time to grab it.

We scoured through the sales to find 20 of our favorite deals — all under $50.

Tech deals under $50

No, you don’t have to spend a pretty penny to get a good pair of earbuds. These ones are an Amazon shopper favorite with more than 171,000 five-star ratings and are currently marked down to just $27. They’re said to provide up to 10 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 45 hours with the charging case.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a fitness tracker, take this as a sign that it’s time to make the purchase. This affordable model is marked down to just under $35. It’s designed to monitor your heart rate, measure your daily steps, monitor sleep and more. Plus, it also has Alexa built-in so you can use your voice to check the weather, set alarms and more.

From the beach to the pool, you’ll be able to play your summer soundtrack wherever you are with this lightweight speaker. According to the brand, it’s water-proof and dust-proof, so you can bring it along for all of your summer adventures.

Home deals under $50

Illuminate your outdoor space for dinner parties, backyard wine nights and more with these chic (and affordable!) string lights. They’re marked down as a part of Target’s Sizzling Savings Event which runs through July 4.

Want to get in on the water tumbler trend? This one is currently marked down by more than 30% so you can get it for just over $20. It’s available in a range of colors, which are all on sale and comes with two different straws — one curved one for water and a wider straight one for shakes and smoothies.

Say goodbye to those unsightly cereal boxes and snack bags in your pantry and add these storage containers to your kitchen. The refillable containers are perfect for storing everything from pasta to rice and flour. And according to the brand, they’re designed with a silicone seal so that no water or air gets in and your foods stay fresh.

If you don’t have it in your budget to upgrade your outdoor furniture this season, you can still give your old outdoor chairs a facelift by swapping out their cushions for new ones. These are made with DuraSeason Fabric that’s made to resist fading, repel water and be easy to clean so they last you for years to come.

Perfect for brightening your patio, front walkway or any paths in your backyard, these lights feature solar-powered batteries so you don’t have to worry about recharging them. Each one comes with six lights, though since they’re currently 25% off you might as well get a few packs.

REI is currently having a big summer sale and is marking down all kinds of outdoor essentials by up to 50% off. We’re currently eyeing this deal on a cooler chair that seems perfect for all your summer activities, from sports games to tailgates and camping. It comes with a detachable, insulated cooler and tray table, so you’ll never be without a cold beverage or snack.

Fashion deals under $50

A podiatrist previously told us that he recommends Asics’ sneakers to a range of people “as they can comfortably accommodate any foot type." And these shoes from the brand, which are currently marked down, are said to feature plenty of foot-friendly features, including shock absorption and cushioning, to help you walk or run comfortably.

If you have yet to add a new swimsuit to your collection for the summer, now is the time to do it. And there are plenty of great deals on swimwear right now at Target, including this one. The stylish suit features ruched details along the front and a scoop back.

During Old Navy’s site-wide summer sale event, you can score summer finds for under $25. And while there are plenty of stylish pieces to shop, this one immediately caught our eye. The puff-sleeved top will complete any breezy summer ‘fit for work, play and more.

Colorful, comfortable and easy to style, these wide-leg pants check all of our boxes. The wide-leg fit is perfect for pairing with wedges or sandals.

Madewell kicked off its Big Summer Sale and is marking down fashion finds by up to 60%. And we suggest grabbing these sandals, which shoppers say are “comfortable” and “stylish.” Plus, when you use the code HOTDEAL at checkout, you can get an additional 30% off.

While this isn’t technically a Fourth of July sale, Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is filled with too many good finds for us not to mention it. For example, this tank top, which is made with Lululemon’s “buttery soft” Nulu fabric, is under $50. While it’s designed for yoga, we imagine that it’d be perfect for a range of activities, from long walks to running errands.

Beauty deals under $50

While this popular face oil is normally $30, you can get it now for just $10 — that’s a 67% discount! According to the brand, the oil can help add moisture to skin and hair and reduce the appearance of stretch marks, acne scars and fine lines.

If you’re looking to up your anti-aging routine, experts agree that adding retinol to your skin care regimen is key. Along with retinol, this customer-loved formula features hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides to help boost moisture.

Don’t miss your chance to score this top-rated shampoo and conditioner set for 50% off. The shampoo contains apple cider vinegar, which experts say can help with a range of scalp conditions, from dandruff to acne. One Shop TODAY writer who tried it said that it helped her hair feel and look “healthier than ever before.”

Ask any expert, and they will tell you that the most important beauty product to have in your arsenal for summer (or any time of year really) is sunscreen. And with this deal on a Neutrogena spray formula, you'll get three bottles, so you'll be well-stocked for the season. The lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen is designed to provide SPF 70 protection and be water-resistant for up to 80-minutes.

Gone are the days of baking in the sun to get that sought-after bronze shade. Now, we know that the safer way to get a summer tan is with a self-tanning product, like this one. Currently the No. 1 bestselling tanner on Amazon, the formula is made to be simple to apply and gives you a streak-free, even tan, the brand says.