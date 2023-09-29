Amazon’s fall Prime Day is nearly here: Save up to 67% off tech deals right now

Amazon's second Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is just a couple of weeks away. Whether you're a Prime Day pro by this point or new to the big savings event, it's no secret that you can score some hefty deals across categories. And what makes this fall savings event extra exciting is that it's a good time to get ahead on your holiday shopping.

One of the biggest savings you can expect is deals on must-have tech and electronics. In the past, we've seen major markdowns on Amazon devices, TVs, Apple AirPods and more gadgets. What's even better news? Some of those deals are available right now.

Below we rounded up some of the best Amazon tech deals that you can shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. You'll find 20% off Apple AirPods, portable chargers and we even found up to 67% off on household tech gadgets.

Early Amazon Prime Day tech deals

If you ever looked at your earbuds and thought, "gross," it might be time to invest in an earbud cleaning kit. Luckily, you won't have to spend too much because this find is just over $5! It comes with a metal pen to clear away gunk, and two types of brushes to wipe away dirt and debris.

Stock up on iPhone charging cables while this bestselling find is only $10. They come in a pack of three, so you can keep one in the car, at work, in the living room and more.

You'll save 20% off these USB flash drives. According to the brand, each drive holds up to 16GB and is great for digitally storing important docs, photos, or even music and movies.

It always seems like there are just never enough plugs. Luckily, this wall surge protector helps solve that problem. It features six outlets, two USB ports and one USB-C port. And to make it even better it's 67% off!

This handy smart gadget allows you to create custom lighting in your home. According to the brand, you have the option to select over 16 million colors at different levels of warm and cool. And it's easy to control through the Kasa smart app, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Featuring a five-foot cord, the brand says this multi-plug surge protector is suitable for all types of spaces. It can be placed on the floor or can even be mounted on the wall.

When you're out and about and running low on battery, a portable power bank will save the day. According to the brand, this option will charge your phone to 78% in just one hour. Grab it now while it's currently 50% off!

This small but mighty wireless speaker is under two inches big, making it easy to stash in your bags for travel, the beach or the gym. And reviewers said they were surprised at how nice the sound quality and volume levels were.

You don't always have to shell out hundreds for quality earbuds; this bestselling option is under $20. The brand says you can expect up to 16 hours of listening time with the case.

This portable speaker is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about it getting splashed during pool parties, at the beach or for shower jams. The brand says this speaker contains a lithium-ion battery that will provide up to 24 hours of continuous use.

This Shop TODAY favorite alarm clock is meant to simulate the sunrise to help you wake up more easily and comfortably. According to the brand, it even has seven soothing sounds and different lighting that can be used as a sound machine or night light.

This WiFi extender can provide a connection up to 1,500 square feet. One neat feature is that you can manage connectivity for certain devices in the home, so you can control how often tablets and other devices can be used.

If you love hosting epic movie nights, this mini projector has Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity, which allows you to stream straight from your favorite apps.

Right now, you can grab this smartwatch for 20% off. According to the brand, it can track your steps, and calories burned and more. Since it's Alexa-enabled, it even allows you to check the weather, set alarms and ask Alexa general questions.

This 32-inch TV features a built-in Fire TV, so you can easily stream all of your favorite platforms. You don't want to miss out on this impressive 43% off deal.

Looking to do some early holiday shopping? You can score a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100! The brand says you can expect up to five hours of continuous playtime on a single charge.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is allowing you to save on both the 32-inch and 40-inch Fire TVs. The Alexa-enabled and smart TV has built-in streaming apps, so you can easily log into all of your favorite subscriptions.

Beats is known for its incredible sound and sleek design, and right now, you can save 33% on the Solo3. The brand says they have a long listening time (up to 40 hours!) and a comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling AirPod Pro earbuds are currently 20% off, so if you're wondering if you should finally grab a pair — the answer is yes! This version features different-sized silicone tips for a customized fit and up to six hours of listening time.

Prime Days are a good time to grab household devices, but ahead of the big sale event, you can score this robot vacuum for 29% off. According to the brand, it has a powerful suction and will learn your home by creating its own mapping system.