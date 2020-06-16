I finally found a sun hat that's cute, packable and only costs $23

It comes in several colors and styles

This hat — which has a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 500 reviews — isn't one style fits all. There are more than 20 different looks to choose from! In addition to various body colors, the bands around the brim come in several options including ribbons, belts and bows. I went with classic black since I can wear it with everything from my favorite gray slimming shorts to my more fun pieces like this bestselling tunic that can also be worn as a dress.

.

Katie Jackson

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The hat itself is 90% "high-quality natural paper straw" and 10% polyester. It's woven tight enough that I don't think it will unravel easily, but it's also breathable enough I don't overheat when I wear it in high humidity.

One size fits most

Excuse the cliché, but this hat fits me like a glove. It lacks the dorky chin strap my mom's sun hats have, but it does have a ribbon inside the brim which can be used to adjust the size. I haven't worn my hat while riding in a convertible (yet), but I wear it a lot while working around the yard in 15 mph Montana winds. It hasn't fallen off once!

Katie Jackson

One Amazon reviewer says she's worn hers "on a trip that involved a lot of wind, boats and open safari vehicles." It stayed put comfortably. Most of the negative reviews have to do with size, not quality. If you have a larger-than-average-size head, this might not be the hat for you. In that case, why not try Amazon's No. 2 bestselling sun hat? A lot of glowing reviews mention how well it works for those who need larger sizes.

I would 100% buy it again

Katie Jackson

What sets this hat apart from other sun hats is simple: It holds its shape. Unless you work outside, vacations are when you need a sun hat the most — so it's silly to have one that doesn't pack well.

I can pretty much fold this hat in half, throw it in my luggage and rest assured I'm not doing irreversible damage and rendering it unwearable by the time I arrive at my destination. Plus, with its UPF 50+ rating, this hat is meant to work like top-rated sunscreens to prevent irreversible sun damage to my face.

Katie Jackson

This sun hat may only block 98% of the sun's harmful rays, but I'd still 100% recommend it.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!