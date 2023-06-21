It's hard to believe that the Fourth of July is in just two weeks! Whether you're getting ready to celebrate by planning a family beach day or cooking up some barbecue with friends, make sure you also carve out a little time to check out the flurry of exciting sales. Retailers far and wide are already jumping in on the action.

Overstock just kicked off its Fourth of July clearance sale, which features savings on over a million items, according to the retailer. Below, we picked out some of our favorite deals in home decor, furniture and kitchen items. You'll find up to 68% off a sheet set, bedroom nightstands and more home essentials.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the impressive discounts you can grab ahead of the July festivities.

Overstock Fourth of July clearance sale

This microfiber sheet set has an impressive 68% markdown, with smaller sizes as low as $16! The set comes with a fitted and top sheet, and two pillowcases; many reviewers said the set was extremely soft and luxurious.

One reviewer said that they've never slept better than with these blackout curtains. According to the brand, the curtains are made with LightBlock technology to keep the sun out when needed, and Thermax insulation to help regulate the room's temperature.

Adding a small pop of color to your existing furniture can really bring your space to life, and this set of outdoor accent pillows comes in 13 shades to choose from.

If you're looking for a subtle change to your space, this plush rug comes in two neutral colors to match your decor. From a runner to a large area rug, you can choose from nine sizes starting as low as $41.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your dinnerware for summer hosting or are in need of a housewarming gift, this 16-piece dinnerware set is 59% off. The brand says the set is made of stoneware and comes with dinner and salad plates, and soup and cereal bowls.

You'll want to keep this patio umbrella open even at night because it features solar-powered LED bulbs as an added lighting effect to your outdoor decor. Score this 10-foot umbrella at 42% off!

This minimalist arch mirror has a classic design, so you won't have to worry about it ever feeling dated. It comes in five different sizes and colors to choose from and has a 42% discount.

Summer sales are a great time to snag big-ticket items, such as living room furniture. This mid-century modern chair offers comfortable yet elegant seating, whether you're looking to relax or host guests in the living room. It's currently on sale for 28% off.

Summertime is the right time to whip up smoothies or homemade margaritas, and this Ninja blender has you covered for whatever recipe you have earmarked. According to the brand, it features powerful blades to cut through frozen fruit and vegetables, and a to-go container.

This deal offers two nightstands for $180. Place them in your bedroom or use them as end tables in the living room. They feature a spacious drawer and a bottom shelf for optimal storage.

This 3-piece patio set comes with two rocking chairs (with cushions included!) and a small bistro-style table, all on sale for $215!

If you're looking for extra storage in your bedroom, this platform bed has a 10-inch space to store boxes, suitcases and more. According to the brand, it's made of solid wood so you can expect it to be durable and sturdy.

The bed is the focal point of the bedroom and this solid wood bedframe adds modern chicness to your space. It comes in three different stains to match your existing bedroom set, and the brand notes it has wooden slats so you won't need a box spring.

You'll save over $200 on this L-shaped sectional sofa during the Fourth of July sale. According to the brand, the chaise lounge portion is reversible so you can choose the layout to match your space.

This large armoire will add some extra storage to you any room in your home. It's available in nine wood stains and features built-in shelving and three drawers.