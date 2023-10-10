Luxury brands are having Prime Day deals, too! Up to 62% off Tatcha, Kate Spade, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's no secret that Amazon’s fall Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is known for incredible deals on top brands in beauty, fashion, electronics — you name it! But you may not have known that you can score some major markdowns on premium beauty and luxury fashion brands.

If you're looking to get a head start on holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself (you deserve it!), you can find up to 62% off on brands such as Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren and Tatcha.

Below we rounded up deals on luxury watches, high-end skin care, Ray-Ban sunglasses and more. But hurry — the Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours.

Amazon Prime Day luxury fashion brands on sale

Whether you're looking for a lightweight fall scarf or an elegant shawl for an evening dress, a pashmina scarf can be worn on countless occasions. Right now, you can grab this Calvin Klein option for just $15!

Known for their fun and eccentric patterns, fans of Kate Spade will adore this insulated lunch box that looks like a simple handbag. It comes in 13 different patterns, from polka dots to stripes.

This v-neck long-sleeve tee is made of 100% cotton and features the small and iconic Tommy Hilfiger emblem. It can be worn alone or paired with a long-sleeved button-up.

When temperatures really dip, you'll be thankful you scored this down alternative jacket while it's on a deal. It even features a lined sherpa hood to provide extra warmth.

Save on this pack of seven luxurious boxer briefs. They're made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane so you can expect them to be super comfortable.

If you need to upgrade your favorite Ugg boots, these Koolaburra by Ugg options are 40% off for Prime Big Deal Days. This option comes in over 10 colors and features a cute side bow.

Upgrade your workwear in style with this Calvin Klein classic blazer. It comes in seven natural shades to match most outfits in your closet.

These classic high-heel booties are a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. They come in different hues of 100% leather or suede.

You don't want to miss out on this Prime Day Ray-Ban deal. After all, you'll save 20% on the iconic sunglasses. Choose from a variety of frame and shade colors.

Whether you're shopping for mom or yourself, this elegant watch makes a great holiday gift. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold, and save 45% this Prime Day.

If you're not into bulky watches, this dainty Kate Spade watch features a pearl band that makes it look just like a bracelet. There are even options for a chain band or a crystal flower band.

For those who love the "quiet luxury" trend, you'll be happy to see that Club Monaco is on Amazon and offering Prime Day deals. Grab this gorgeous pleated skirt while it's over $50 off.

Brooklinen is offering a surprise 15% discount when you apply a coupon at checkout at Amazon. The luxe bedding brand rarely offers a chance at savings, so don't miss your chance to snag this set on deal.

We can't imagine these classic Ray-Ban sunglasses will stay in stock long, especially while on sale. According to the brand, they feature UV-protected and polarized lenses and come in three different lens widths.

Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty brands on sale

This Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning brow pencil is currently 30% off during Prime Day. According to the brand (and editors), the pencil gives precise hair-like strokes and has a cream-to-matte finish.

It's exciting to see this viral moisturizer on sale during Prime Day; You can grab the travel size for just $16. According to the brand, a little goes a long way, you'll just need a small dab in the morning and night to relieve dry skin and provide a dewy glow.

Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with this ultra-luxurious shower oil. According to the brand, it's formulated with almond oil that will leave your skin feeling moisturized and smelling amazing.

The bestselling face oil is loaded with skin-loving ingredients, including vitamin C to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, says the brand.

This daily hydrating cream from luxury skin care brand, Shiseido, is currently 32% off for Prime Day. According to the brand, it contains hyaluronic acid and can help your skin feel moisturized for up to 24 hours.

If you're looking to stock up on skin care essentials this Prime Day, don't hesitate while EltaMD is on sale. According to the brand, this zinc-based SPF 40 will protect your skin from harmful UV rays while restoring your skin's natural barrier.

This luxury cleansing balm can be used daily to efficiently remove makeup and impurities, or you can use it as a weekly mask, says the brand. It comes in four varieties, including rose or their bestselling original.

Gift shopping for a man and not sure what to get him? You can't go wrong with a luxury fragrance. According to the brand, this cologne has notes of leather, pine and oakmoss. Grab it while it's on deal!

These ceramide capsules are meant to be used in the morning and at night before your moisturizer, says the brand. You can also expect them to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and overall boost your skin's collagen production.

According to the brand, Burberry Classic has notes of blackcurrant, green apple and jasmine — so it's great for those who prefer fruity scents. It has over 13,000 reviews and one verified reviewer wrote, "Smells so good! Very much a classic indeed and has great longevity. Also got many compliments while wearing this perfume."

According to the brand, this professional-grade blow dryer features ion technology to provide a fast and frizz-free blowout. "This dries my thick hair super fast. It cut down my drying time by about 40%," said one verified reviewer.

You don't want to miss out on this incredible NuFace deal. You can now grab the microcurrent device and serum for 50% off. According to the brand, it will help tighten your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One Shop TODAY editor said she always noticed a difference when using it.

Amazon Prime Day luxury home brands on sale

Shopping for a self-proclaimed chef? This 100% extra virgin olive oil set makes a perfect gift for those who love to cook up healthy grub. According to the brand, the olives are sourced from local family farms in California.

From seeds to frozen fruits, the brand says this powerful blender has 10 different speeds to make your very own nut butter, soups, smoothies and more. Grab it now while it's 45% off!

According to the brand, this cordless and adaptable vacuum can pick up even the most stubborn dust particles. It even turns into a handheld vacuum so you can clean in hard-to-reach places and couches, too.