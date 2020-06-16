I finally found a sun hat that's cute, packable and only costs $23

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
The shelf life of most hats I own is short. They usually get squished in my bag while traveling and then retired to the back of my closet afterward. So, when I recently read about the Lanzom Panama Roll-Up Sun Hat that actually retains its shape, I was skeptical.
However, since it's an affordable bestseller and looked stylish enough to wear to a summer wedding (if there will be any), yet practical enough to wear while working in the garden, I decided to try it out.
Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll-Up Sun Hat
It comes in several colors and styles
This hat — which has a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 500 reviews — isn't one style fits all. There are more than 20 different looks to choose from! In addition to various body colors, the bands around the brim come in several options including ribbons, belts and bows. I went with classic black since I can wear it with everything from my favorite gray slimming shorts to my more fun pieces like this bestselling tunic that can also be worn as a dress.
.
The hat itself is 90% "high-quality natural paper straw" and 10% polyester. It's woven tight enough that I don't think it will unravel easily, but it's also breathable enough I don't overheat when I wear it in high humidity.
One size fits most
Excuse the cliché, but this hat fits me like a glove. It lacks the dorky chin strap my mom's sun hats have, but it does have a ribbon inside the brim which can be used to adjust the size. I haven't worn my hat while riding in a convertible (yet), but I wear it a lot while working around the yard in 15 mph Montana winds. It hasn't fallen off once!
One Amazon reviewer says she's worn hers "on a trip that involved a lot of wind, boats and open safari vehicles." It stayed put comfortably. Most of the negative reviews have to do with size, not quality. If you have a larger-than-average-size head, this might not be the hat for you. In that case, why not try Amazon's No. 2 bestselling sun hat? A lot of glowing reviews mention how well it works for those who need larger sizes.
I would 100% buy it again
What sets this hat apart from other sun hats is simple: It holds its shape. Unless you work outside, vacations are when you need a sun hat the most — so it's silly to have one that doesn't pack well.
I can pretty much fold this hat in half, throw it in my luggage and rest assured I'm not doing irreversible damage and rendering it unwearable by the time I arrive at my destination. Plus, with its UPF 50+ rating, this hat is meant to work like top-rated sunscreens to prevent irreversible sun damage to my face.
This sun hat may only block 98% of the sun's harmful rays, but I'd still 100% recommend it.
For more stories like this, check out:
- The best sunscreen for your face, according to dermatologists
- 10 dermatologist-approved products to protect your skin this summer
- 26 stylish swimsuit cover-ups to add to your summer wardrobe
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!