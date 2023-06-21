17 mattress deals worth celebrating this Fourth of July: Up to 56% on Serta, Casper, more

We all know the importance of a good night's rest and what you sleep on is a big factor when it comes to creating a healthy sleep hygiene. Whether you're shopping for new pillows or looking to make that big purchase on a new mattress, you don't necessarily need to drop a lot of cash for good quality.

This Fourth of July, major brands and retailers are starting to roll out huge mattress sales where you can save hundreds on bestselling and award-winning options, for every type of sleeper. Below you'll find up to $450 off on popular mattress brands such as Casper, Serta and Beautyrest, with options ranging from memory foam to the convenient bed-in-a-box. And that's not all, some retailers are even offering over 50% off on pillows.

You won't want to sleep on these sales, keep reading to check out all the deals we found this Independence Day, or you can shop by category and click on the links below.

Casper | Serta | Beautyrest | Amerisleep | Zoma | More Fourth of July mattress and bedding sales

Casper Fourth of July mattress and bedding sales

Through July 13 you can save up to 20% on mattresses on Casper's website. The Original Mattress is designed to provide airflow and ergonomic support for better sleeping, says the brand.

If you're a hot sleeper, Casper says the Snow mattress will help keep you cool through the night. It features a "CoolTouch" cover to help regulate your body heat while you sleep.

Casper is also offering 20% off bedding, which includes this Snow Technology foam pillow. According to the brand, the pillow allows airflow and features "HeatDelete" bands for over 12 hours of a cooling effect.

Serta Fourth of July mattress and bedding sales

Through July 10, Serta is holding a Fourth of July sale where you can save on popular mattresses. During the sale, you can save $400 on the Serta Artic mattress, which features cooling technology and the option of plush or medium comfort.

The iComfort Eco mattress is made of 70% sustainable materials to support every sleep position, and it relieves pressure points, says the brand. You'll save $300 during the Fourth of July sale.

Serta is also offering 10% off the Perfect Sleeper mattress-in-a-box. Choosing from medium firm to firm gel memory foam, the brand says you can expect pressure relief on joints and muscles — plus the box delivery allows for easy setup.

Beautyrest Fourth of July mattress and bedding sale

This pillow-top mattress features cooling technology and pocketed coils for support, which the brand says is a great option for back and stomach sleepers. You'll save $300 during the July Fourth sale.

You can choose from six different comfort levels with this Harmony Lux mattress, from medium to ultra-plush pillow top — and you'll get a $300 savings.

Amerisleep Fourth of July mattress and bedding sale

With code AS450, you'll score up to $450 dollars off any mattress at Amerisleep. According to the brand, this award-winning AS2 mattress has breathable foam material to keep you cool and sweat-free throughout the night.

If you're looking to upgrade your pillows, you can grab this Comfort Classic pillow for 20% off with code USA20. The brand says the open-cell design can "wick away" warm air while supporting your head and neck.

Zoma Fourth of July mattress and bedding sale

This Start mattress has an impressive rating of 4.9 stars and one reviewer declared it "the best mattress I've ever slept on." With code WIN150, you can save $150 off the original price tag.

The hybrid mattress is currently under $1000 during the July Fourth sale, and it happens to be a multi-award winner. According to the brand, it has gel memory foam to keep you supported and comfortable all night.

More Fourth of July mattress and bedding sales

Coming in a set of two, the brand says these pillows are made with a down alternative filling, which is great for anyone with sensitive skin and allergies. And this deal is amazing, you can score them for under $25!

Overstock is currently marking down millions of items during their July Fourth clearance sale, which includes 55% off this pillow set. According to the brand, the pillows are made of down-alternative, 100% cotton and gel-fibers, so you can expect them to be extremely cooling and comfortable.

Mattress Firm is holding special deals for Independence Day, and we found this Sealy Posturepedic mattress for under $500. The brand says this mattress can help relieve your joints and muscles from aches and pain that can happen while you sleep.

According to the brand, the purple mattress features the innovative GelFlex Grid that's meant to offer a restful night of sleep and pressure relief. The company is currently offering $100 off.

You can grab this mattress-in-a-box for 23% off. According to the brand, it has a plush gel-memory foam comfort feel and over 1,400 five-star ratings.