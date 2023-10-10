Luxury brands are having Prime Day deals, too! Up to 62% off Tatcha, Kate Spade, more

It's no secret that Amazon’s fall Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is known for incredible deals on top brands in beauty, fashion, electronics — you name it! But you may not have known that you can score some major markdowns on premium beauty and luxury fashion brands.
If you're looking to get a head start on holiday shopping or just want to treat yourself (you deserve it!), you can find up to 62% off on brands such as Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren and Tatcha.
Below we rounded up deals on luxury watches, high-end skin care, Ray-Ban sunglasses and more. But hurry — the Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours.
Amazon Prime Day luxury fashion brands on sale
Calvin Klein Pashmina Scarf
Whether you're looking for a lightweight fall scarf or an elegant shawl for an evening dress, a pashmina scarf can be worn on countless occasions. Right now, you can grab this Calvin Klein option for just $15!
Kate Spade New York Cute Lunch Bag
Known for their fun and eccentric patterns, fans of Kate Spade will adore this insulated lunch box that looks like a simple handbag. It comes in 13 different patterns, from polka dots to stripes.
Tommy Hilfiger Essential Cotton V Neck Sweater
This v-neck long-sleeve tee is made of 100% cotton and features the small and iconic Tommy Hilfiger emblem. It can be worn alone or paired with a long-sleeved button-up.
Tommy Hilfiger Midweight Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket
When temperatures really dip, you'll be thankful you scored this down alternative jacket while it's on a deal. It even features a lined sherpa hood to provide extra warmth.
Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch 7-Pack Boxer Brief
Save on this pack of seven luxurious boxer briefs. They're made of 95% cotton and 5% elastane so you can expect them to be super comfortable.
Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Victoria Short Fashion Boot
If you need to upgrade your favorite Ugg boots, these Koolaburra by Ugg options are 40% off for Prime Big Deal Days. This option comes in over 10 colors and features a cute side bow.
Calvin Klein Women’s Lux Blazer
Upgrade your workwear in style with this Calvin Klein classic blazer. It comes in seven natural shades to match most outfits in your closet.
Vince Camuto Women’s Elvin Bootie Ankle Boot
These classic high-heel booties are a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. They come in different hues of 100% leather or suede.
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
You don't want to miss out on this Prime Day Ray-Ban deal. After all, you'll save 20% on the iconic sunglasses. Choose from a variety of frame and shade colors.
Michael Kors Portia Watch
Whether you're shopping for mom or yourself, this elegant watch makes a great holiday gift. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold, and save 45% this Prime Day.
Kate Spade New York Monroe Bracelet Watch
If you're not into bulky watches, this dainty Kate Spade watch features a pearl band that makes it look just like a bracelet. There are even options for a chain band or a crystal flower band.
Club Monaco Yowshee Skirt
For those who love the "quiet luxury" trend, you'll be happy to see that Club Monaco is on Amazon and offering Prime Day deals. Grab this gorgeous pleated skirt while it's over $50 off.
Brooklinen 4-Piece Luxury Sateen Sheet Set
Brooklinen is offering a surprise 15% discount when you apply a coupon at checkout at Amazon. The luxe bedding brand rarely offers a chance at savings, so don't miss your chance to snag this set on deal.
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses
We can't imagine these classic Ray-Ban sunglasses will stay in stock long, especially while on sale. According to the brand, they feature UV-protected and polarized lenses and come in three different lens widths.
Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty brands on sale
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
This Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning brow pencil is currently 30% off during Prime Day. According to the brand (and editors), the pencil gives precise hair-like strokes and has a cream-to-matte finish.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
It's exciting to see this viral moisturizer on sale during Prime Day; You can grab the travel size for just $16. According to the brand, a little goes a long way, you'll just need a small dab in the morning and night to relieve dry skin and provide a dewy glow.
L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Turn your shower into a spa-like experience with this ultra-luxurious shower oil. According to the brand, it's formulated with almond oil that will leave your skin feeling moisturized and smelling amazing.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The bestselling face oil is loaded with skin-loving ingredients, including vitamin C to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, says the brand.
Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream
This daily hydrating cream from luxury skin care brand, Shiseido, is currently 32% off for Prime Day. According to the brand, it contains hyaluronic acid and can help your skin feel moisturized for up to 24 hours.
EltaMD UV Restore Face Sunscreen SPF 40
If you're looking to stock up on skin care essentials this Prime Day, don't hesitate while EltaMD is on sale. According to the brand, this zinc-based SPF 40 will protect your skin from harmful UV rays while restoring your skin's natural barrier.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This luxury cleansing balm can be used daily to efficiently remove makeup and impurities, or you can use it as a weekly mask, says the brand. It comes in four varieties, including rose or their bestselling original.
Ralph Lauren Polo Eau de Toilette Men’s Cologne
Gift shopping for a man and not sure what to get him? You can't go wrong with a luxury fragrance. According to the brand, this cologne has notes of leather, pine and oakmoss. Grab it while it's on deal!
Elizabeth Arden Anti-Aging Ceramide Capsules Serum
These ceramide capsules are meant to be used in the morning and at night before your moisturizer, says the brand. You can also expect them to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and overall boost your skin's collagen production.
Burberry Women’s Classic Eau de Parfum
According to the brand, Burberry Classic has notes of blackcurrant, green apple and jasmine — so it's great for those who prefer fruity scents. It has over 13,000 reviews and one verified reviewer wrote, "Smells so good! Very much a classic indeed and has great longevity. Also got many compliments while wearing this perfume."
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer
According to the brand, this professional-grade blow dryer features ion technology to provide a fast and frizz-free blowout. "This dries my thick hair super fast. It cut down my drying time by about 40%," said one verified reviewer.
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
You don't want to miss out on this incredible NuFace deal. You can now grab the microcurrent device and serum for 50% off. According to the brand, it will help tighten your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One Shop TODAY editor said she always noticed a difference when using it.
Amazon Prime Day luxury home brands on sale
Brightland The Duo
Shopping for a self-proclaimed chef? This 100% extra virgin olive oil set makes a perfect gift for those who love to cook up healthy grub. According to the brand, the olives are sourced from local family farms in California.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
From seeds to frozen fruits, the brand says this powerful blender has 10 different speeds to make your very own nut butter, soups, smoothies and more. Grab it now while it's 45% off!
Dyson V15 Detect Complete
According to the brand, this cordless and adaptable vacuum can pick up even the most stubborn dust particles. It even turns into a handheld vacuum so you can clean in hard-to-reach places and couches, too.