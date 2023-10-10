Amazon's fall Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, is officially here. The retailer is slashing prices across categories on everything from bulk essentials to luxury buys.

And while we've personally got our eyes on deals in just about every category, Amazon is really impressing us this year with their tech discounts. Big-ticket items like smart TVs, laptops and robotic vacuums are seeing major discounts, as well as already affordable accessories like earbuds, chargers and other useful gadgets. Whether you're upgrading your own devices or getting ahead on holiday shopping, we suggest adding these deals to your cart before they're gone.

Keep scrolling to see all of the hottest tech deals we're finding, or click on the links below to shop by category.

Tech accessories | Smart Home | Apple Watch | TV | Kindle | Headphones | Tablet and laptops

Amazon Prime Day tech accessory deals

If you ever looked at your earbuds and thought, “gross,” it might be time to invest in an earbud cleaning kit. Luckily, you won’t have to spend too much because this find is just over $5! The editor-approved pick comes with a metal pen to clear away gunk, and two types of brushes to wipe away dirt and debris.

Stock up on braided iPhone charging cables while this bestselling find is only $9. They come in a pack of three, so you can keep one in the car, at work, in the living room and more.

Thanks to this deal, you don’t have to settle for slow chargers when you’re on the go. With dual ports and two lightning cables in this set, you can charge two devices at once.

This two-pack of chargers has over 4,000 ratings on Amazon and is 51% off right now. While actual charging time will vary based on your phone model, reviewers say it can charge their phone fully in just 30-45 minutes.

It always seems like there are just never enough outlets. Luckily, this wall surge protector helps solve that problem. It features six outlets, two USB ports and one USB-C port, and it's heavily marked down right now!

This surge protector has a whopping 8 outlets and 4 USB ports, meaning it can power up to 12 devices at once. The 5-foot cord length and flat plug mean it'll work flexibly in a lot of different spaces, and it's 52% off right now.

This smart tracker attaches to your keys or earbuds, slides into your wallet or onto your luggage, and connect to the Find My app on your iPhone so you can see exactly where everything is in real time. You can set off a ring to be able to find it (even if it’s buried under a ton of stuff in the next room), and, if you can’t find your phone, just a double tap the tracker and it will make your phone ring — even in silent mode! To note, these aren’t compatible with Android devices, so this sale find is for Apple users only.

With over 34,000 perfect, five-star ratings, this charger lives up to the hype. Not only does it function as a phone stand, but it also boasts lightning-fast wireless charging capabilities.

When you're out and about and running low on battery, a portable power bank will save the day. According to the brand, this option will charge your phone to 78% in just one hour.

At about the size of a tube of lipstick, this cordless portable charger for iPhone is small but mighty. Reviewers say it contains enough fuel for about one full charge, depending on your phone model.

When it comes to wifi in your home, pretty much everyone has dead or slow zones, whether it’s the basement, garage or outdoor areas like the deck or patio. Thankfully, this wifi extender solves that problem. The brand says it simply plugs into an outlet and connects with your wifi to boost coverage up to 1500 feet, and you can connect up to 30 devices at once.

Take your music with you everywhere you go with this Bluetooth speaker. Not only is it said to be waterproof and dust-proof to withstand any adventure, but it also has an integrated carabiner so you can easily attach it to your bag or belt for hands-free listening.

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

This smart plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet, which means you can turn on or off fans, lights, appliances and more from anywhere. Now that it's 48% off, it's worth stocking up to give your house the smart home upgrade.

For the outdoor space, we're eyeing this smart plug, which you can set schedules with. It’s a smart buy ahead of the holiday season, especially if you’re a fan of twinkle lights and more involved displays that require power.

This speaker may be small, but Amazon says that it delivers full sound. It comes equipped with Alexa, so you can ask it to play music, audiobooks and podcasts, check the weather and so much more.

You can save 50% on Amazon's popular streaming device for Prime Day. This newest model is said to be 50% more powerful than previous generations.

Tired of stressing over whether you actually closed the garage door? This device allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and it will even send you notifications when the door opens, closes or is left open.

If you've been considering getting an Echo Dot, now's the time to buy while it's more than 50% off. It works with Alexa to integrate seamlessly with your other smart home devices.

You can see, hear or speak to anyone at your door, no matter where you are with this video doorbell. It will send you mobile notifications whenever anyone rings your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

This is your sign to upgrade your thermostat. This option connects with Alexa to enable you to tweak the temperature in your home remotely or via voice control. According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats like this one can help you save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Enjoy an enhanced audio experience and access tons of smart TV features with this all-in-one device. Simply plug it into your TV and connect it to the internet and you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming apps and channels as well as big Dolby Audio sound.

Robotic vacuums are historically higher priced items, so we're really excited to have found a Wi-Fi enabled one for 50% off. According to the brand, this model has a 20% larger battery than other iRobot models for a longer run time. It can also pick up where it left off after charging and features dual rubber brushes that help it clean up messes on different floor types. You can even see time estimates in the app to see how long it will take to clean one room or the entire house.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Apple Watch deals

Need a new band for your Apple Watch? Grab this one while it's up to 40% off. It's designed to be compatible with a range of models and is lightweight, durable and sweat-resistant, the brand says.

You can score this Apple Watch for under $200 right now! It has tons of health and safety features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fall detection and so much more.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 TV deals

A smart TV for less than $80 is a really good deal in our book. Right now, you can snag this 32-inch version on deal for 47% off.

This TV is currently being offered at its lowest price ever, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. Don’t miss your chance to grab the HD smart TV for a big discount!

This TV is the perfect size for placing in your office, kitchen or bedroom. With its smart capabilities and included VIZIO WatchFree+ app, you'll be able to stream millions of shows and movies.

Score more than 30% off this smart TV. It features proprietary ULED technology, which the brand says boosts color, contrast, brightness and motion.

For Prime Day, Amazon is marking down this TV by over $200. The smart TV has built-in streaming apps, so you can easily log into all of your favorite subscriptions.

This isn't just a TV. When you're not watching or streaming, you can set it to art mode and display a beautiful art piece or photo. Though when you are tuning into a movie or show, you'll appreciate the device's anti-reflection technology and matte display, which are said to help minimize glare and let color and contrast shine through.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Ready to up your reading goal for the year? This version, which is said to be the lightest and most compact Kindle, makes it easy to read on the train, beach and anywhere else you may go. Plus, it's 25% off right now.

With this Kindle, designed specifically for kids, they’ll have access to thousands of books across a variety of reading levels. It’s designed to be waterproof and even comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks, you can return it and and get a new one for free, the brand says.

This bundle comes with everything you need for a seamless Kindle reading experience, including the device, a cover and charger. The Kindle features a glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, the brand says.

Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

At just $21, these earbuds are a true steal. But they're not just affordable, they're a shopper favorite, too — they have more than 173,000 perfect five-star ratings!

Don't miss your chance to score 50% off these noise-cancelling earbuds. They're designed to be waterproof and sweat-proof to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Google’s Pixel Buds have more than 3,600 five-star ratings and are currently marked down by 40%. The water-resistant wireless buds are designed to stay comfortably in place and create a gentle seal for fuller sound

Looking to do some early holiday shopping? You can score a pair of Apple AirPods for under $90! The brand says you can expect up to five hours of continuous playtime on a single charge.

Beats Studio Buds have more than 53,000 five-star ratings and are on deal for nearly 40% off. The popular buds have active noise canceling, transparency mode and on-device controls that allow you to manage calls and control your music with just a touch.

Beats is known for its incredible sound and sleek design, and right now, you can save big on the Solo3. The brand says they have a long listening time (up to 40 hours!) and a comfortable fit.

The noise-canceling AirPod Pro earbuds are currently 24% off, so if you’re wondering if you should finally grab a pair — the answer is yes! This version features different-sized silicone tips for a customized fit and up to six hours of listening time.

Amazon Prime Day tablet and laptop deals

Amazon's ultra-portable 8-inch tablet is currently marked down by 40%. The brand says it features all day battery life (up to 13 hours of reading, browsing, streaming and more) and is both thinner and lighter than previous models.

Looking for something a little bigger? The 10.6-inch display on this tablet is perfect for watching videos, surfing the internet and more, while still being lightweight and portable. It's marked down by 34% right now.

With an 11.6-inch display, this laptop is small but mighty. It's a great choice for commuters and students, since it's both budget-friendly and portable.

It's not every day you can score 30% off a SAMSUNG tablet. This one has over 14,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon and features a 10.5-inch display. It's an especially great choice for anyone with other Android devices, since it can pair seamlessly across laptops, phones and more.

You can save 72% on this laptop from Jumper right now. It has a 14-inch display, an HD front camera and four stereo speakers so you can enjoy high quality for everything from streaming to working.