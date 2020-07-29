14 cooling pillows that will keep you from tossing and turning all night

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Waking up well-rested is often the key to starting your day off on the right foot. However, getting a good night's sleep is easier said than done — but a comfortable, supportive pillow can make all the difference.

Hot summer nights can often disrupt our sleep, especially since our internal body temperatures change in the later hours of the night. According to Dr. Alicia Roth, a clinical health psychologist who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, providing your body with a cool environment at night can help ease that adjustment in body temperature.

"Our body temperature gets the lowest in the middle of the night while we sleep," Roth said. "Therefore, it’s usually best to sleep in a cool environment so your body doesn’t have a hard time reducing its internal temperature. For example, for some people, taking a hot shower right before bedtime and transitioning into a cool bedroom is very relaxing and helps them fall asleep."

If you're struggling with staying cool at night, certified sleep science coach and general manager of the National Sleep Foundation Bill Fish suggests looking for pillows with special cooling capabilities.

"Make use of a PCM (phase-change-material) that is truly cool to the touch," Fish told us. "PCM control temperature by absorbing body heat and releasing it. Other pillow materials with cooling properties are gel or copper, which pull heat from the body. Wool, while it might seem warm, it acts as natural insulation which pulls heat."

If you're looking to upgrade to a cooling pillow, we've rounded up 14 bestselling picks with rave reviews to help make your search a bit easier.

Bestselling cooling pillows

Recommended by the National Sleep Foundation, the "Eden" pillow is made with a cooling gel-infused memory foam to conform to your head as you sleep. It also comes with extra memory foam that you can add for a truly customized experience.

Using shredded foam, this pillow allows air to circulate from all over so that you can sleep comfortably. With the help of gel-infused foam, the pillow is meant to help regulate your temperature at night to help prevent overheating.

You can't go wrong with an affordable set of cooling pillows, and this two-pack has rave reviews. Using bamboo and memory foam, this pillow will help keep you cool at night thanks to its breathable cover.

This pillow uses self-adjusting technology that allows you to customize it to meet your needs. You can gather or spread the pillow to achieve the perfect shape, and the bamboo and polyester fill will help ventilate heat throughout the night.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

No matter what position you sleep in at night, this pillow aims to prevent tossing and turning. One side is made with a sheet of cooling gel while the other is made with memory foam for extra support, which will ultimately prevent overheating while conforming to the shape of your head and neck.

A comfortable night awaits with the help of these memory foam pillows! They're made with shredded bamboo memory foam that's infused with a cooling gel. If you also tend to wake up with back or neck pain, this pillow was designed to give you extra support.

This Allswell pillow features a sheet of cooling gel that is meant to transfer heat away from the body throughout the night. The memory foam properly supports your head and neck so that you can wake up ready to take on the day.

Rather than wake up sweaty and overheated, back and stomach sleepers can rest easy with the help of this cooling memory foam pillow. Created with 100% visco elastic memory foam, the materials aim to ventilate the pillow by decreasing heat buildup through its airflow capabilities.

Made to be cool to the touch, this pillow was designed specifically for hot sleepers. The cool-touch fabric and airflow knit help remove any trapped heat and moisture that may build up as you sleep. It also uses hypoallergenic filling material to help hold its shape and provide extra support.

If you prefer to sleep on your side, then this pillow could be perfect for you. The wedge-style design features cooling gel to regulate your body temperature and memory foam for a customized feel.

Created with gel-infused memory foam, this pillow was made to help regulate your head temperature at night while also wicking away any moisture.

Every person sleeps differently, so this pillow looks to conform to your own personal sleeping habits. Designed with a pin core ventilation to help with air circulation and memory foam to adjust to your sleeping needs, this pillow will help provide you with extra comfort at night.

This pillowcase was created so that you're not constantly flipping your pillow over for "the cool side." Made with cooling jacquard on one side and bamboo jacquard on the opposite, this special pillowcase will be a major upgrade to your current favorite pillow.

This popular pick is made with memory foam and a breathable polyester to allow for airflow. Its unique pillow cover is made with a type of polyester fabric that's normally used in exercise apparel for its breathability.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!