Looking for a new staple accessory? Letter necklaces are it — 15 options to shop

Whether you’re always up to date on the latest trends or keep it simple with a capsule wardrobe, there’s one thing you can never have enough of: jewelry.

From bold and eye-catching earrings to simple and elegant bracelets, the right accessory can pull together any outfit. If loud jewelry isn’t your style, there are a plethora of subtle, chic pieces on the market like initial necklaces. Unlike a traditional nameplate necklace, initial necklaces tend to be based on a more minimalist aesthetic.

Simplicity looks different for everyone, so whether you’re searching for yourself or someone else, we scoured the internet for a few styles to instantly elevate any outfit you're rocking.

Letter necklaces to shop now

Whether you've seen it on your favorite celebrity or television character, this sideways large initial necklace style has been practically everywhere these days. With its affordable price tag, you'll probably see it more regularly in your everyday life, too. "I have had this necklace on for two weeks straight without taking it off. My skin has not changed colors it has not tarnished nor has it actually moved around my neck," raved one verified five-star reviewer.

Depending on the style, a simple initial necklace like this one can be worn on its own or layered with other pieces. At less than $50, this Baublebar necklace is sure to make both your wallet and your wardrobe happy.

Toggle clasps are a modern take on a classic accessory feature. This necklace from Etsy star seller NedithShop is handmade and comes in classic makes like rose gold, gold and silver.

Elevate a simple style without going too far outside of your comfort zone with this necklace that has strategically-placed stone clusters. The best part? This Baublebar pick is less than $50!

This 14-karat-gold-plated pendant features the brand's signature etched detail and an adjustable chain so you can wear it at whatever length works best for you.

Instead of an entire pendant in the shape of the letter, this Kate Spade style engraves the letter of your choice into a small circle pendant. If you turn it over, you'll find the phrase "one in a million" engraved on the back. It'll be a nice, daily encouraging reminder for yourself or whomever you're gifting it to.

Over 1,800 reviewers have expressed their love for this handmade necklace that is also a certified Etsy Pick. Aside from the three different finishes that are available, you can also choose a chain length ranging from 14 to 22 inches.

Try something outside of the box like this necklace that features a gothic-style letter engraved on a gold lock.

A sleek and subtle option, this Gorjana necklace is loved by reviewers for its quality, adjustable length and look.

This bestseller from DreamyGemss' Etsy shop has gothic-style lettering and is paired with a curb chain to complete its modern look.

For the music lover in your life, this captivating initial necklace is designed in the style of a music note. Choose from four finishes that'll make the perfect subtle statement (sterling silver, 18-karat-gold plating, 18-karat rose gold plating and 18-karat-gold vermeil). You can even get up to three initials on the same chain!

A toggle clasp and paper clip chain combine efforts here to create a dainty, modern and eye-catching necklace. Nearly 2,000 verified Amazon reviewers have rated this option a perfect five stars, so you know it's a keeper.

Personalize this modest pendant with two initials of people you want to keep close to your heart. It's available in finishes like gold, rose gold and silver.

Your initial isn't the only thing that makes this bestselling Etsy necklace unique. You can also choose from several different chain types to create a combination that works best for your personal style.

A classic block initial necklace like this one from Zales pairs well with anything and is sure to become a staple in your everyday looks.

