IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Live updates: Prime Day ends tonight — 170+ deals that won’t be here tomorrow

Don't miss savings on Apple AirPods, TVs, fall fashion and more!
Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight!
Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight!Vivian Le / TODAY
By Jillian Ortiz and Shannon Garlin

Amazon’s fall Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is on its second day and still going strong. But that means the Prime-exclusive shopping event ends tonight, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping before the deals are over.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY on Day 1 of the event to share some of the best deals you can shop during Amazon's fall Prime Day. Don't worry — you haven't missed out on the best deals just yet, we're still finding more and more. Below, we rounded up even more epic discounts on Apple Watches, TVs, outerwear, home essentials, luggage and so much more — up to 65% off.

But hurry! You have less than 24 hours to save during Prime Big Deal Days.

Seen on TODAY | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Home deals | Beauty deals | Toy deals

Prime Day deals seen on TODAY Show

Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Link 

Smart trackers can make a great stocking stuffer or gift for the person in your life who tends to misplace their belongings (even if that means yourself!). Brach found these trackers from Eufy on deal for 30% off right now, in both single sets and sets of four. You can attach them to everything — from your keys to your wallet — and monitor them via an app on your phone to see their location in real time, or ping them to set off an alarm. Need the reverse? Tap the tracker to help find your phone if you misplace it. We should note that these devices are only compatible with iPhones and not Androids.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Robotic vacuums are historically higher priced items, but Brach found a Wi-Fi enabled one for 50% off! According to the brand, this model has a 20% larger battery than other iRobot models for a longer run time. It can also pick up where it left off after charging and features dual rubber brushes that help it clean up messes on different floor types. You can even see time estimates in the app to see how long it will take to clean one room or the entire house. Brach also found a deal for 40% off of a robotic mop, which the brand says can be used on wood, tile, carpeting and other hard surfaces.

iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113

American Girl Truly Me Dolls

American Girl dolls top the hottest toys list nearly every holiday season, and Brach says they rarely go on sale. So, when she found these dolls for 30% off, she couldn’t resist sharing the deal! These dolls from the “Truly Me” collection have modern details (such as colored hair) that distinguish them from the classic dolls you might be familiar with. Brach also found WellieWishers for 31% off, which are smaller dolls designed for younger kids to play with.

Below, you can shop options starting at $45.

More American Girl Doll Prime Day deals:

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Straightener

Premium beauty deals are not to be overlooked during this fall Prime Day! Brach found a deal on a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning hair tool from Chi, which is on deal for 30% off right now.

Dr. Brandt Skincare

More premium beauty buys you won’t want to pass up on? These picks from Dr. Brandt that we found on deal for up to 60% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Thanks to these deals, you can snag all of them for $40 or less.

More Dr. Brandt Prime Day deals:


Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

If your makeup bag is missing a reliable neutral eyeshadow palette, let this be the one you decide to add to it. Brach says the Naked palette from Urban Decay is a “longtime favorite” but the mini is really all you need to get a complete eye look. It includes six shades that you can build with, including gold and pink tones, that look great on any skin tone or with any eye color, she added.

Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Smart Plug 

Anker Portable Charger

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

Sensyne 62-Inch Phone Tripod & Selfie Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

iWalk Small Portable Charger

Blink Video Doorbell 

Jall Wake Up Sunrise Clock

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Tile Mate (Set of 2)

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD

More Prime Day TV deals:

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Beats Studio Buds 

More Beats Prime Day Deals:

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen)

More Prime Day headphone deals:

Kindle Paperwhite

More Kindle Prime Day deals:

Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Dock

Eufy Security Smart Lock C210

Google Nest Doorbell

More Google Nest Prime Day deals:


Asus Vivobook Go 12 Laptop

More Prime Day laptop deals:

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 

More Prime Day Tech Deals:


For more of the best Prime Day tech deals, click here.

Prime Day fashion deals

Geestock Fleece Belt Bag 

Inicat Small Sling Crossbody Bag

TanMing Two-Piece Sweater Set

American Trends Blanket Scarf

Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings

Dearlove Chunky Knit Sweater Dress

Fitory Faux Fur Sandal

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings


Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace

Adoyi Gold Hoop Earrings Set (Set of 9)

Amazon Essentials Women’s Knit Ballet Flat

The Drop Willow Chain Belt Bag

Automet Casual Plaid Shacket

Lillusory Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

Shapermint Tummy Control Leggings

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Youngcharm Yoga Leggings (Pack of 4)

Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs

New Balance Women’s 411 V1 Training Shoe

Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Guess Men's Mid-Weight Puffer Jacket

More Prime Day fashion deals:


For more of the best Prime Day fashion deals, click here.

Prime Day home deals

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover 

Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Set of 12)

Febreze Air Fresheners

Glad ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Trash Bags

Yankee Candle Large Jar

Maipor Vegetable Chopper

Loop Quiet Earplugs

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Utopia Towels 8-Piece Premium Towel Set

Osteo Cervical Pillow 

Carote Pots and Pans Nonstick Set

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Ninja AF 101 Air Fryer

Levoit Air Purifier

Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Togogym Walking Pad

Coolife Expandable Suitcases (Set of 3)

More Prime Day luggage deals:

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat

More Prime Day home deals:

Prime Day beauty deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Clear Brow Gel

More Anastasia Beverly Hills Prime Day Deals:


Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Moisturizer

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

BS-Mall Makeup Brush Set (Set of 14)

Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brightner Powder Foundation

Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Kit

Igk Good Behavior Protein Smoothing Spray

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

More Sunday Riley Prime Day deals:


Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool

More Kitsch Prime Day deals:


More Prime Day beauty deals:

For more of the best Prime Day beauty deals, click here.

Prime Day toy deals

Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks and Stacking Ring Set

Catan

More Prime Day board game deals:


MingKids Montessori Toddler Developmental Learning Toys 

Tamagotchi Original

Niskite Karaoke Microphone

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Electronic Memory & Brain Game

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set

3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Toddler Playset Little Dreamhouse

Slumberkins Unicorn Snuggler, Card & Storybook Set 

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Barbie Camper Chelsea 2-in-1 Playset


Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Fashion Show Hair Edition Twist Queen

More L.O.L. Surprise! Prime Day deals:


For more of the best Prime Day toy deals, including deals on Amazon's Toys We Love, click here.

Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is a Production Associate at Shop TODAY. 

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.