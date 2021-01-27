Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? I think not. My favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much my partner spent or where he got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing his face light up whenever I open the box. He’s always so proud of whatever he picked out for me, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.
Below, you’ll find 20 pieces of jewelry for Valentine's Day that will have both you and your loved one smiling whenever they open their gift.
Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $50
J.Crew Starburst Layered Necklace
Shine bright, shine far, don’t be shy, be a star! Take it from Tyra Banks in the movie “Life-Size” and gift this pick from J.Crew, featuring gold-plated brass castings and glass stones.
Old Navy Gold-Toned Hammered Disk Necklace for Women
Wear it solo or layer it with multiple gold necklaces for a boho-chic look.
Billy Sky Phaedra Beaded Fringe Earrings
Made with 14k gold-plated brass findings and glass seed beads, these fringe earrings are perfect for the free-spirited flower child in your life.
Betsey Johnson Gold-Tone & Red Plaid Heart Lock and Key Charm Bracelet
If there was ever a piece of jewelry that embodied fashion icon Betsey Johnson, it would be this pretty-meets-punk gold-tone and red plaid bracelet.
BaubleBar Jicho Earrings
Funky, fun and perfectly heart-shaped — Baublebar Jicho Earrings for the win.
Studs Chained Heart Studs
For the lady in your life with multiple piercings in her ear, gift these chained hearts from Studs.
Rory Rockmore Love Stud Earrings
A perfect gift for the Hollywood-aspiring diva in your life, these fun heart-shaped studs from Rory Rockmore will wow.
MignonandMignon Delicate Initial Disc Necklace
Sometimes, simplicity is best when it comes to jewelry. These initial necklaces can be worn alone, or you can purchase multiple (maybe the first initial of each of your children) to layer them together.
Kate Spade New York Idiom Heart of Gold Bangle
Wear alone or stack this gold bangle on top of others for a simple, chic look.
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Short Necklace
This necklace from Kendra Scott comes in multiple colors and has a shorter chain, nestling right in the middle of your clavicle bone.
J.Crew Layered Crystal Chain Necklace
Dress it down with a white T-shirt or amp it up with a fancy dress — either way, it’s going to make a statement on all of your Zoom meetings this year.
Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100
Catherine Weitzman Rose Petal Heart Necklace
Made from a real rose petal, this necklace from Catherine Weitzman is a special, one-of-a-kind creation for your beloved.
Kendra Scott Phoenix Wrap Ring
For the lady in your life who prefers edgier, more daring jewelry, this sexy wrap ring from Kendra Scott is the perfect addition to her collection.
Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $200
Sarah O. Jewelry Hexagon Black Enamel Studs
Small but stunning, these studs from Sarah O. Jewelry features 14K yellow gold and are a perfect everyday piece of jewelry to wear.
Brilliant Earth Lab Ruby Heart Bracelet
Featuring round lab-created rubies in the shape of a heart, this simple bracelet is a sweet way to show that you really care.
Moon & Meadow Multi-Star Ring in 14K Yellow Gold
She’ll have stars in her eyes after opening the box with this beautiful ring from Moon & Meadow inside.
BuDhaGirl Gold All-Weather Bangles
For the woman who loves a chunky bangle moment, these beauties from BuDhaGirl are a statement in and of themselves.
Tai Stretch Bracelets
With three colors to choose from, this three-piece set of bracelets from Tai Jewelry can be worn together, or mix them up and wear them separately.
Dannijo Hendrix Bead and Pearl Bracelet
Everyone loves a fun colorful moment. This pick from Dannijo features glass beads and naturally white freshwater cultured pearls.
Edie Parker Heavy Heart Earrings
Whimsical, fun and festive for the day of love, these heart-shaped earrings from Edie Parker will wow during your next Zoom conference, for sure.
