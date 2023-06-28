Men's Health just released its 2023 Outdoor Awards winners — shop our favorite products

Summer is here, which means it's the season for camping trips, glamping trips and everything in between. In order to (safely) rough it in the wilderness, you'll need gear you can trust. Luckily, Men's Health — the largest men's magazine brand — did the heavy lifting for you by field-testing "an RV’s worth of outdoor adventure products" and rounding up the best outdoor products on the market in its 2023 Outdoor Awards.

Men's Health Editor-in-Chief Rich Dorment stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss his favorite award-winning products. From the best new sneaker to the best outdoor speaker, these picks belong in your cart no matter what your "favorite flavor of adventure is," Dorment says.

Keep reading to discover 12 products that earned high marks for the Men's Health Outdoor Awards. Whether you're headed to the lake for a day of kayaking or you're driving to the mountains for some hiking, these products will help you round out your packing list and have fun on your adventure.

Men's Health Outdoor Awards winners seen on TODAY

Best outdoor inspired tee

Whether or not a visit to Big Sur is on your summer bucket list, you can still support the national park by sporting a Parks Project graphic tee. Dorment says the company has donated more than $8,000 to the Ventana Wilderness Alliance that maintains the Big Sur backcountry trails. Other t-shirt options include Yellow Stone and Death Valley.

Best new lifestyle shades

CAMP created this capsule shades collection to honor four national parks: Joshua Tree, Crater Lake, Arches and Glacier. Dorment loves these shades because the brand donates 5% of proceeds to each of the honored parks, so you can style and support at the same time.

Best new sneaker

These unisex sneakers feature a collapsible heel, so you can slip your sneakers on and off easily while you’re entering and exiting your tent. The soles are made from 30% “recycled content,” according to the brand, so you can look good while helping the environment. Dorment also notes that the shoes have a “nice range of” natural and neutral colors.

Best new waist pack

Crossbody bags are still in style, and this option from Topo Designs is officially award-winning. Fitted with two pockets and heavy-duty zippers, this everyday bag can carry everything from your sunscreen to your sunglasses. Dorment recommends changing how you wear the bag based on your preferences; you can wear it around your waist or over your shoulder depending on the activity.

Best mosquito repeller

This editor-tested rechargeable mosquito repeller really works, according to Dorment. The gadget uses heat-activated technology to protect you from bugs for up to 12 hours. He recommends using it on your backyard patio or a campsite to repel those pesky insects. It's spray and scent-free, so you can say goodbye to sticky, smelly formulas!

Best new outdoor speaker

If there's one word that Dorment uses to describe this speaker, it's "easy"! He says the speaker is easy to charge, easy to transport, waterproof and dustproof. The speaker is also environmentally friendly because its mechanical construction is made from 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and the speaker grille is made from 100% recycled fabric, according to the brand.

More Men's Health Outdoor Awards Winners

Best new hydration pack

Men's Health editors recommend using this hydration pack on your next hike or during an upcoming festival. The hydration pack includes 18 liters of item storage space and 3 liters of liquid storage space.

Best new coffee maker

From one coffee lover to another, we know a strong cup of caffeine is the best way to start the day. Whether you're on a mountain, in the middle of a lake or in your own backyard, this travel coffee press can make a cup of coffee in four minutes, according to Men's Health. Plus, the magazine's editor found that the coffee press could keep the drink hot for over an hour.

Best new eco-friendly watch

Stylish watches aren't always affordable, but Nixon's Time Teller OPP is chic, durable and reasonably-priced. Though its $100 price tag may seem hefty, this watch is a steal because of its sustainably constructed case, solid steel bezel and Japanese quartz hands.

Best new belts

The editors at Men's Health believe that a belt "can make the pants," and they see this stretch belt as the perfect pairing to your favorite activewear pants. The unisex belt features a contoured buckle that conforms to your body, according to the brand.

Best sun protection

Sunscreen application just got easier with this deodorant-style sunscreen stick. After applying this spill-free sun protection, you'll have water- and sweat-resistant UV protection for up to 80 minutes.

Best new slip-on shoe

Lusso's slip-on shoes boast 100% waterproof protection. The shoes, which are available in seven colors, have a durable, lightweight and comfy sole, according to the Men's Health. The brand recommends sizing up if you plan to wear your slip-ons with thick socks.