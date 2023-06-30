Don't miss out on Amazon's Fourth of July sale — deals starting at $12

If you haven’t noticed by now, this upcoming holiday weekend is inundated with impressive sales, and regardless of whether or not you need to upgrade your home tech, revamp your wardrobe or even add to your growing outdoor gear collection, the sales are ready and waiting for you. But perhaps the very best place to begin your Fourth of July deal shopping search is at Amazon.

Rife with discounts on sandals, home appliances and top beauty products, Amazon’s Fourth of July sale is truly hard to beat. We’ve done the hard work for you — that’s what we do — and gone through to find the very best sales out there. From summer fashion to bestselling vacuums, keep reading to check out all the July Fourth deals — with finds up to 65% off.

Amazon Fourth of July deals

Clean up your cord clutter with this multi-plug adapter, which offers multiple ports for all of your devices. Plus it features surge protection to protect your electronics from outages and storms.

This swimsuit cover-up is cute enough to wear from poolside to table-side. It's longer in the back for extra coverage and comes in tons of colorways.

During these July Fourth sales, you can stock up on household essentials, including these extra-absorbant dish towels — you get 6 for $20!

According to the brand, this viral TikTok cream is formulated with retinol and collagen to help target fine lines and keep your skin feeling hydrated. The best part? You can score it at 65% off!

These bestselling unisex sandals will quickly become your everyday slip-on. Available in 17 colors, shoppers love the lightweight EVA material that makes these feel bouncy. "They are soooo comfy! Like walking on pillows or clouds. Nice and fluffy."

If you're looking to give your home internet a boost, this WiFi extender offers up to 1,500 feet of additional coverage. Plus the brand says you can connect up to 30 devices.

The new season calls for a new swimsuit and you can score this two-piece for $30. It comes in over 30 colors, from solid shades to mix-and-match patterns.

If you need to replace your hair straightener, this all-titanium option is offered in four different sizes, ranging from .3 inches to 2 inches, and will absolutely help you achieve the styles you desire. Take it from this shopper: "My hair is wavy and thick (I’m Brazilian and Italian) and I need a flat iron that gets very hot to make my hair super straight. And I’ve finally found the flat iron I’ve been looking for! This hair straightener goes up to 450 degrees (this is the setting I always use) and it doesn’t take long to reach that temperature once I turn it on."

This easy-breezy two-piece is great for all your weekend errand-running (just toss on some cute sneakers), and it even works for date night when worn with cute sandals.

These 100% cotton blankets are perfect for summer since they're breathable and lightweight. They come in 16 colors to match different decors — don't miss out on this 45% savings.

From summer smoothies to poolside daiquiris, you'll get a lot of use out this personal blender this season. And the brand says it isn't just for frozen drinks, it can even be used to grind coffee beans and nuts.

Rid your house of airborne allergens, smoke and other dusty particles with this duo of air purifiers, which are ideal for rooms 100 square feet or so (think a home office or bedroom).

Save up to 30% off this Shark Cordless vacuum during this July Fourth sale. According to the brand, this vacuum can run up to 60 minutes on a single charge and has powerful suction for debris, pet hair and more.

You can score this bestselling vacuum on Amazon for 26% off. According to the brand, it can pick up hard-to-reach debris particles, pet hair and other allergens. Plus it can convert to a handheld vacuum for small spaces and couches.