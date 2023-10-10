Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here! Now is your time to stock up on all the beauty essentials and upgrade on skin care, makeup and hair deals. From award-winning products to top-rated hair tools, Amazon has marked down deals on Revlon, Color Wow, Sunday Riley and more.

The Prime-exclusive shopping event is only here for 48 hours. Our editors have scored through the most popular products to cult favorite brands to save you some bucks ahead of the holiday season. Keep reading to shop 31 beauty products up to 64% off.

Amazon Prime Day skin care deals

Removing long-wear makeup after a long day can be tough, but this cleansing balm surprisingly makes it easy. Sunflower and ginger root oils within the formula gently remove makeup and impurities along the skin while leaving your complexion hydrated, too. Now, you can get it for 25% off.

According to InnisFree, they’ve previously sold one jar of their clay mask every 12 seconds. That alone tells you more than enough of what the product could do and how much people adore it. Best for oily and combination skin, this mask should help decrease sebum, minimize the appearance of pores and improve skin texture.

It is easy to believe the wonders of this makeup brush set after seeing their impressive 23,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. Inside the kit is everything you might need for your daily makeup look: four brushes (blush, crease, setting and face) and a beauty sponge. All five can be used for multiple steps, including powder- and cream-based products. It doesn't hurt that on select Real Techniques products, you can score up to 64% off.

The main benefit of this cream is in its name: moisture. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this product is described, in essence, as a drink of water for your skin. But simultaneously, the quenchful ingredients also claim to repair the skin barrier, soothe irritation and minimize fine lines. This product is currently 68% off, however on other BeautStat products, you can score up to 35% off.

Improve your shower routine with this dry brush from Goop which is made from natural sisal fiber. It is a great tool to exfoliate your skin, which will leave you with a silk and smooth texture.

Need a quick fix for puffy under eyes? Try these patches by BeautBio. Formulated colloidal silver and collagen, these patches will illuminate and firm the eye area, says the brand.

With over 27,000 verified five-star ratings, this lip mask promises smooth and hydrating lips. This mask is not only worth the hype, but it also improves chapped lips and is formulated with shea butter for lasting moisture.

Suffering from dry skin? This body wash is perfect for dehydrated skin that needs an extra boost of moisture. Its Micromoisture formula contains jojoba oil and customers rave about how moisturizing the texture is after they shower.

Take 30% off on bestsellers from the mega-popular skin and lip care brand Laneige. This Water Sleeping Mask is meant to nourish your skin and give you a brighter and dewy complexion by the morning.

For those with sensitive skin, this is a product you might want to get excited about. If you’re intimidated by the concept of exfoliators (both chemical and physical), Ren’s toner promises to be gentle on the skin. We can thank this to its inclusion of lactic acid, which is known to be a more gentle AHA compared to other chemical exfoliants. With the combination of salicylic acid, the duo should brighten, tighten pores and even skin tone.

Think of this cleanser as a cleanse — literally — for your skin. The combination of kale, spinach and green tea results in an antioxidant-filled clean that soothes, strengths and relives the skin. Although this could benefit all skin types, the brand says the cleanser is great for those looking for a pore cleanser as it prevents buildup without drying the skin or disrupting its pH.

Your smile tells a story on its own, so why not enhance its shine? Based on the kit’s description, it has the ability to remove tough stains on the surface of the teeth without irritating the enamel. And when using the whitening light and strips together, Crest also claims results should last up to 36 months. Plus, we can't complain that it is nearly 45% off.

Add this vitamin C oil to your anti-aging skin care routine which will help to even out your skin tone. Reviewers say this formula delivers a glowy complexion without the greasy texture.

You can get glowy sun protection with this body glow from Kopari. It contains hibiscus, avocado, coconut and macadamia oil, plus vitamin E for a shiny complexion.

Amazon Prime Day makeup deals

This drugstore favorite has over 53,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — and for good reason. The classic is long-lasting (it doesn't flake!) and gives the impression of falsies. Now, it's currently over half off.

You can score up to 40% off all Peripera products during both days of Prime Big Deal Days. Plus, there are many hues to choose from including a bold coral red to a warm nude tone. Not only does this lip tint deliver a lasting color pigment, but the texture is extra smooth.

This tinted moisturizer offers sheer coverage plus SPF to protect your skin from the sun. The lightweight and non-greasy formula also adds hydration to your complexion. Score this for 20% off.

You might’ve heard the rule that you should reapply sunscreen every two hours. But other than forgetting, the struggle with reapplication is messing with your makeup base. This product, however, combines the setting power of a powder and the sun production of sunscreen in one. That way you can touch up your makeup while shielding yourself from UV rays.

Amazon Prime Day hair deals

For waves and curls that need extra TLC, this leave-in detangler spray is heaped with moisturizing ingredients, such as coconut oil and shea butter, to nourish and define. It even suggests that you can use it on no-cleanse days, too. But don’t fret: based on reviews, it shouldn’t be greasy nor heavy on your strands.

Battle any flyaways thanks to this formula that will effectively control any frizzy hair. Whether you want a slick ponytail or smooth edges, this wax stick will provide smooth results. And at less than $8, how can you not give it a try?

Wake up with bouncy curls with this curling set from Kitsch. Not only is this stylist-approved, but this set is also beloved by the Shop TODAY team.

If you struggle with hair loss and thinning hair, this shampoo will promote a more voluminous look. You can score up to 30% off all Boldify products and give your hair routine a fresh formula.

Shop TODAY commerce writer Danielle Murphy raves about this hair spray for its "volumized magic" formula. Currently, this Supernatural Spray is raved by many shoppers for its anti-frizz properties.

The rule of thumb for using styling tools is using a heat protecting spray prior. Take this one from Gisou, for instance. It claims to have the ability to protect the hair up to 446ᵒF, all while boosting volume and shine (and of course, preventing pesky dry split ends!). Plus, your hair will smell delicious-ly of Gisou honey.

This award-winning hair mask delivers deep conditioning and prevents future breakage. It works for all hair textures and shoppers say this product leaves their hair soft and silky. You can get 20% off on all Briogeo cult favorite products.

Save your damaged strands and refresh your hair care routine with this repair mask from Moroccanoil. What makes this product loved by many shoppers is its main ingredient — argan oil (it's key for creating silky strands!). You can get a full-size jar for 20% off.

What makes this IGK spray stand out is that it was designed to be a keratin-like treatment. When activated with heat, it should instantly smooth, soft and shiny as though you had a salon blowout. Fortunately, it provides up to 450ᵒF and offers frizz control, too.

If you're a fan of hot air brushes, you will love the Revlon Root Booster. This iteration of the brand's popular hair tool is meant to give volume and definition to your mane. Score this tool for 42% off.

Blow dry your hair with ease with this shopper-approved hair tool. Reviewers say this brush "dries hair quickly" and recreates that salon-quality "blowout look". You can get this Prime Day deal for 15% off.

If you’re concerned about heat damage from your styling tools, T3’s straightening and styling iron has nine heat settings to accommodate your hair type and condition. It also uses ceramic plates to create sleek, frizz-free and shiny results, regardless if you decide to curl or straighten. Opt for the black or rose gold color in both the one inch and one and a half inch plates.