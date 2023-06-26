REI's July Fourth Sale: Up to 50% off Igloo, The North Face, more

Now through July 4, REI is hosting a summer sale with hundreds of products marked up to 50% off. Whether your summer plans include a National Park visit or simply fishing by the lake, score all the gear and accessories you need now at a discounted price.

With a plethora of categories to shop from, including kitchen and outdoor gear, running accessories, clothing for the whole family, watersport equipment and bikes and e-bikes, you'll be set for summer fun.

Shop popular brands such as The North Face, Igloo, Chaco and more for everything you need to soak up the sun this summer.

Women's Clothing on sale

With a scrunch waist, these high-waisted shorts will pair perfectly with a graphic or neutral tee this summer. They're available in five colors, from orange to tan, and come in sizes XS-3X. Whether you wear them for running or paddle boarding, you'll remain dry thanks to the moisture-wicking and breathable polyester fabric.

Easy to slip on for any summer activity, ribbed tops are having a moment recently. This mustard-yellow top from REI's Active Pursuit line is available in three colors and sizes XS through 3X.

Save 40% off of this half-zip fleece, which is perfect for those chilly summer days, or cozying up next to a bonfire. Made entirely out of recycled materials, this sweater also includes a 'kangaroo' pocket that mimics the pocket normally included on a hoodie, so your hands have a place to warm up.

Men's Clothing on sale

For more casual days, throw on this tee from The North Face that celebrates Earth Day.

Available in five colors and sizes, these 7-inch inseam shorts will keep him cool all summer long, whether he's wearing them on bike rides or to the lake. They're stretchy. They keep moisture out. They're fast-drying. What more could you want with a pair of shorts in the summer? Reviewers love them because the "lightweight material keeps you comfortable during any activity."

For hiking boots that are lighter on your feet and your wallet, opt for this waterproof, durable pair from REI Co-op's brand themselves. Made with mostly recycled materials, including the polyester upper and the rubberized outer, this hiking boot also features a footbed that was created in part with podiatrists to ensure you're receiving the best comfort with each step.

Children's Clothing on sale

With UPF 50 protection, your little one will be shielded from the sun's harsh rays thanks to this whimsical hat. It includes an adjustable velcro strap, so it can grow with them for one to two summers. Now less than $20, this hat is available in either a beach or fish design, or a fun magenta color.

For a shoe that will stay securely on their feet while playing outside, opt for this fun pair of Chacos. The eco-friendly rubber sole promises to keep them comfortable, while the back strap and ability to tighten the straps ensures a secure fit.

If cycling is their main form of transportation during the summer months, help them remain safe with a sport-style helmet. Made for mountain biking, this helmet makes an audible click to let you know that it's secure and locked. Available in four colors, choose one that matches their bike or helps them to stand out while on the trail.

If they're gearing up for summer camp this year, don't forget a rain jacket! They'll appreciate having it just in case, and this one includes two layers, protecting them from the elements while still remaining breathable.

Accessories on sale

Yes, you've bought them the bike but have you gotten all the accessories? Along with a helmet and probably protective padding, they'll need a way to stay hydrated during rides as well. This water bottle and holder kit fits standard children's bicycle handlebars. The water bottle is available in three different themes, including giraffes, moose or a space kitten design.

For outdoor runs or to remain hands-free while hiking, strap this pack around your waist and secure it with the included clasp. It's adjustable, stretchy and you have the ability to use your phone with the included clear touch screen.

These Bluetooth headphones provide a secure fit during runs, bike rides, hikes and more and last for 30 hours off of a single charge. Download the JBL headphone compatible app and adjust certain settings like voice assistant to your liking. These headphones are also dustproof and waterproof, and remain fully functioning submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Gear on sale

This mesh chair works to provide comfort by distributing the weight when you're seated. Plus, the mesh fabric means this chair is breathable and dries quickly should you get caught out in the rain. It includes a cup holder and a cinched pocket that can store your phone, wallet or other essentials.

With an included, detachable cooler, your supply will never run dry. Whether you stock it with juice and water for a soccer game, or some cold ones for fishing, the insulated cooler will keep things cold. Plus, there's even a side table to store drinks when in use. Reviewers love this chair because it's "sturdy" and "comfortable."

For a cooler that celebrates the parks you may be hiking in, opt for this vintage playmate cooler, part of Igloo's collaboration with Parks Project. Featuring a green mushroom design, this cooler holds up to 30 cans of any preferred beverage, or 15 liters of food. Plus, the provided molded handle makes it easy to grip while walking to a picnic bench or lunch spot.

Considered an "essential" by the brand for beach days and camping trips, we couldn't agree more. WIth 52 quarts of space to fill with sandwiches, snacks, drinks, water bottles and more, you'll be fully stocked no matter what the day has in store. Igloo's trademarked cooling technology keeps contents cold for up to three days and the included handles make it easy to load and unload from truck beds or camper trailers.

Available in a wide range of colors, grab a friend and head to your local park to go hammocking. This hammock can fit two persons, thanks to double the amount of fabric compared to the brand's SingleNest hammocks.