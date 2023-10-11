Live updates: Prime Day ends tonight — 170+ deals that won’t be here tomorrow

Amazon’s fall Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is on its second day and still going strong. But that means the Prime-exclusive shopping event ends tonight, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping before the deals are over.
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY on Day 1 of the event to share some of the best deals you can shop during Amazon's fall Prime Day. Don't worry — you haven't missed out on the best deals just yet, we're still finding more and more. Below, we rounded up even more epic discounts on Apple Watches, TVs, outerwear, home essentials, luggage and so much more — up to 65% off.
But hurry! You have less than 24 hours to save during Prime Big Deal Days.
Seen on TODAY | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Home deals | Beauty deals | Toy deals
Prime Day deals seen on TODAY Show
Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link
Smart trackers can make a great stocking stuffer or gift for the person in your life who tends to misplace their belongings (even if that means yourself!). Brach found these trackers from Eufy on deal for 30% off right now, in both single sets and sets of four. You can attach them to everything — from your keys to your wallet — and monitor them via an app on your phone to see their location in real time, or ping them to set off an alarm. Need the reverse? Tap the tracker to help find your phone if you misplace it. We should note that these devices are only compatible with iPhones and not Androids.
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO
Robotic vacuums are historically higher priced items, but Brach found a Wi-Fi enabled one for 50% off! According to the brand, this model has a 20% larger battery than other iRobot models for a longer run time. It can also pick up where it left off after charging and features dual rubber brushes that help it clean up messes on different floor types. You can even see time estimates in the app to see how long it will take to clean one room or the entire house. Brach also found a deal for 40% off of a robotic mop, which the brand says can be used on wood, tile, carpeting and other hard surfaces.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113
American Girl Truly Me Dolls
American Girl dolls top the hottest toys list nearly every holiday season, and Brach says they rarely go on sale. So, when she found these dolls for 30% off, she couldn’t resist sharing the deal! These dolls from the “Truly Me” collection have modern details (such as colored hair) that distinguish them from the classic dolls you might be familiar with. Brach also found WellieWishers for 31% off, which are smaller dolls designed for younger kids to play with.
Below, you can shop options starting at $45.
More American Girl Doll Prime Day deals:
- American Girl Truly Me Doll, $80.49 (was $115)
- American Girl Truly Me Doll, $80.49 (was $115)
- American Girl WellieWishers Willa, $44.99 (was $65)
- American Girl WellieWishers Kendall, $44.99 (was $65)
- American Girl WellieWishers Emerson, $44.99 (was $65)
Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightener
Premium beauty deals are not to be overlooked during this fall Prime Day! Brach found a deal on a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning hair tool from Chi, which is on deal for 30% off right now.
Dr. Brandt Skincare
More premium beauty buys you won’t want to pass up on? These picks from Dr. Brandt that we found on deal for up to 60% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Thanks to these deals, you can snag all of them for $40 or less.
More Dr. Brandt Prime Day deals:
- Dr. Brandt Clean Biotic pH-Balanced Yogurt Cleanser, $28.80 ($35)
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $31.50 (was $45)
Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
If your makeup bag is missing a reliable neutral eyeshadow palette, let this be the one you decide to add to it. Brach says the Naked palette from Urban Decay is a “longtime favorite” but the mini is really all you need to get a complete eye look. It includes six shades that you can build with, including gold and pink tones, that look great on any skin tone or with any eye color, she added.
Prime Day tech deals
Amazon Smart Plug
Anker Portable Charger
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip
Sensyne 62-Inch Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
iWalk Small Portable Charger
Blink Video Doorbell
Jall Wake Up Sunrise Clock
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Tile Mate (Set of 2)
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD
More Prime Day TV deals:
- Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD Smart TV, $109.99 (was $199.99)
- Toshiba 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $499.99 (was $589.99)
- Insignia 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $219.99 (was $299.99)
- Samsung 55-Inch The Frame LS03B Series, $997.98 (was $1,497.99)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Beats Studio Buds
More Beats Prime Day Deals:
- Beats Solo3 Headphones, $94.05 (was $199.95)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones, $179.99 (was $349.99)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.95 (was $249.95)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)
More Prime Day headphone deals:
- Apple Wired Earbuds, $16.79 (was $19.99)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones, $38 (was $59.99)
- Amazon Echo Buds, $34.99 (was $49.99)
- JBL Vibe Beam Wireless Headphones, $39.95 (was $49.95)
- Apple AirPods $89 (was $129)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $199 (was $279)
Kindle Paperwhite
More Kindle Prime Day deals:
- Kindle (2022 Release), $74.99 was ($99.99)
- Kindle Oasis, $199.99 was ($249.99)
- Kindle Scribe, $264.99 was ($339.99)
Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Dock
Eufy Security Smart Lock C210
Google Nest Doorbell
More Google Nest Prime Day deals:
- Google Nest Security Cam, $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $89.99 (was $129.99)
Asus Vivobook Go 12 Laptop
More Prime Day laptop deals:
- URAO Laptop 15.6-Inch Intel Celeron, $349.99 (was $1,199.99)
- Acer Aspire Slim Laptop, $189 (was $229.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop, $599.99 (was $899.99)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
More Prime Day Tech Deals:
- Apple iPad (9th Generation), $249 (was $329)
- Echo Pop and Kasa Smart Plug Bundle, $18.98 (was $62.98)
- Tensky Smart Watch, $45.98 (was $79.99)
Prime Day fashion deals
Geestock Fleece Belt Bag
Inicat Small Sling Crossbody Bag
TanMing Two-Piece Sweater Set
American Trends Blanket Scarf
Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings
Dearlove Chunky Knit Sweater Dress
Fitory Faux Fur Sandal
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings
Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace
Adoyi Gold Hoop Earrings Set (Set of 9)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat
The Drop Willow Chain Belt Bag
Automet Casual Plaid Shacket
Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Shapermint Tummy Control Leggings
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest
Youngcharm Yoga Leggings (Pack of 4)
Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs
New Balance Women’s 411 V1 Training Shoe
Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Guess Men's Mid-Weight Puffer Jacket
More Prime Day fashion deals:
- Orolay Thicken Fleece Lined Parka Winter Coat, $97.99 (was $139.99)
- Merokeety Women’s Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Cardigan , $29.39 (was $52.99)
- Levi’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $60.71 (was $89.99)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket, $48.91 (was $89.50)
- Dream Pairs Fashion Winter Ankle Boots, $32.24 (was $49.99)
- Calvin Klein Pashmina Scarf, $28.56 (was $40)
- Sunzel Crossover Flare Leggings, $19.99 (was $49.99)
Prime Day home deals
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Set of 12)
Febreze Air Fresheners
Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Trash Bags
Yankee Candle Large Jar
Maipor Vegetable Chopper
Loop Quiet Earplugs
Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set
Osteo Cervical Pillow
Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick Set
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Ninja AF 101 Air Fryer
Levoit Air Purifier
Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Togogym Walking Pad
Coolife Expandable Suitcases (Set of 3)
More Prime Day luggage deals:
- Modoker Convertible Garment Bag, $35.19 (was $60)
- Amazon Basics 28-Inch Hardside Spinner, $92.35 (was $132)
- U.S. Traveler Rio Expandable Carry-on Luggage, $48.99 (was $69.99)
- Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Luggage, $115.59 (was $169.99)
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat
More Prime Day home deals:
- Shanje Luggage Scale, $7.99 (was $19.88)
- KitchenAid Beacon Non-Slip Oven Mitt Set, $13.10 (was $25.99)
- Alpha Grillers Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $12.78 (was $19.99)
- Energizer AA Batteries, $14 (was $19.98)
- Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, $9.88 (was $13.29)
- Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $324.98 (was $499.99)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner, $89 (was $123.59)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $439.99 (was $629.99)
- GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker, $228 (was $449)
- Original Peloton Bike, $1,095 (was $1,445)
- Graco Slimfit 3-in-1 Car Seat, $157.51 (was $219.99)
- Moforocco Shower Shelves (Set of 2), $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Koopala LED Sconces, $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Bag, $85 (was $120)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan, $79.99 (was $129.99)
Prime Day beauty deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel
More Anastasia Beverly Hills Prime Day Deals:
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Liquid Liner, $12.60 (was $18.61)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit, $24 (was $40)
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set (Set of 14)
Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brightner Powder Foundation
Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil
Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Kit
Igk Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
More Sunday Riley Prime Day deals:
- Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, $74 (was $105)
Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
More Kitsch Prime Day deals:
- Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, $19.54 (was $22.99)
- Kitsch The Satin Pillowcase, $15.15 (was $22.79)
- Kitsch Satin Curler Heatless Curling Set, $12.78 (was $15.98)
More Prime Day beauty deals:
- Mighty Patch Pimple Patch, $9.57 (was $11.97)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $12.75 (was $17)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Ouai Leave-In Conditioner, $24 (was $30)
- Versed Press Restart Retinol Body Lotion, $15.19, (was $18.99)
- Color Wow Root Cover Up, $24.15 (was $34.50)
- Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches, $9.99 (was $15.88)
- Love, Lori Foot Scrubber, $11.99 (was $14.99)
- AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone, $12.79 (was $19.99)
- Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $14.30 (was $25)
Prime Day toy deals
Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set
Catan
More Prime Day board game deals:
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, $7.95 (was $9.99)
MingKids Montessori Toddler Developmental Learning Toys
Tamagotchi Original
Niskite Karaoke Microphone
Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game
PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set
3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids
Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Toddler Playset Little Dreamhouse
Slumberkins Unicorn Snuggler, Card & Storybook Set
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Barbie Camper Chelsea 2-in-1 Playset
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Show Hair Edition Twist Queen
More L.O.L. Surprise! Prime Day deals:
- L.O.L. Surprise Tween Babysitting Party, $18.99 (was $29.99)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family, $6.99 (was $11.99)
