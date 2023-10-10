These Prime Day discounts take the cake: Save 65% or more on Aerogarden, Anne Klein and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

There's truly no rush like finding a really good deal. And Amazon is often the place we go when we're looking to find just what we're looking for, at the price that works for us (and our wallets). That's why it's always a thrill when we see markdowns that surpass our expectations, especially during a sales event.

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days, an event created by Amazon — is here! You can find markdowns on everything from fashion to tech, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping. The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours. We found deals on Nintendo Switch games, skin care, kitchenware and more!

Keep reading to shop everything from tech to fashion for up to 83% off.

Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on tech

You don't have to settle for slow chargers even when you're on the go. Plus, with dual ports and two lightning cables in this set, you can charge two devices at once!

Whether you’re constantly breaking them or just always seem to misplace your charger, now is the perfect time to stock up with this set of six wires in different lengths for less than $10.

Boasting studio-quality sound and 25-hour battery life, these noise-canceling headphones are perfect for the person who is always working on the go or just likes to tune out the world and dive in to their favorite songs or podcast. According to the brand, it even has a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet.

Save over 70% on this laptop from Jumper. It has a 14-inch display, HD front camera and four stereo speakers so you can enjoy high quality for everything from streaming to working.

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen discounts

If you've got kids in school, they probably already need a re-up on supplies. At this price, now's the perfect time to stock up on these highlighters.

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or are just looking to upgrade your current one, you don’t have to break the bank on functional décor.

Secure a good night’s sleep with these masks that’ll block out any light. This set comes with three, so you can take one with you while traveling and still have enough left over to share with friends or family!

Featuring four high precision sensors, the brand says this scale gets accurate measurements within 0.1 pounds, and it can support up to 400 pounds.

Perfect for a first apartment or just updating your cookware, this nonstick pan has a heat indicator in the center that turns solid red to indicate when it’s properly preheated and you can start cooking, according to the brand.

This set comes with four washcloths, two hand towels and two oversized bath towels. It’s offered in over two dozen colors.

Acquiring equipment for your home gym can be pricier than most people realize. That's why you won't want to miss out on your chance to score this set of dumbbells for 70% off.

The teacher in your life — whether that’s you or someone else — probably spends a lot of time (and money) laminating things for their classroom. At 74% off, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

Flex your green thumb with this hydroponic indoor garden. It has room for six plants and the seed pod kit includes basil, parsley, dill, Thai basil, thyme and mint.

With five modes and four intensities, this electric leg massager is a perfect gift for the person who needs help with circulation and pain relief. It's also a great gift for the marathon runner in your life (even if that's yourself).

Have you been on the hunt for a massage gun but don’t want to shell out the big bucks? Now’s your chance to score one for 68% off. This set features a LED display, six speeds, six interchangeable heads and a case for easy storage.

This highly-rated knife set comes with an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 7-inch bread knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 5-inch fine-edge utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch serrated steak knives and two pairs of kitchen shears. Everything is stored inside of a block that even has a built-in knife sharpener. Plus, you can save an additional $12 by clipping the coupon on the page.

Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on fashion

Winter is on the horizon so don’t wait until your toes are already frozen to invest in some thick winter socks. This set comes with five pairs in a variety of different colors.

Whether you’re just running errands or traveling, a small crossbody bag is a must-have accessory.

These jeans come in sizes 12-26 and both short and tall lengths. They’re praised by reviewers for their comfortable and flattering fit.

For less than $30, you can score these beautiful lab-created diamond earrings. One verified five-star reviewer owns them in two colors and says the soft backings allow them to sleep comfortably with these studs in.

This stunning set from Anne Klein comes with four pieces and is offered in six different colorways.

Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on beauty

Want more than mascara without having to commit to lash extensions? These faux lash extensions make it easy to fill in just the spots where you want more volume. Plus, they're a whopping 83% off!

Looking to brighten your skin? Snag this highly-rated vitamin C serum for 66% off. It has nearly 14,800 verified five-star ratings.

Give yourself a salon-worthy manicure at home with this UV nail lamp. It has a LCD display and three timers so you can cure for the right amount of time, every time.

Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on toys

Whether you're playing poolside or over drinks at happy hour, these playing cards are waterproof so they'll survive any event.

Parents and kids alike will be excited to partake in this board game modeled after the classic amusement park ride.

Upgrade family game night with this strategy-based game that'll get brains churning and competition flowing.

Video games are usually pretty pricey, so you won’t want to pass up the opportunity to score one for under $15 during this sale. This version doesn't feature a physical game card, but instead has a code in the box so you can download it directly onto your system.

This game combines two classic video game worlds for hours of fun in the palm of your hands.

Encourage STEM play for the little ones with these magnetic tiles that allow their imagination to lead the way.

Kids will love this doll that grows with them. Princess Ellie starts at 14 inches and, after receiving love and care from her owner, grows to 18 inches. She also has more than 75 sounds and phrases.