22 fashion must-haves for June, according to thousands of reviewers

The official start of summer is finally here, which means flowy dresses and sandals are here to stay for the season. Whether you're planning your next beach destination and shopping for the perfect swimsuit or looking to jump on TikTok's latest trend — the "Coastal Grandmother" — we have you covered for all your summer essentials.

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to break down Amazon's top customer favorites for the summer. These trending picks have the customer seal of approval with over thousands of verified ratings, from beach cover-ups to a cooling hat.

Keep reading to see all six Amazon customer-loved finds you might not want to miss.

Amazon customers' most-loved fashion as seen on TODAY

Ndlovu says this kimono style cover-up is a must-have for your next beach vacation. She says this lightweight piece not only makes the perfect beach cover-up, but also can be styled as a layering piece with your favorite jeans for a fun evening look.

"Channel your inner 'coastal grandmother' with these flowy linen overalls," Ndlovu said. According to the brand, this is made from 100 percent cotton and most of the 12,000 reviewers love how soft and comfortable the fit is. Ndlovu says to pair it with your favorite simple tee or tank, then top it off with a straw hat and woven bag.

Ndlovu loves this bag for the countless ways it can be worn. This 6-in-1 handbag features three different straps and pouches; you can wear it as a crossbody bag, handbag or under-arm clutch. Not to mention, it comes in 12 different hues to choose, from classic black to a summer-ready yellow.

These unisex water shoes have over 100,000 Amazon reviews! Coming in 44 different colors and patterns, the brand says they fit just like socks and feature a quick-dry fabric that prevents chafing. One verified reviewer says these shoes were a game-changer for her beach vacation and wrote, "The beach we were near had hidden rocks in the sand - big volcanic rocks that hurt to step on — except for me in my fancy shoes. I wore them almost constantly for a week and they held up great under all kinds of stress."

Ndlovu says this innovative hat can be worn two different ways, by wetting it to activate the cooling properties, or you can wear it dry for sweat-absorption. According to the brand, it cools up to 30 degrees below body temperature and features 100 percent mesh polyester fabric.

This flattering cotton-blend dress comes in over 20 different colors and features an empire waist. Ndlovu says women of all shapes and sizes, including moms-to-be, will love this dress. "Style it with heels or wedges for a casual summer wedding or throw it on with flat sandals or sneakers for an effortless everyday look," Ndlovu said.

More Amazon customers' most-loved fashion

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post previously stopped by TODAY to share some of her favorite customer-loved Amazon finds. From a foldable visor to versatile athletic dress, you'll be ready for your next beach day or summer getaway with comfort and ease.

Post says the visor is trending big time. If you're hitting the beach, golf course or running errands around town, you'll want to keep the sun off your face with this top-selling, wide-brim straw sun visor. Not only do we love the fact that you can still rock your ponytail, but it also rolls up so you can throw it in your purse or carry-on.

This one-piece swimsuit has over 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews and we can see why. Featuring a wrap design and block coloring, it's flattering for most body types and creates the on-trend high-waist illusion. Plus it comes in 16 different colors and prints to choose from.

We are obsessed with the "Coastal Grandmother" trend on TikTok. If you haven't heard of it yet, think strolling on the sand near a coastal beach house in a pair of these culotte-style pants. This classic pair is made out of 100 percent cotton and comes in 15 different colors. Pair it with your favorite white button-down or cardigan to complete the look.

Ecupper offers similar culotte-style pants in 100 percent linen. They come in 11 different colors and feature a drawstring for the ultimate comfort. One verified Amazon reviewer says they're "just loose enough to be great for summer travel but not baggy."

Another way to emerge yourself in the "Coastal Grandmother" is to add a pair of linen pants to your wardrobe. This pair is 100 percent linen and features a drawstring and ankle-length cut. Many reviewers say they love how flattering they look and are true to size.

Take athleisure to the next level with this Amazon favorite. Post says the exercise dress is her "warm weather uniform" and absolute favorite sporty must-have of the season — she has three! This dress isn't just for the tennis court; it's chic enough to run errands or wear to a casual lunch. According to the brand, it's made of nylon and spandex for the ultimate comfort and stretch. Before you add it to your cart, be sure to check the coupon box to get the discounted price of $28.99.

If you need more proof that the '90s are coming back strong, look no further than the claw clip. At just $10, this set features eight acrylic clips in a variety of trendy colors, including tortoise and mother-of-pearl. The clips feature a nonslip grip for easy use while putting together your favorite hair style.

What were originally intended to be post-workout recovery shoes became one of the season's biggest sandal trends. Post says the Cloud Slides might be "the most comfortable shoes you'll ever put on your feet" and one verified Amazon reviewer said they "feel like marshmallows." According to the brand, the single band has a snug fit for support, shock absorbent soles and 15 colors to choose from.

More Amazon fashion favorites for summer

This breezy maxi dress features a smocked bodice for a stretchy and flattering fit. Coming in over 20 bright colors and different prints, you can dress this piece up for a summer wedding or dinner party, or pair it with your favorite sandals while out exploring on your next vacation.

Your summer wardrobe isn't complete without a maxi dress. Coming in over 25 colors to choose from, this dress combines comfortability and style. Not to mention, this seasonal staple has over 9,000 Amazon ratings and one verified reviewer wrote, "Love love love these dresses! I bought two because I couldn’t decide and so glad I did. It’s a perfect length for me and so comfy."

Update your sunglasses with these retro-style shades. One verified Amazon reviewer said "they’re perfect to wear with a hat as they don’t push up into the brim or are forced down leaving marks on your nose." There are over 20 colors to choose from ranging from neutral to vibrant hues.

Whether you're poolside or looking to grab lunch between rays, slip on this button-down, tunic style beach coverup. According to the brand, it's lightweight and comes in 23 different colors. One thing to note is that it is best to hand wash.

Another swimsuit trend we can't get enough of is this retro one-piece. Featuring an adjustable halter neckline for maximum support, the ruched pattern is designed to be extremely flattering and suitable for most body types.

If you're looking for the final touch for your favorite outfit, look no further than these bohemian style earrings. If you have sensitive ears, one verified reviewer said they're "lightweight and very comfortable to wear."

Nothing says "beach-ready" like a straw bag. This handwoven purse has an adjustable strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. According to the brand, it's big enough to fit your phone, keys and makeup essentials.

Another '90s trend making a comeback are the spandex shorts, now known as yoga shorts. This high-waist pair comes in 20 colors and made of both nylon and spandex for the ultimate stretch. Wear with your favorite oversized tee for a chic, casual look.

CORRECTION (May 11, 2022, 12:42 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the fabric material of the Ecupper Casual Cotton Pants. The fabric is 100 percent cotton, not linen.

