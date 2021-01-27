Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? I think not. My favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much my partner spent or where he got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing his face light up whenever I open the box. He’s always so proud of whatever he picked out for me, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.

Below, you’ll find 20 pieces of jewelry for Valentine's Day that will have both you and your loved one smiling whenever they open their gift.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $50

Shine bright, shine far, don’t be shy, be a star! Take it from Tyra Banks in the movie “Life-Size” and gift this pick from J.Crew, featuring gold-plated brass castings and glass stones.

Wear it solo or layer it with multiple gold necklaces for a boho-chic look.

Made with 14k gold-plated brass findings and glass seed beads, these fringe earrings are perfect for the free-spirited flower child in your life.

If there was ever a piece of jewelry that embodied fashion icon Betsey Johnson, it would be this pretty-meets-punk gold-tone and red plaid bracelet.

Funky, fun and perfectly heart-shaped — Baublebar Jicho Earrings for the win.

For the lady in your life with multiple piercings in her ear, gift these chained hearts from Studs.

A perfect gift for the Hollywood-aspiring diva in your life, these fun heart-shaped studs from Rory Rockmore will wow.

Sometimes, simplicity is best when it comes to jewelry. These initial necklaces can be worn alone, or you can purchase multiple (maybe the first initial of each of your children) to layer them together.

Wear alone or stack this gold bangle on top of others for a simple, chic look.

This necklace from Kendra Scott comes in multiple colors and has a shorter chain, nestling right in the middle of your clavicle bone.

Dress it down with a white T-shirt or amp it up with a fancy dress — either way, it’s going to make a statement on all of your Zoom meetings this year.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100

Made from a real rose petal, this necklace from Catherine Weitzman is a special, one-of-a-kind creation for your beloved.

For the lady in your life who prefers edgier, more daring jewelry, this sexy wrap ring from Kendra Scott is the perfect addition to her collection.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $200

Small but stunning, these studs from Sarah O. Jewelry features 14K yellow gold and are a perfect everyday piece of jewelry to wear.

Featuring round lab-created rubies in the shape of a heart, this simple bracelet is a sweet way to show that you really care.

She’ll have stars in her eyes after opening the box with this beautiful ring from Moon & Meadow inside.

For the woman who loves a chunky bangle moment, these beauties from BuDhaGirl are a statement in and of themselves.

With three colors to choose from, this three-piece set of bracelets from Tai Jewelry can be worn together, or mix them up and wear them separately.

Everyone loves a fun colorful moment. This pick from Dannijo features glass beads and naturally white freshwater cultured pearls.

Whimsical, fun and festive for the day of love, these heart-shaped earrings from Edie Parker will wow during your next Zoom conference, for sure.

