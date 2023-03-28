Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here's everything you need to know so far

While it may only be early spring, we are already thinking about the biggest shopping event of the summer: Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. Although the retailer hasn't officially announced details of the mega-shopping event, historically, we can expect Prime Day 2023 to fall in mid-July.

To help you prepare for big savings, we have everything you need to know about the Prime Day deals event, based on recent years. And don't forget, you can check back here to stay up to date as more details begin to roll in.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. During this sale, shoppers can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more. In previous years, we saw impressive deals on bestselling products, from Apple AirPod Pros to Alexa devices to customer-favorite beauty must-haves, such as the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Last year, Prime Day was available in multiple countries, reaching Amazon Prime members in Austria, Brazil, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Singapore — just to name a few!

Is there only one Prime Day a year?

According to Amazon, Prime Day originally started as a summer savings event to celebrate Amazon's birthday, which launched in July 2015. Due to the pandemic, the retailer pushed Prime Day 2020 to October, and then moved back to the summer months with Prime Day 2021 and Prime Day 2022 falling in June and July.

However, in October 2022, the retailer launched a second two-day sale event that year: "Prime Early Access Sale". This gave Amazon Prime members another chance to score savings ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend.

How much is Amazon Prime?

A monthly Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139, which ultimately saves you a few dollars a month.

Additionally, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year — and students who are new to Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial. There are additional perks for students too, including a free monthly GrubHub+ membership and discounts on flights and hotels through StudentUniverse, says the brand. And that's not all, those with qualified government assistance can also receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free trial.

Oh, and did we mention free one-day delivery on most items?

How to find the best Prime Day deals?

If you want to save big during Prime Day 2023, here's how you can get started before and during the event, according to the retailer:

You will need an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

By setting up alerts via the app, you will receive personalized push notifications about updates on your recently viewed items throughout the event.

If you have Alexa, use it! The device will notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or "saved for later" section up to 24 hours before they're even available. You can ask, "Alexa, what are my notifications" to learn more about the sales you're interested in and even have Alexa buy something for you once the deal goes live. You can also tell your device, "Alexa, remind me when Prime Day starts," so you're ready to shop when the clock strikes Prime Day.

Prime Early Access Bestsellers of 2022 plus deals to shop

Are you wondering what you should keep your eye on ahead of Prime Day 2023? Here are a few Prime Early Access bestsellers of 2022 that Shop TODAY readers were adding to their carts, and some are currently on sale.