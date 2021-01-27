IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals and Deals: Treat your valentine (or yourself) to gifts up to 81% off

20 Valentine's Day jewelry gifts she'll love, no matter your budget

These stunning pieces will make her light up.
20 Valentine's Day jewelry gifts for every budget
TODAY illustration / Amazon/Studs/J.Crew
By Daley Quinn

Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? I think not. My favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much my partner spent or where he got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing his face light up whenever I open the box. He’s always so proud of whatever he picked out for me, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.

Below, you’ll find 20 pieces of jewelry for Valentine's Day that will have both you and your loved one smiling whenever they open their gift.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $50

J.Crew Starburst Layered Necklace

Starburst Layered Necklace

$39.50

Shine bright, shine far, don’t be shy, be a star! Take it from Tyra Banks in the movie “Life-Size” and gift this pick from J.Crew, featuring gold-plated brass castings and glass stones.

Old Navy Gold-Toned Hammered Disk Necklace for Women

Gold-Toned Hammered Disk Necklace for Women

$13.00
$14.99

Wear it solo or layer it with multiple gold necklaces for a boho-chic look.

Billy Sky Phaedra Beaded Fringe Earrings

Phaedra Beaded Fringe Earrings

$46.00

Made with 14k gold-plated brass findings and glass seed beads, these fringe earrings are perfect for the free-spirited flower child in your life.

Betsey Johnson Gold-Tone & Red Plaid Heart Lock and Key Charm Bracelet

Betsey Johnson Gold-Tone & Red Plaid Heart Lock and Key Charm Bracelet

$32.00

If there was ever a piece of jewelry that embodied fashion icon Betsey Johnson, it would be this pretty-meets-punk gold-tone and red plaid bracelet.

BaubleBar Jicho Earrings

Jicho Stud Earrings

$38.00
Funky, fun and perfectly heart-shaped — Baublebar Jicho Earrings for the win.

Studs Chained Heart Studs

Chained Heart Studs

$32.00

For the lady in your life with multiple piercings in her ear, gift these chained hearts from Studs.

Rory Rockmore Love Stud Earrings

Love Stud Earrings

$44.00

A perfect gift for the Hollywood-aspiring diva in your life, these fun heart-shaped studs from Rory Rockmore will wow.

MignonandMignon Delicate Initial Disc Necklace

Delicate Initial Disc Necklace

$19.50

Sometimes, simplicity is best when it comes to jewelry. These initial necklaces can be worn alone, or you can purchase multiple (maybe the first initial of each of your children) to layer them together.

Kate Spade New York Idiom Heart of Gold Bangle

Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles Heart of Gold

$38.00
Wear alone or stack this gold bangle on top of others for a simple, chic look.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Short Necklace

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Adjustable Length Pendant Necklace for Women

$48.00
This necklace from Kendra Scott comes in multiple colors and has a shorter chain, nestling right in the middle of your clavicle bone.

J.Crew Layered Crystal Chain Necklace

Layered Crystal Chain Necklace

$48.99
$98.00

Dress it down with a white T-shirt or amp it up with a fancy dress — either way, it’s going to make a statement on all of your Zoom meetings this year.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100

Catherine Weitzman Rose Petal Heart Necklace

Catherine Weitzman Rose Petal Heart Necklace

$68.00

Made from a real rose petal, this necklace from Catherine Weitzman is a special, one-of-a-kind creation for your beloved.

Kendra Scott Phoenix Wrap Ring

Kendra Scott Phoenix Wrap Ring

$58.00

For the lady in your life who prefers edgier, more daring jewelry, this sexy wrap ring from Kendra Scott is the perfect addition to her collection.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $200

Sarah O. Jewelry Hexagon Black Enamel Studs

Hexagon Black Enamel Studs 14kyg

$180.00

Small but stunning, these studs from Sarah O. Jewelry features 14K yellow gold and are a perfect everyday piece of jewelry to wear.

Brilliant Earth Lab Ruby Heart Bracelet

SilverLab Ruby Heart Bracelet

$190.00

Featuring round lab-created rubies in the shape of a heart, this simple bracelet is a sweet way to show that you really care.

Moon & Meadow Multi-Star Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

Moon & Meadow Multi-Star Ring in 14K Yellow Gold

$185.00

She’ll have stars in her eyes after opening the box with this beautiful ring from Moon & Meadow inside.

BuDhaGirl Gold All-Weather Bangles

BuDhaGirl Gold All Weather Bangles

For the woman who loves a chunky bangle moment, these beauties from BuDhaGirl are a statement in and of themselves.

Tai Stretch Bracelets

Tai Stretch Bracelets

$165.00

With three colors to choose from, this three-piece set of bracelets from Tai Jewelry can be worn together, or mix them up and wear them separately.

Dannijo Hendrix Bead and Pearl Bracelet

Dannijo Hendrix Bead and Pearl Bracelet

Everyone loves a fun colorful moment. This pick from Dannijo features glass beads and naturally white freshwater cultured pearls.

Edie Parker Heavy Heart Earrings

Heavy Heart Earrings

$150.00

Whimsical, fun and festive for the day of love, these heart-shaped earrings from Edie Parker will wow during your next Zoom conference, for sure.

Daley Quinn