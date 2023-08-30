The race is on! 10 award-winning running sneakers, according to TODAY editors

Whether you are just beginning your running journey or have been at it for years, the sneaker you wear is crucial. After all, not only should your sneakers look good, but they should feel good, too! And since sneakers can be the most expensive part of your workout gear, you want to be confident that the ones you invest in are the right pair for you.

Every runner is unique and what someone else wears may not work for you. So, it is important to look at a variety of factors: What price point do you prefer? Are you a long distance runner? Whatever the case, it's vital to evaluate what your specific needs are.

To help make your decision easier while shopping for running shoes, we reviewed over 15 popular sneakers and have chosen the best of the best as our winners for the Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards. Before heading out the door, be confident that your sneakers will help you go the distance!

Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards: Best running shoes for 2023

Best running shoes for women

Award: Best Overall | Category: Running Shoes

Run faster, not harder with the Endorphin Shift sneakers from Saucony. Made with speedroll technology, these sneakers will keep you propelling forward rather than stopping in your tracks. The technology of this shoe provides lightweight structural support to keep you gliding. One TODAY reviewer shared, "This shoe has a super-cushiony feel that made my whole leg feel supported."

Award: Best Support | Category: Running Shoes

When looking for a shoe to take running, you need to feel supported. The Ryka Never Quit Training Shoe thought of everything. The brand intentionally designed this shoe for a woman's unique foot shape, muscle movement and build. This shoe is made up of padded heel collar for extra cushioning and it uses partially recycled linings. The midsole is made up of ACTIVfoam™ EVA for soft cushioning and a built-up cushion in the midfoot for stability.

Award: Best Lightweight | Category: Running Shoes

Often our workouts take us all over the place, and the last thing you want to worry about is fitting your gym shoes in your bag. The Cloud X 3 is the newest generation of the Cloud X sneaker line, known for its ultralight, breathable feel. This shoe line also features re-engineered 3-layer mesh that's made from 90-95% recycled content. On their website, the brand shares that the Cloud X 3 weighs 201g, compared to other running shoes that can be up to 360g.

Award: Best Splurge | Category: Running Shoes

If you invest in your Hoka's, they will invest in you. The Hoka Mach X is built with high-rebound cushioning and it includes a layer of PEBA foam that’s 34% more resilient than the Carbon X3 foam. According to the brand, they are "comfortable enough for endurance efforts and respond equally well to pace increases."

Award: Best for Wide Feet | Category: Running Shoes

When looking for the perfect sneaker to take you running, it is all about finding the right fit — and that doesn't always mean size length-wise! Supporting the width of your feet is not only important for comfort, but for your safety while running, too. Brooks' Launch 8 Neutral Running Shoe comes in many sizes, and with each size there is a wide fit option so you can choose the exact sneaker that's unique to you.

Award: Best Introductory Running Shoe | Category: Running Shoes

When beginning a new hobby like running, you may not want to invest your money before you are certain that you will end up investing the time. That is why we recommend the Adidas Swift Running Sneaker for you to start with. This pick is low commitment but offers comfort, durability and support to get you started. One TODAY reviewer confirms," it’s a durable running shoe" and another reviewer shares, "I love how slim and lightweight these are."

Best running shoes for men

Award: Best Overall | Category: Running Shoes

The reviews are in! The Cloud 5 running shoe will be your go-to when looking for a premium pair of kicks. On describes the Cloud series as a "perfect blend of next-level tech and unparalleled design." This shoe is made up of Zero-Gravity foam which promises high impact protection while still feeling lightweight.

Award: Best Splurge | Category: Running Shoes

If running is your passion, you'll want to invest in a prime pair of sneakers to help you go the distance. The Hoka Clifton 9s pack a punch. This upgraded shoe contains engineered mesh that levels up the breathability. You won't have to worry about adjusting your shoes during your run with a mesh gusset that prevents tongue migration. Prevent leg injury with the plush collar that eases achilles pressure as well as a strategic high-abrasion rubber zone for reducing weight. After testing out these sneakers, one TODAY reviewer confirms "it would help reduce foot and knee pain over time."

Award: Best Budget | Category: Running Shoes

Score these running shoes for just under $60 on Amazon! These shoes deliver a bang for your buck with breathable mesh, durable leather overlays and compression molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability.

Award: Best Support | Category: Running Shoes

Nike made the Pegasus 40 with your comfort in mind. This shoe promises support in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes. While browsing, you can choose your perfect fit with sizing options for wide feet. Nike marks these shoes as great for road running, and with sleek designs, you can also where them for style!

