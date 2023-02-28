6 Amazon travel essentials for your next getaway, starting at $12

It's hard to believe that spring travel is just a few weeks away. Whether you've already booked a trip out of town or are just dreaming of the warmer days ahead, there are a few essentials you'll want to have for both your suitcase and your vacation.

To help you get sorted, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share some Amazon travel items you won't want to jet set without. From an extremely flattering bathing suit to a leak-proof collapsible water bottle, you'll be more prepared than ever for your next getaway.

Keep scrolling to see the travel must-haves found on Amazon — all of which are Shop TODAY editor-approved.

Amazon travel essentials as seen on TODAY

Brach says this comfortable tunic dress should be in the Shop TODAY Hall-of-Fame, and she even owns one herself! Amazon shoppers can't get enough of it either — it has over 60,000 ratings. Coming in over 40 patterns and colors, Brach says this lightweight dress can easily be rolled up in your carry-on or suitcase. Plus, she mentions it's perfect for all types of weather; wear it with sandals or pair it with boots and tights.

Spring break will be here before you know it and if you're headed somewhere warm, Brach says this color-block bathing suit is a spring trend you'll want to try. Coming in 10 different hues and a no-fuss faux-wrap waist, Brach loves how flattering this one-piece can be.

If you're looking for the ultimate travel backpack, this option really does it all to keep you organized. Plus, Brach says it's a teacher, nurse and Shop TODAY-loved item. According to the brand, it has 19 (yes 19!) pockets to hold all of your carry-on essentials. It also includes a trolley strap and a USB port to easily charge your phone. Brach loves the way it sits flat and how wide it opens to make packing that much easier.

Brach says she never travels without a water bottle and this pick is her new favorite option because it folds flat! Not to mention, this can help you save money on over-priced water at the airport. According to the brand, it's water-resistant so you don't have to worry about leakage and it comes with a convenient strap so you can easily carry it or attach it to your bag.

Say goodbye to manual hotel toothbrushes and keep your pearly whites in tip-top shape with this affordable and battery-powered electric toothbrush. Brach says the sleek case is light weight, making it perfect for any travel bag. With almost 21,000 Amazon ratings, the brand says it has a two minute timer and up to a three month battery life.

While you're traveling, the last thing you want is a dead cell phone battery, which is why Brach says a portable power bank is an absolute must for travel. She happens to love that this one comes with three charging cables, so you'll never be without a cord! According to the brand, this power bank features five outputs so you can charge up to five devices at once.

More Amazon travel essentials

If you like to wear minimal makeup while you're traveling, the brand says this affordable tinted moisturizer is extremely hydrating and has a buildable finish that offers sheer to medium coverage. With over 14,000 Amazon ratings, one reviewer wrote, "love that [it] makes it look like if I wasn't wearing makeup. Very light, can build it up for coverage. A little goes a long way."

Whether you're stuck on a flight with minimal entertainment or have a long layover, you'll want to have this phone mount with you. It clamps onto the plane tray table and your luggage handle, so you can watch your favorite shows and movies right from your phone with ease. According to the brand, it's adjustable to suit most heights and can even be mounted on most objects up to 1.5-inches wide.

The drawstring enclosure of this cosmetic bag makes it easy for you to grab what you need and pack up with ease. According to the brand, it has three mesh pockets to keep your items separated and standing upright to prevent any spills.

We could always use an extra hand and thanks to this travel caddy, you can easily stash your phone and drink while you're navigating the airport. With over 4,500 ratings, one reviewer — who's also a flight attendant — said she loves the velcro attachment, "there’s room for two large drinks and a slim pocket for phone or wallet. Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy!"

Coming in a pack of four, the brand says these packing cubes will save you up to 60 percent of luggage space, thanks to the compression design. One Amazon reviewer couldn't believe how much she could pack in her carry on luggage, "it really helped separate my clothes so I didn't have to unpack my entire suitcase each time. It was nice to have them zipped up when TSA opened my bag too."

You'll never have to worry about bad airport or hotel lighting again with this compact LED light mirror. According to the brand, it features a standard mirror and a magnifying mirror so you can easily apply makeup or touch-up on the go.

For a sun-kissed glow, this is a beauty hack that's not only a Shop TODAY-favorite, but also an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. That might be because these self-tanning drops are infused with hyaluronic acid, are fragrance-free and are made specifically for your neck and face, says the brand. Brach also says it's easy to use: For a little extra hydration, she loves dropping five to seven drops into her daily moisturizer.