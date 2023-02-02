35 adorable Valentine's Day jewelry pieces for your sweetheart — starting at $5

Is there anything better than getting a pretty necklace or pair of earrings for Valentine’s Day? We think not. A favorite part of gift-giving on Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much your partner spent or where they got the piece of jewelry — it’s about seeing their face light up whenever you open the box. They're always so proud of whatever they picked out, and there’s truly nothing better than seeing someone smile when exchanging gifts.

Below, you’ll find 35 pieces of jewelry for Valentine's Day that will have both you and your loved one smiling whenever they open their gift. Best of all, every accessory has an affordable price tag under three digits!

Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $100

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $25

For less than $20, you can gift them with a ring that resembles both of your hearts connected as one. Available in three colors and finishes, be sure to give them the one that goes along with all of their other jewelry. But, according to one reviewer, this ring "looks good with everything."

These stylish, chunky hoops are a favorite amongst the Shop TODAY team and Amazon shoppers — they have over 32,000 verified five-star ratings. They make the perfect low-budget gift for your significant other, are hypoallergenic and come in three different colors.

Sometimes, simplicity is best when it comes to jewelry. These initial necklaces can be worn alone, or you can purchase multiple to layer them together.

This bangle will go with anything they own — and it's under $10! Whether they dress it up or down, they'll love wearing this.

This teeny initial necklace is perfect for the minimalist in your life — it also would work great layered with other dainty charms!

Cute and customizable, this bar necklace can be personalized in a few different ways. Our personal favorite is the date bar necklace, which marks your and your partner's anniversary in Roman numerals.

We love a rose gold moment! These minimalist earrings from Betsey Johnson are perfect for the person who doesn't like their jewelry too fussy.

These classic red and gold earrings will dress up any outfit for Valentine's Day out on the town. Pair with a red lip and stack with chunky gold hoops (if you have multiple piercings) for a bolder look!

This two-piece ring set has a perfect touch of V-Day inspiration while still being wearable year-round. They're electroplated with 14-karat gold, causing them to last longer than normally-plated jewelry.

These bestselling earrings from Etsy are perfect for the silly partner. At just $8, they're a great little surprise for Valentine's Day this year.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $50

Gift them an edgier kind of earring with this studded chain link earring. If your valentine wants to try out how they would look with multiple lobe piercings, gift them with this set that will show them how feasible it is.

If your valentine wears their Pandora charm bracelet often, gift them with a simple charm that shows how much you appreciate them. Each time they look at it, they'll be reminded of your adoration.

Stack 'em, wear 'em solo or wear them all on the same hand for an effortless look that costs less than $50. Pura Vida rings don't tarnish, nor leave marks on the skin compared to other brands, meaning your valentine can wear these as many times as they want without ruin to both their skin and the jewelry itself.

"It’s the perfect size and shape without being too chunky," said one reviewer, adding that "the opal is really fiery and pretty as well!"

Pearls are still trending, and these mini hoops are a great modern way to wear them.

Get fancy (for under $50!) with these dangly gold rhinestone earrings from BaubleBar. These have five connected hearts and hits about halfway down your neck.

Show them how much you care by picking their month's birthstone in necklace form. If they're not fans of their birthstone, just choose their favorite color!

This 18-karat gold plated brass bracelet is a modern way to show off your monogram (Gorjana suggests stacking your initials!). Another sweet idea: getting the first initial(s) of your kid(s)!

These sparkly hearts are the perfect gift for your girlfriend, wife or very best friend.

How cute are these?! You'll delight anyone in your life with these adorable XO studs in gold — or, go ahead and gift them to yourself!

Festive and fun, these heart-shaped hoop earrings are handmade out of polymer clay. Choose from six colorways — we're partial to the options with polka-dot hearts.

Does it get more romantic than pearl-shaped pearls? This cutie would look great layered with their everyday necklaces. Bonus: it's waterproof!

If your partner loves all things Rifle Paper Co., they'll love this cute cuff that has one of Rifle's signature florals in enamel.

Talk about a pair of statement earrings! These beauties are oversized in the best way and will make you sparkle all night long.

Wear alone or stack this gold Kate Spade bangle on top of others for a simple, chic look.

Get them a bouquet that won't die soon after Valentine's Day. Handmade in Colombia, these necklaces encases birth month flowers in clear, eco-friendly vegetable resin so that proof of your love lasts a lifetime.

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100

For a stunning ring that is available in three different color pairings, opt for this one from Mejuri. Known for creating elegant pieces, this ring is no different, with the brand's promise of longevity. Due to the construction of the jewelry piece and how the jewels are stacked on top of one another, Mejuri claims that this ring will last long.

Believe it or not, this rose pendant is a real rose that's been dipped in real gold! It's the perfect Valentine's Day gift because it combines flowers and jewelry in one present.

Versatile enough to be worn on date night or to run errands, these earrings are subtle but sparkly.

They'll be able to stack 'em up with this curated set from Studs that includes a pair of mini pave huggies, one gold heart stud, one green heart stud and a connecter chain.

This necklace from Kendra Scott comes in multiple colors and has a shorter chain, nestling right in the middle of your clavicle bone.

Add up to 15 characters of engraving to this simple yet stunning bracelet. Gorjana has a slightly more beaded version for the same price, too.

This simple monogram necklace is sure to help your loved one make a personal statement with any outfit.

These huggies — a small hoop earring that hugs the ear — are seriously charming. They have a touch of light blue cubic zirconia in the middle to really make them shine.

"Pearlcore" was a big trend last year, and these timeless earrings are a great way to channel it. Made with freshwater pearls and vermeil — a thick layer of solid gold on sterling silver — these sophisticated pearl hoops will add a touch of refinement to any ensemble.

Give your mom or grandma a piece of you, no matter where you are. Made in Maryland, this family heart necklace let's you customize how many tiny heart charms are on the chain to represent the children or grandchildren in your family.