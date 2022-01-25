Hoda shares the meaning behind the ‘M’ necklace she wears every day

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager often wear their favorite pieces of jewelry on the air, and some eagle-eyed viewers have taken notice.

While answering fan questions on Monday, the co-hosts explained the special meaning behind their signature necklaces.

“‘M’ stands for Mom,” Hoda said about the jeweled letter attached to one.

Hoda revealed that the "M" on one of her necklaces stands for Mom. TODAY

The mother of two then pulled out each of the three necklaces she layers together and revealed why she holds them so close to her heart.

"I have 'Hailey' and 'Hope' on (one of them). Then I have an 'I love you Mama' on this one," she said. "All of them are my girls."

Jenna was touched by the sentiment and asked Hoda, "Do you feel like 'Mom' is the best title?" And she agreed instantly.

"The 'M' is so me. That would be the initial I would want to wear if not my kids' initials," she said. "Cuz who knew that I was gonna get to wear that initial?"

Hoda and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, adopted their first daughter, Haley, 4, in 2017, and then adopted daughter Hope, 2, in 2019. Last summer, Hoda announced that her journey to adopt a third child was in a holding pattern because of COVID-19-related delays.

Jenna loves this necklace her husband, Henry, gave her. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Up next, Jenna explained why the green compass necklace she regularly wears is so special to her.

"Henry gave that to me," she said. "It's a compass, and he just said, 'Always keep your North Star straight.'"

Still, Jenna admitted she doesn't know where he bought it.

"I'll try to figure it out," she said.