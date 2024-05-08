Why I like these hoop earrings

I got theses earrings in the mail just over two weeks ago, and as soon as I opened the package, I immediately swapped out my old pair for these — and haven't taken them off since. And they still look just as good as they did on the day I got them.

They're simple yet extremely stylish

The best way to describe these earrings is effortless. They're small so they don't make too much of a statement, but the sleek gold design adds the perfect stylish touch to any look, which is exactly what I want from an everyday earring. And you never have to worry about them clashing with an outfit. Plus, if you have multiple piercings, I imagine they'd look great paired with other hoops or drop styles.

They offer a high-quality look for an affordable price

For just $40 (less right now, because they're on sale), I'm amazed at the quality. The brand says that they're hypoallergenic and gold-plated with stainless steel posts. I have sensitive skin, so certain jewelry can be irritating, but I haven't had any problems with these. And although the price tag is affordable, these won't leave your skin green (unlike other cheaper earrings that I’ve tried in the past).

They’re also super lightweight and stay securely locked in place, so I haven't been worried about losing them. In fact, most of the time I pretty much forget that I’m wearing them.

While I've only been wearing them for a couple of weeks, I've been impressed by how well they've held up. According to the brand, the earrings are water-resistant so they can withstand some water — but probably shouldn't be exposed for long periods. Still, I've worn them during some seriously sweaty workouts and plenty of showers, and I haven't noticed any tarnishing.

What to consider

One thing that I will note is that in direct sunlight, I have noticed that they sometimes look more silver than gold. I think it has something to do with how they reflect the light. But it doesn’t bother me — and I highly doubt it’s something that anyone but the wearer (admiring her accessories in the mirror one too many times) would notice.

The brand, Ana Luisa, also says that it offers extensive coverage on all of its designs (purchased from analuisa.com or in store). The two-year warranty covers breakage, water damage, allergic reactions and color changes. So, it's good to know that if anything does happen, I can be sent a replacement!

Overall, there is truly so much to love about these earrings, and now that I have them, I have no plans of taking them off any time soon.

More Amazon gold earrings to shop