Workout clothes our editors live in (even if they skip the gym)

As New Yorkers, us Shop TODAY editors are always on the go. Whether we're sprinting to catch the subway or are going on a coffee run, we've logged hundreds of miles going to and fro.

Because of that, we need clothes that move as swiftly as we do, even if we aren't always wearing them with the intended purpose of working out. But when we do decide to sign up for that class or go on that run, we can always count on these clothing items to help us not only look good, but feel good as well.

We spoke with Jess Fiala, an instructor at Barry's, and Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics, to be sure that you're wearing the right clothes to work out in. Then, the Shop TODAY editors chimed in with their top picks for everything from lounging to lunges.

What materials and fabrics are ideal for working out in?

"You want to look for a sweat wicking, stretchy fabric," Fiala says. "Some workout brands have their own proprietary materials, but they will all include a percentage of nylon and elastane."

Fiala notes that nylon is included as a sweat-wicking property, while elastane, either in the form of spandex or lycra, is to increase the products' stretch.

Brands like Alo and Lululemon have crafted their own blend of fabrics that provide stretch, support and comfort, such as Airbrush fabric and Nulu fabric.

Ressler seconds the sentiment that nylon is the ideal fabric to wear when working out, adding that polyester-blend fabrics are also one of the "best materials" to wear.

"These are excellent properties to ensure comfort and moisture-wicking capability," she says. "This type of fabric comes in several varieties — from slick to light weight to ultra-compressive — that fit and compress in the right places for specific workouts."

What features are important to keep in mind when shopping for workout clothes?

On top of the usual boxes a clothing item should check before you purchase it, Fiala recommends keeping comfort and stretch top of mind when it comes to workout clothes.

"Think about the type of activity you’re doing and choose a piece of clothing specific to the types of movements you’re going to see," she recommends.

"For example, I wouldn’t wear a flowy top to yoga because every time I inverted, it would go over my head. I could wear the flowy top to run or go to an exercise class because it might feel nice to move freely under the shirt." Fiala also notes that yoga leggings are designed to be less restrictive than leggings made for running, due to the movement of your legs.

Ressler emphasizes the importance of versatility in your workout clothing, on top of comfort. "Choosing a piece of product based on the activity is important," she says, noting that shoppers should take into consideration whether they want pockets or drawstrings implemented into their clothing to serve different purposes.

"Also, fabric weight is key when deciding where and how compression lands on the body," Ressler says.

Editor-approved workout gear

Sizes: S-L | Colors: 14 | Material: Rayon and spandex blend | Preferred Activity: Low impact workouts; yoga or Pilates

For a lightweight, breathable option, a tie-back top is deputy editorial director Ali Deabler's go-to option.

"Tie-back workout tops are what I always reach for because they give you some air and they’re adjustable, so you can tie it a little looser or tighter depending on the day and how your body is feeling," she says.

Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 42 | Material: Polyester and elastane blend | Preferred Activity: Low to high impact workouts

For running, boxing, weightlifting and more, the last thing you want to worry about is the clothes you're wearing. Deabler appreciates the non-slip band incorporated into these leggings that help them stay put during workouts.

"The material never feels like it’s going to rip or pill or damage," she says, adding that "they’re really dark, really soft and slick and sweat-wicking."

Sizes: XXS-4XL | Colors: 8 | Material: Nylon, polyester and spandex blend | Preferred Activity: Low to high impact workouts

Affordable. Reliable. "Go-to." These are all reasons why commerce editor Julie Ricevuto loves Fabletics, but more specifically this racerback tank.

From running to HIIT workouts, Ricevuto has done it all comfortably in this tank, and continually depends on Fabletics for their basics to get her through any workout.

Sizes: XXS-2XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester and elastane blend | Preferred Activity: Ideal for "everything," according to the brand, including lounging or low to high impact workouts

We would be lying if we said the pockets on these leggings weren't their main selling point. But beyond that, associate editor Emma Stessman still loves them years after she initially bought them.

"They really live up to their name, they can be worn for everything –from walks to high-intensity workout classes," she says. "They’re comfortable, squat-proof, have a flattering high waistband and they don’t show sweat."

Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: 10 | Material: Recycled plastic bottles and spandex | Preferred Activity: Low to medium impact workouts

If Stessman could recommend one product for the rest of her life, it would be this bra from Girlfriend Collective. It's supportive. It's length allows it to be a tank top during warm weather. And it holds its shape (even if you throw them in the dryer, like Stessman).

"It holds everything in place without restricting you or making you feel uncomfortable," she says. "It was my go-to bra while marathon training."

Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: 6 | Material: Recycled polyester, modal and spandex blend | Preferred Activity: "Yoga or studio practice;" low impact workouts

Open-backed workout tops are in for 2024, according to the Shop TODAY team. This long-sleeved version from Athleta features a thin slit in the back that widens when the shirt moves.

"Cute, comfortable activewear makes me more excited to exercise, so I recently did an Athleta haul to kickstart the new year," says senior partnerships editor, Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I’m a fan of Athleta because I find their clothing to be true to size, flattering and made of quality fabrics that wash well."

Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 12 | Material: Nylon and elastane blend | Preferred Activity: Low to high impact workouts

Associate social media editor Dani Musacchio never shies away from integrating a pop of color into her gym outfit, which is one of the many reasons Gymshark is her go-to brand.

Specifically, these leggings offer her a fit she couldn't turn down. "I’m particularly a fan of their leggings, which never slide down as I work out and are sweat-wicking," she says.

Sizes: XXS-3XL | Colors: 7 | Material: Nylon and spandex blend | Preferred Activity: Low impact workouts; everyday athleisure wear

Production associate Audrey Ekman had nothing but glowing remarks about this workout top, whose only downfall is the sweat marks that show when wearing a lighter color.

"I love that it’s full coverage, with extra long sleeves that feature thumbholes to keep the fabric from bunching up weirdly when I move," she says. "The material is lightweight but so supportive – I actually don’t need to wear a bra when I do yoga in this top, which is a triumph for me and my D-cup chest."

Sizes: XXS-3XL | Colors: 5 | Material: Nylon and Lycra blend | Preferred Activity: "Life on and off the mat."

Cocchi Zabloudil "lives" in these joggers from Athleta, that she says "are a more comfortable alternative to leggings."

These joggers are well-loved by reviewers not only because of their buttery soft fabric, but because they can easily be dressed either up or down. With five neutral colors to choose from, pair it with your favorite crewneck or zip-up for a travel day, workout class or running errands.

Sizes: 00-14 | Colors: 4 | Material: Brand-specific compression Airbrush fabric | Preferred Activity: Medium-impact workouts; "yoga, runs, hikes, walks, everyday comfort," according to the brand.

My new favorite biker shorts were a Black Friday impulse buy, and once I tried them on I knew I was going to leave the store with them. Not only are they soft and a modest length, they stay put during workouts, no matter if you're biking or swinging kettlebells.

Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 4 | Material: Brand-specific, stretchy Nulu fabric | Preferred Activity: Yoga; low-impact workouts

For an "ultra-comfortable" tank top to wear to yoga, pilates, or any other low impact workout, Ricevuto also enjoys this Align tank from Lululemon.

"I would go as far as to say this is my most flattering tank for workouts (I’ve even worn this tank to happy hour post-workout and still got compliments on it)," she says.

Sizes: XXS-3X | Colors: 14 | Material: | Preferred Activity: "Indoor and outdoor yoga," "life off the mat."

Associate editor Shannon Garlin "lives" in these Athleta leggings, which proves to be an easy feat thanks to their soft and stretchy fabric, plus the form-fitting waistband.

"It hugs my hips perfectly, without feeling tight," she says. "Also, when I say I live in them, I do — I wear them to yoga, barre, and also around the house when I’m working remotely or running errands."

Sizes: 00-18 | Colors: 9 | Material: Brand-specific Airbrush compression fabric | Preferred Activity: Yoga, low to medium-impact workouts

A cropped version of their full-length legging, this super soft, super stretchy legging is what Deabler reaches for most when working out.

"I wear them for yoga, pilates, running errands, sitting around the house, grabbing coffee," she says. "Anything casual where I still want to look cute. They are super opaque, so I know nothing shows through." Although they have a higher price tag compared to other options, it's hard not to resist a pair that will last you through the years, or in Deabler's case, since 2016.

Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 4 | Material: Nylon, polyester and spandex blend | Preferred Activity: Low to high-impact workouts

For a full-zip workout jacket that rivals other brands, (and might even beat them out), Ekman recommends this lightweight, stretchy option.

"I have never felt so confident in workout gear as I did the first time I zipped this up," she says. "It just supports and flatters the body so well, snatching my waist in a way no other workout clothing ever has."

Sizes: XXS-2XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Organic cotton, polyester blend | Preferred Activity: Lounging; low impact workouts, walking

This viral brand has been slowly infiltrating our social media pages, where we're met with videos of users touting their wow-worthy products. Stessman was recently sent this sweatshirt from the brand, and can attest to the great things she had been hearing about Vuori.

"I would put it more in the athleisure category than for hard outdoor workouts, but it’s become my go-to to wear while on my way to workout classes or for winter walks in the park," she says. "It is so so soft and cozy and pretty stylish, too. I love the slightly cropped fit and quarter-zip design."

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

Shop TODAY editors are big fans of athleisure apparel and clothing that makes them feel comfortable while working out, whether it's taking a yoga class or running the NYC Marathon. The clothing items featured in this article were all submitted by the editors themselves, touted as their personal favorites and everyday go-to's.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

